"An idol's duty isn't to be skinny"- BTS' Jin sparks fan concerns with his recent comments on weight and body standards

On July 23, 2025, BTS member Jin held a Weverse live broadcast after his concert at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. During the live, Jin shared certain remarks that have sparked conversations around beauty and weight standards in the K-pop industry. The singer jokingly commented on how some members have become more muscular since their military discharge.He then added that in his opinion, idols must remain slim. He stated that being skinny is part of an idol’s image. However, the comment quickly drew attention online. As per the translation by an X user, @Bts7kings617619, the BTS member said:&quot;But honestly, I thought I’d gained a little weight.Well, I guess my arms still look like this...These guys have forgotten their duty as idols! Idols are supposed to be skinny! Of course, being healthy and having that kind of charm is important too.&quot;He also clarified that this was his personal standard and not meant to dismiss other perspectives.&quot;But in my opinion, idols should always be skinny! All skin and bones! Of course, that's just my standard. I'm not dismissing anyone else's standards-this is just how I personally see it,&quot; he added.Fans have expressed their discomfort with his statement. They emphasized that health and well-being are more important than maintaining a certain body shape. An X user, @JLNSMØØN, wrote:&quot;An idol's duty isn't to be skinny im gonna kmssssssssssss.&quot;Many fans condemned the Korean entertainment industry's ongoing pressure on idols to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. Some argued that an idol’s true duty is to create music, perform well, and stay healthy rather than focusing solely on weight.&quot;Fvuk that duty of an idol, we don't care if you're skinny or fat, as long as you're healthy and happy with your body, we're fine,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;I hope all of them leave this thought of being skinny. Please lord, keep them healthy, mentally and physically,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;It is sad to see a member of such an inspiring group talk like this.The man who talked about payola and honest music making is now talking about the duty of an idol is to be skinny?Such a disappointment,&quot; another one said.&quot;Not jin exposing the weight standard for idols,&quot; a fan commented.Others voiced their hope that such outdated notions of body image are gradually removed from the industry’s mindset.&quot;Exactly, and to think that they believe they need to be skin and bones to reach that standard. Its so sad. I just hope no one is pressuring the ones who decided to get muscular to lose weight and become skinny. Hope the others help Jin change his mindset as well,&quot; an X user commented.&quot;Man the duty of idol is to release music and keep the fans happy not make urself skinny bruv they need to leave that mindset T-T,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Lord please free these adult idols out of the diet toxic culture im begging,&quot; another one added.More about Jin's solo world tour and BTS' upcoming plansJin is currently on his first solo world tour, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. It began on June 28, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea. The tour will conclude on August 10, 2025, in Amsterdam.The tour comes after his solo debut album Happy (November 2024) and his second album Echo (May 2025).Here are the remaining tour dates for Jin’s ongoing concerts:July 26-27: Tampa, Florida, at the Amalie ArenaJuly 30-31: Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential CenterAugust 5-6: London, UK, at the O2 ArenaAugust 9-10: Amsterdam, Netherlands, at the Ziggo Dome.After his solo tour ends, Jin is expected to join BTS members RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and j-hope in Los Angeles.The group is preparing for a highly anticipated reunion in 2026. The comeback will include a group album and a potential international world tour.