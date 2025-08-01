“Leave him alone”- Fans outraged after TXT’s Taehyun’s credit to Black culture sparks backlash amidst ongoing K-pop appropriation controversies

On Thursday, July 31, TXT's Taehyun appeared on Jo Hyun's talk show called Common Thursday Night, following the release of his solo debut song, Bird of Night. During the same time, the idol talked about various things in relation to his recently kick-started solo career. Amidst these conversations, he also delved into explaining the journey of growing as a K-pop idol through his K-pop boy group, TXT. He stated that he joined the company, Big Hit Entertainment, in 2016, and during his trainee days, the group members largely practiced the Hip-Hop style almost every day. Taehyun said that his company is &quot;based on Black music.&quot; He, then, added that Hip-Hop and R&amp;B were their major inspirations, and they were told to learn their style, rhythm, gestures, and movements, which helped the members pick up dancing quite quickly.Following the same, many fans and netizens were happy to see the K-pop idol give due respect and credit to the Black culture and community that has been a large influence in the music industry. However, some netizens expressed that the idol's credit was the bare minimum effort from the idol.They also criticized fans for praising Taehyun for giving credit to the Black community, as they argued it shouldn't be glorified or set as a big standard to meet. Therefore, several fans came to the idol's defense and explained their stance in the context of the current climate in the K-pop industry.TXT fans stated that there have been many cases of alleged cultural appropriation by K-pop idols for several years. They explained that there has been existing stigma and misuse of the Black culture in the industry. Therefore, Taehyun's respectful and due acknowledgment of Black culture was praiseworthy. Here are a few fan reactions to the same:&quot;“it’s the bare minimum” yet half of yall and ur idols refuse to acknowledge that they profit off of black culture daily but yeah okayyyy,&quot; said a fan on X. &quot;“y’all are impressed by anything” and it’s a kpop idol acknowledging that the industry is heavily influenced by black culture …?? if we can agree this is the bare minimum why is no one else doing it,&quot; added another fan. &quot;so kpop stans are totally okay with 90% of kpop groups being caught as racist and leeching of black culture but idol giving credits to black culture is where you draw the line,&quot; commented a netizen. More fans and netizens expressed their thoughts on the issue. &quot;while the entire kpop community has long been using black culture for aesthetic profit or trends we have taehyun respecting the roots of the art that most of these artists/company benefit from,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;This might be a bare minimum but knowing how much black people are disrespected especially when it comes to music, I’m really glad that Taehyun talks about how they became the group’s inspiration,&quot; added an X user.&quot;one solo schedule and he’s already clocking the kpop industry. imagine if he spoke his mind on every variety show,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;This year has been constant kpop artist being ignorant/racist back to back, its nice to hear our culture being recognised for what it is and appreciated,&quot; commented another X user. TXT's Taehyun talks about his fellow members, recent schedules, and more during his appearance at Jo Hyun's Common Thursday NightOn July 31, TXT's Taehyun made his solo debut with the release of his first single, Bird Of Night, and on the same day, he also rolled out a solo schedule with his guest appearance on the South Korean variety show, Common Thursday Night. During his appearance, the idol covered several topics about his solo debut, his current activities, his trainee days, and more.He explained that the members are currently preparing for their world tour. He explained the unforgettable memories and emotional experiences he had during concerts. He also highlighted that TXT recently celebrated their seventh year together since their debut.He talked about how all the members brought a unique quality to the group that not only helped the group stay together, but also helped them evolve as artists. To conclude the show, the idol also sang a duet of the classic South Korean ballad track, Love Ballad. Interested viewers can find more about the show and Taehyun's interview on Common Thursday Night's YouTube channel.