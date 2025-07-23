"Welcome back, Baek Yijin” — Fans react as TXT’s Soobin channels Nam Joo-hyuk’s Twenty-Five Twenty-One role in viral weather new broadcast

TXT’s Soobin's recent weather news reporting reminds fans of Baek Yi-jin from Twenty-Five Twenty-One. On July 22, 2025, Soobin appeared as a special weather forecaster on YTN, a South Korean news broadcast channel.Soobin appeared in formal attire, resembling Baek Yi-jin, the male character played by Nam Joo-hyuk in Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The 2022 Netflix drama depicted the story of Na Hee-do, played by Kim Tae-ri, a teenage fencer, and Baek Yi-jin, a potential reporter.Their dreams were crippled by the IMF, but they found their paths due to their passion and the spirit of not giving up. Baek Yi-jin once dreamt of joining NASA but became a reporter to support his family during the national crisis.This is not the first time fans drew a comparison between Soobin and Baek Yi-jin. However, after the recent YTN broadcast, fans were astonished to see the TXT member as a reporter and immediately brought back the idea of Soobin as Baek Yi-jin.&quot;Welcome back, Baek Yijin,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Never expected to see baek yijin coming back in the big year of 2025 as THEE CHOI SOOBIN,&quot; a fan added.&quot;But like why does this look like a behind the scene stills from a kdrama?? BAEK YIJIN is that you?? actor Soobin is a need I'm so serious,&quot; a netizen wrote.Fans were reminded of the iconic scene where Baek Yi-jin congratulated Na Hee-do on her wedding after watching the TXT member on the weather forecast news.&quot;The fact that i was gonna make soobin recite baek yijin’s line in 2521. I think life works interestingly,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;This is giving that one scene from 2521 omg choi soobin you will always be famous and loved,&quot; a netizen commented.&quot;Why he look like about to say “i know it’s late, but congratulations on your wedding athlete na heedo.”&quot; another netizen commented.Fans were surprised by the TXT leader's unexpected activity.&quot;He's VERY unexpected. I was scrolling through my youtube when suddenly i saw soobin on news and i was like &quot;am i seeing this right?&quot; a user stated.&quot;I feel like he's one of the few ppl who can be everywhere but wont annoy you with his presence lol,&quot; a user added.&quot;I've said it before and I'll say it again soobin literally has the chance to become so insanely big and famous in korea but bh/hybe has always been holding him back on opportunities and exposure, im just happy to see he's been getting so much love and opportunities lately,&quot; a fan mentioned.TXT drops The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, selling over 1.4 million units on the first dayOn July 21, 2025, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, aka TXT, unveiled their highly awaited album, The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, with the title song Beautiful Strangers. The album also includes B-side tracks like Upside Down Kiss, Ghost Girl, Sunday Driver, Dance With You, Take My Half, Bird of Night, and Song of the Stars.TXT also released the official music video of the titular tune on YouTube on the same day. The album marked the second and the last part of their The Star Chapter album. Notably, the group sold over 1.4 million album units on Hanteo on the first day of its release.With The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, TXT joined the league of SEVENTEEN, BTS, Stray Kids, and NCT Dream, becoming the fifth K-pop artist to have sold 15 million copies on the second day, July 22, 2025.Meanwhile, fans may stream The Star Chapter: TOGETHER on Spotify, YouTube Music, iTunes, and other platforms.