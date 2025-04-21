"Hope they redeem themselves" - Fans react as Yunjin's emotional remark on LE SSERAFIM's vocal criticism sparks renewed sympathy from K-netz

Fans were left emotional after LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin opened up about the group's struggles during their EASY CRAZY HOT tour, which kicked off in Incheon on April 20, 2025. As videos of her speech began to circulate online, Korean netizens started showing empathy for the group. Long-time fans of the group believed that many of them had once been critical.
The speech addressed the emotional toll the past year had taken on the members following intense criticism of their live performances. The group was especially met with a lot of criticism after their Coachella 2024 stage. Yunjin recalled moments of uncertainty, personal doubts, and the emotional burden the group carried through hate and vocal scrutiny. She said in the speech,
"I found myself crying on the phone with people from the company. We said things like, ‘What do we do now?’ ‘Is there really a future for us?’ ‘I can't even tell what's real or fake anymore.’ At the time, I couldn't see even a step ahead. But we had no choice—we had to keep moving forward."
Fans praised her honesty as they noted how far the group has come. The vulnerability she displayed is now shifting public opinion for LE SSERAFIM. Fans are now expressing their hope for the netizen's redemption arc. An X user, @bangrauhl13, wrote,
"I hope they redeem themselves, but we wont forget."
The moment also marked a turning point for long-time FEARNOTs (LE SSERAFIM's fanbase), who have stayed with the group throughout the turbulence. Many fans mentioned how they will not forget all the hatred the group had received, and that online users just "follow the trend."
"Those online trolls only follows the trend, never pin your hopes on them," a fan commented.
"Obvs we don't forget NOR forgive but it's such a relief to know the fimmies will be able to promote in peace in SK," an X user mentioned.
"can't even smile bc the people on these forums are so hive minded and fickle it pisses me off," another fan added.
"them switching up as if they don't harass ppl for nothing," a user wrote.
Others also joined in expressing their happiness for LE SSERAFIM finally getting the recognition they deserved.
"The world is healing," a fan remarked.
"i genuinely feel like it's finally shifting for le sserafim.. we are so so back!!" an X user commented.
"no cuz something seriously shifted after last night's concert," another user added.
More about LE SSERAFIM's EASY CRAZY HOT Tour, setlist, and what's ahead
LE SSERAFIM's latest concert in Incheon marked the beginning of their EASY CRAZY HOT world tour. It features a mix of tracks from their recent trilogy of albums. The group performed a variety of stages, including re-arranged versions of past songs, and delivered a setlist that reflected their journey over the past year.
The show drew attention for its production and the members' emotional speeches, especially Yunjin, who opened up about their struggles and growth. LE SSERAFIM performances included jungle gym-style props, fire and smoke effects, and a mix of rock and band versions of their hits. Here is their Incheon concert setlist:
- Born Fire
- Ash
- Hot
- Come Over
- Good Bones
- Easy (Rock ver.)
- Swan Song
- Sour Grapes
- Blue Flame
- So Cynical (Badum)
- Impurities
- The Great Mermaid
- Fire in the Belly
- Smart
- Chasing Lightning
- Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife
- Crazy (Dance break ver.)
- 1-800-Hot-N-Fun
- Pierrot
- Fearless
- Burn the Bridge
- Unforgiven
- Antifragile
Encore:
- Crazier
- Fearnot (Between You, Me, and the Lamppost)
- Perfect Night
- No Return (Into the Unknown)
The tour will continue across Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and North America (starting September 2025).
LE SSERAFIM's latest track from their fifth mini-album, HOT, is now available on all major streaming platforms for fans worldwide to enjoy the new release.