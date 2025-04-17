"They definitely deserve an apology"- Fans react to Le Sserafim's performance at Coachella 2024 amidst alleged complaints of backtracks this year

The first weekend of the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival concluded on April 13, with a set of performances by K-pop artists like Lisa, Jennie, and Enhypen. These K-pop acts grabbed a lot of attention with their performances; however, there were some complaints as well.

Fans took to social media to express their concerns and disappointments, from the seeming overuse of backtracks to the artists allegedly lip syncing. Amidst these complaints rose a wave of sympathy for Le Sserafim, one of HYBE's latest girl groups, who made their debut on the Coachella stage last year. Here's what one X user wrote about their performance:

"All live with super hard choreography they definitely deserve an apology."

Idols like Jennie and Lisa were accused of using loud backing tracks that drowned their vocals. Meanwhile, the lip-syncing allegations also surfaced, as many fans felt that the voice was unlike that in a usual live performance. Extending their sympathy to Le Sserafim for the backlash they faced last year, here's what the fans wrote on X:

"They got so much hate only for their haters' fav to lip sync on stage and not even bother with their performances. Le Sserafim really deserves the biggest apology, nobody served the way they served," one user said.

"Like, these girlies were brave enough to go perform with a bare minimum backtrack and playback, actually performed live while doing choreos, and DID GOOD, yet they were (and continue to be) dragged to hell and back.. Like I never got what was so bad about that viral clip??" a fan wrote.

"I genuinely think this was hated on cuz these girls didn't use big backtracks, heavy instruments or lots of props and dancers... they came and PERFORMED- live vocals & heavy dance, and kpop wasn't used to tht," another added.

While most fans jumped to defend Le Sserafim, some netizens went ahead to side with the critics, saying that whatever came out of that criticism would ultimately help Le Sserafim improve.

"Kpop stans felt so threatened (loser behavior, mind you) by lesserafim and their talent and their performance, seeing them just how great they were at coachella that they decided to delude themselves into thinking they were bad," one fan wrote.

"Uhm no they actually deserved that !! I mean not all the hate but ofc they needed those critics, they need to improve," an X user remarked.

"Real. other kpop artists can openly show they’re lipsyncing and singing with loud backtracks but lesserafim who was singing live for 40 mins got the massive hate train thats still ongoing until now," another fan commented.

Which K-pop acts other than Le Sserafim, Lisa, Jennie, and Enhypen have performed at Coachella?

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025 premiered on Friday, April 11. The two-week festival wrapped up its first week of performances last Sunday, featuring artists like T-Pain, Hanumankind, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, XG, and more. The weekend also saw K-pop artists like Enhypen, Lisa, and Jennie taking the stage with their highly anticipated performances.

Meanwhile, in addition to Le Sserafim, other K-pop acts like Ateez, 2NE1, BLACKPINK, EE, Epik High, aespa, Jackson Wang, BIBI, DPR Live & DPR Ian, and The Rose have performed at the music festival in the past.

With week 2 of performances yet to begin at Coachella 2025, the anticipation of the K-pop idols' second set at the festival continues to rise.

