"We love an honest queen" — Fans react as LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin credits BTS for giving her the courage to become a K-pop idol

LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin shared how BTS inspired her to become a K-pop idol. On March 29, 2025, her story was featured in the newly released documentary LE SSERAFIM: Five People Who Continue to Take on New Challenges.

“When I saw BTS win an award at an American award show, that's when I realised Aian people can also make it" the LE SSERAFIM's vocalist said.

The South Korean artist also spoke about wanting to inspire people with courage and hope through music. After her remark about BTS went viral, fans flocked to social media platforms to react. One X user stated:

"We love an honest queen."

Yunjin's words have sparked discussion, with many praising BTS for inspiring the next generation of K-pop artists.

"She's the luckiest army on earthhhh lucky you jennifer🥺🫶🏻," a fan remarked.

"Being in lsrfm and gaining global recognition and winning international awards left and right while being label mates w bts must be such a full circle moment for her," a user mentioned.

"I love her so much. Its so nice to see BTS influence their peers. Tannies really paved the way and its so nice seeing people within the industry acknowledge this fact loud and proud. Not a lot do that. Love le sserafim so much," a person said.

Meanwhile, others honored her impact, noting that she "deserves" her success.

"She’s the kind of artist you only find once in a lifetime. i can’t wait to see how she will continue to grow," a netizen shared.

"This why we love yunjin u deserve all your success," a viewer noted.

"I have so much respect for yunjin, she’s so genuine," another fan added.

LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin has previously credited BTS

LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin spoke about her struggles growing up in the U.S. on Leemujin Service in 2022. She shared how music became her only escape while facing hardships as an Asian in the West.

Before opening up, the songstress apologized for the serious topic. She then reflected on questioning her identity and feeling disconnected from others. Despite being Korean, Yunjin shared that she found it difficult to fit in and often felt lost. However, music helped her understand herself better.

Even in that passion, she faced another dilemma—there were few Korean artists in the American music industry, making her doubt if she could truly find herself through music.

Yunjin added that it was during this period that BTS won an award at the American Music Awards, which deeply inspired her. Seeing fellow Koreans achieve such a milestone motivated her to become an artist who could encourage and support others, just as BTS had done.

"In the middle of that thought, I saw BTS sunbaenim winning an award in the American Music Awards, which is very famous. Watching that made me have great pride as a Korean and encouraged me a lot. So it made me want to be a singer who can also help and encourage others," the 23-year-old said.

She has mentioned Bangtan Boys multiple times over the years. As a longtime fan, she decorated her dormitory with their posters. Now, as a member of LE SSERAFIM, she continues to show her respect.

In LE SSERAFIM’s DAY OFF season 3, fans noticed two BTS albums displayed on the shelf behind her bed. One was the Jack In The Box vinyl that j-hope personally sent to each member. The other was Suga’s D-DAY.

Additionally, Yunjin and Chaewon previously participated in Yungi's Haegeum dance challenge. She also collaborated with BTS’ j-hope on the track I Don’t Know, featured on his album Hope on the Street Vol. 1 in March 2024.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM’s new single, Hot, debuted at No. 14 on the Official Singles Sales and Downloads charts in the U.K. This marks their highest-ranking sales track.

