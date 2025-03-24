"Iconic albums = iconic results!"- Fans cheer as LE SSERAFIM becomes first 4th gen K-pop girl group to bag 4 consecutive Billboard 200 Top 10 entries 

On March 23, 2025, OSEN reported that LE SSERAFIM made history as the first K-pop girl group to achieve four consecutive top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. The group debuted at No.9 on the chart with their latest EP, HOT, making fans excited.

According to Billboard, LE SSERAFIM secured the position with 45,500 equivalent album units. The album sales are driven by 38,500 units in album sales, alongside 7000 streaming equivalent album or SEA units, which means 9.42 million on-demand streams. The album's sales were boosted by its release in over 20 CD variants, each featuring exclusive collectable items.

LE SSERAFIM's first studio album, Unforgiven, along with the mini albums Easy, and Crazy, ranked 6th, 8th, and 7th respectively on the Billboard 200 chart.

Fans celebrated the group's latest achievement and took to social media to express their excitement and thoughts about it. One fan even remarked that an iconic album meant iconic results.

"Iconic albums = iconic results!" commented a fan.

Similar reactions continued on X, where fans praised LE SERRAFIM and expressed their pride in them. One fan referred to them as "unstoppable queens," while others claimed that they are "loved, famous, and relevant".

"LE SSERAFIM YOU WILL ALWAYS BE LOVED,FAMOUS AND RELEVANT," commented another fan.

"Proud is an understatement <3 congratulations our fimmies," reacted another fan.

"Unstoppable queens, making history one hit at a time!" exclaimed another fan.

Many fan reactions lauded the group, with one asserting that their growth is incredible to watch. Others expressed gratitude towards the fandom for supporting the girls, emphasizing that there is much to celebrate for them.

" LE SSERAFIM keeps proving they’re a force in the industry. Four top 10 projects already? Their growth is incredible to watch!" remarked another fan.

"Fearnots we have a lot to celebrate this week. cheers!" wrote another fan on X.

"LETS GOOOOO good job Fearnots for buying and supporting our girls!!" added another fan.

More about LE SSERAFIM's fifth EP, HOT

LE SSERAFIM's latest extended play, HOT was dropped on March 14, 2025, via SOURCE Music. The album comprises five tracks, including a lead single of the same name, and blends a variety of genres such as rock, pop, retro, nu-jazz, Jersey Club, and house. The album also features a collaboration with the famous British band Jungle.

A sneak peek of the song So Cynical (Badum) was previewed on March 10, 2025, in a teaser video announcing the group's collaboration with the popular game Overwatch 2.

The album topped Hanteo Chart's weekly album chart and the Circle Chart's 11th week album chart (March 9-15). Its title track HOT climbed the daily charts on major music platforms such as Melon, Bugs, and Genie. On Apple Music Korea's Top 100, the song peaked at No.3 on March 20 as reported by OSEN.

On Spotify, it garnered 10,235,591 streams from March 14-20, earning the highest number of streams among K-pop group songs for that week. Additionally, it debuted at No. 146 on the Weekly Top Song Global chart as reported by OSEN.

In other news, LE SSERAFIM is all set to embark on its first world tour, Easy Crazy and Hot, on April 19, 2025, with a two-day concert in Incheon. The group will then perform in four cities in Japan, and five in Southeast Asia.

