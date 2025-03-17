"I am not who I was a year ago"- LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin shares a heartfelt Weverse note following the release of new album 'Hot'

On March 17, 2025, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, sharing a heartfelt note following the release of their new album Hot. She began the statement by confessing that she was a different person from the previous year. She added:

"I'm not who I was a year ago. I have a new favorite artist. I drink a different coffee. I do more or less the same things, but I think in a way that the person from a year ago did not know how."

For those unversed, the group released their fifth EP, Hot, on March 14, 2025. It featured the title track of the same name.

The physical album is available in twelve versions, including Vol.1, Vol.1, Vol.3, Tin Case, six compact versions, and two Weverse (QR) versions ( A and B). It featured five tracks, including Born Fire, Hot, Come Over, Ash, and So Cynical (Badum).

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin mentioned that the trilogy was a memorable experience

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin further confessed that the Easy-Crazy-Hot trilogy was a memorable experience for better or worse. She confessed that she was jotting down the letter in remembrance of the last year. The female artist experienced unfathomable joy and pain. She stated that wanted her fans to understand what it meant to be with them.

Throughout the last year, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin questioned herself about how she was going to survive the pain and joy, simultaneously. She talked about the definition of how 'to survive.' She added:

"To survive, by definition means to continue to exist, in spite of an ordeal or hardship. While I wish just simply existing had come easy, despite my best efforts, I do not remember feeling all that existent."

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin mentioned that she remembered waves of debilitating shame, envy, doubt, and emptiness. She added about the nights filled with doom-scrolling through comments, she longed for someone's kindness. She added poetically that the small fire of her dreams transformed so big that she was losing everything she knew.

She mentioned that she felt like she was dying rather than surviving. LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin added that to exist, an individual had to allow themselves to fall apart. She mentioned:

"But what surviving really is, the past year has taught me, is an experience contingent on accepting a kind of death. Just as building muscle is feeling weak and building knowledge is feeling dumb, fighting to exist is allowing yourself to fall apart."

She went on to cite the quote by Rilke, who said that clarity could not be provided to an individual unless they answered their question. LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin finally discovered the answers in her refusal to apathy:

"It was in the dinners I had with my members. In the calls with my family. In the small talk, which was never truly small, with our staff. In the letters from those who love me, their pensive pen and colored paper. It was at TeamLab, it was at Weverse Con. It was the sweat on the dance studio floor. It lived in the music I saved. Even the tear-stained pages of my diary, they all had the claw marks of my love persevering."

She disclosed that 'love persevering' was the embodiment of her album. She was thankful for the experience Easy, Crazy, Hot. She further expressed gratitude for meeting different versions of herself that she has become today. She said she was not perfect but she knew how to stay grounded. The female artist further believed she was stronger, wiser, and closer to the people she loved.

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin mentioned that she might love the person she has become even more now. She added that she was rocking the ginger hair. She concluded her heartfelt weverse letter with the poetic expression:

"Anyone who dares to love cannot make it through intact. I know that now. If there is any wisdom you can take from this letter, it is most of all that. Pain means I am changing. What a beautiful, exciting thing. And whoever I'm becoming, I'm sure I'll learn to love her too."

For those unversed, LE SSERAFIM features five members, including Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kim Chaewon, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. They made the official debut on May 2, 2022, with the extended play Fearless.

