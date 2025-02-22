"BTS just keeps breaking records" - Fans erupt in excitement as ‘I NEED U’ surpasses 400 Million streams on Spotify.

As of February 22, 2025, BTS's popular track I NEED YOU has surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify. The current stream count for the song stands at 400,055,774, making it BTS's 19th song to achieve this milestone.

The popular track, first released in 2015, has also amassed a remarkable 179,733,175 views on YouTube.

Fans were thrilled by the news and took to the internet to convey their affection and enthusiasm for both the announcement and the track. They praised the septet for being the group that continually breaks records.

"Wow, that's amazing! BTS just keeps breaking records," a fan reacted.

Fans have lauded the group for this achievement, referring to them as legends while noting that their global influence is indisputable.

"BTS ARMY REJOICE! "I Need U" is closing in on 400 MILLION STREAMS on Spotify! The K-pop sensation's global impact is undeniable!" commented a fan.

"The true Pop legends stand aside all competition," remarked another fan.

"This achievement proves the enduring popularity of the song and the immense talent of the group," wrote another fan.

ARMYs also filled X timelines with praise for the track and its significance in the group's success trajectory.

"NEED U hitting 400 million streams on Spotify is legendary—it’s such a pivotal track in their career, marking the start of their rise with The Most Beautiful Moment in Life era," wrote another fan.

"An absolute masterpiece! Deserves every single stream and more!" said another fan.

"I cry with emotion, I Need You is THE SONG, who is a real Army knows its history, its trajectory but above all it belongs to a beautiful album," admitted a fan.

Amidst all the praise, a fan emotionally remarked that it is bittersweet as the album is now almost ten years old.

"The fact that this album is turning 10 years old fills me with bittersweet joy," a fan remarked on X.

More about BTS's I NEED YOU and its accolades

BTS on Butter Concept Photo (Image Via [email protected])

The song was first released as the lead single from the group's third EP, The Most Beautiful Moments In Life Part 1, released on April 29, 2015, in South Korea. The song was later reimagined in two remix versions, both of them featured on the group's inaugural compilation album, The Most Beautiful Moments in Life: Young Forever, released in 2016.

I NEED YOU is a poignant dance track distinguished by the band's heartfelt vocals. It is accompanied by an intricate arrangement of whistling synths, reverberating hi-hats, and R&B-inspired riffs that evoke a sense of melodic longing.

The music video showcased the group's expansive creative narrative known as the BTS Universe or simply BU, further expanding their intricate storytelling.

Upon its release, the song dominated South Korean music charts, topping real-time charts on Soribada, Genie, and Daum Music and reaching the top 10 on Melon, Bugs, and Naver Music.

It also debuted at number five on Gaon's weekly digital download chart, selling 93,790 digital units in its first week. Moreover, it secured the group's first-ever win on the music show The Show.

Billboard ranked the track at the 80th position on its list of the 100 greatest K-Pop songs of the 2010s, published in 2019. The BBC also acknowledged the song as a defining piece of the decade, highlighting it as the start of the septet's rise to global fame.

BTS is on hiatus as the members are fulfilling their mandatory military service. The group is expected to reunite after RM, Suga, Jungkook, and Jimin complete their service in July 2025.

