“This is getting out of hand” – Fans outraged as Revenged Love’s Liu Xuan Cheng suffers reported injuries and exhaustion in Kaifeng airport mob

Actor Liu Xuan Cheng was caught in another mobbing incident on September 6, 2025, at Kaifeng airport. Crowds swarmed him, and videos on X show the Revenged Love star (who played Dr. Jiang Xiao Shuai) knocked down as fans pressed in.He clung to his bodyguards but injured his arms and stumbled multiple times. Security eventually carried him away, though he fell twice more while being escorted. At one point, the crowd almost pushed him off the platform and toward the tracks.Liu’s situation was further complicated by his reported claustrophobia. Onlookers said he looked shaken as the crush grew around him. A similar situation already happened in July, raising repeated concerns about his safety in public.The ordeal followed just a day after his birthday. Liu turned a year older on September 5 and went back to his hometown to celebrate. At that same moment, Liu unveiled a new single, Tacit Understanding (默契). The track was described as a tribute to anyone torn in love yet still brave enough to face it.With two airport mobbing incidents in recent months, the focus has now shifted towards his safety. Many online fans are criticizing the netizens who were present there, causing such a situation. &quot;These are not fans, this is a bunch of crazy people. Nothing justifies this kind of behavior. I understand he is a celebrity, but in the end he is just a person. People need limits, this is getting out of hand,&quot; an X user commented. Anomaly47 @AnomalyTosicLINKThese are not fans, this is a bunch of crazy people. Nothing justifies this kind of behavior. I understand he is a celebrity, but in the end he is just a person. People need limits, this is getting out of hand.Fans are saying that the fan culture in China is too &quot;scary.&quot;zash @zash_twtLINKcan these chinese fans be normal for a day? I mean, they're so obsessed to shove that camera and phone into celebrity face, the picture not even looks good. chinese celebrity should brave enough to take harsh way to teach these crazy fans some lesson, don't be lenient toward themmello @mellonceeLINKsometimes i feel bad for popular actors in china. yes, they achieved their dream, but being treated like this… i wonder if they ever regret becoming one. the fan culture there is really scary 😔bem khutheibam @dohleehongLINKi thought Korean fandom are the peak of deranged but chinese one is the father of all the deranged cultureOthers seem frustrated with the situation, with some having expressed their disappointment openly online.💚 展成的女儿 🩷 KIM JUNKYU 🧡🐨 @rialesliekimLINKI'm so mad right now 😤😤😤😤 it hurts to see him like this 😢😢😢 can we protest to give him more bodyguards??? What should we do????? I don't want to see him like this again🥺🥺🥺Xuan @Dee_ZeeSaintLINKTo those who dare to call yourselves fans while suffocating bby until he collapses You scream his name,yet you steal his breath,you claim it’s love,but all I see is cruelty dressed up as obsession.Real fans protect,but you?You’re nothing more than parasites feeding off his painPENG⁷ 🎧 @AchaziatangLINKI don't understand people who do stupid things like this. How hard is it to admire Xuancheng from afar, give him space and respect him. Don't you guys have empathy?THIS IS NOT LOVE BUT OBSESSION 🤬Agency’s statement on Liu Xuan Cheng’s safety &amp; privacy violationsLiu Xuan Cheng in Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)Liu Xuan Cheng and his crew have recently faced multiple alarming situations. On a drive back to his Beijing residence, the Chinese actor’s car was reportedly pursued and blocked by several stalkers. The episode put the safety of everyone inside the vehicle at serious risk. On August 19, 2025, X-account @xiaoxindaily posted that his management confirmed they collected proof of these dangerous chases and will move forward with legal steps against those involved. Meanwhile, some individuals allegedly trafficked or leaked Liu’s private information online. The studio has ordered that all such details be removed immediately. Xiao Xin 🦋 @xiaoxindailyLINK#LiuXuancheng Studio Official Statement:Recently, Liu Xuancheng and his team have faced dangerous car chases and harassment by stalkers, illegal selling and leaking of his personal information, malicious online attacks and rumors.The studio have preserved evidence and will pursue legal responsibility against stalkers and harassers. All those leaking or selling personal info must delete it within 24h and issue a public apology. Accounts spreading slander or attacks must remove posts and apologize. They will continue to take strict legal action to protect Liu Xuancheng’s safety and rights.Fans are urged to respect privacy, don’t stalk or spread schedules. Never buy or share private info. Don’t spread unverified rumors, protect a healthy fan environment.They emphasized that anyone involved must publicly apologize within 24 hours or risk legal consequences. Meanwhile, Liu has been the target of online hate (from rumors to personal attacks), especially on platforms like Weibo. His team has documented the abuse, asking those responsible to remove the posts and apologize. Fans were urged to respect the 21-year-old’s privacy, avoid stalking or intrusive behavior, and follow only official sources for updates. Meanwhile, Liu Xuan Cheng was honored with the Weibo Breakthrough Artist of the Year award at the 2025 Weibo Gala. The event took place on August 16 at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The very next day, August 17, he joined co-star Zhan Xuan for their first-ever fan meeting in Thailand.