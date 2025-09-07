  • home icon
  • “This is getting out of hand” – Fans outraged as Revenged Love’s Liu Xuan Cheng suffers reported injuries and exhaustion in Kaifeng airport mob

"This is getting out of hand" – Fans outraged as Revenged Love's Liu Xuan Cheng suffers reported injuries and exhaustion in Kaifeng airport mob

By Shreya Jha
Published Sep 07, 2025 07:37 GMT
Liu Xuan Cheng in Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)
Liu Xuan Cheng in Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

Actor Liu Xuan Cheng was caught in another mobbing incident on September 6, 2025, at Kaifeng airport. Crowds swarmed him, and videos on X show the Revenged Love star (who played Dr. Jiang Xiao Shuai) knocked down as fans pressed in.

He clung to his bodyguards but injured his arms and stumbled multiple times. Security eventually carried him away, though he fell twice more while being escorted. At one point, the crowd almost pushed him off the platform and toward the tracks.

Liu’s situation was further complicated by his reported claustrophobia. Onlookers said he looked shaken as the crush grew around him. A similar situation already happened in July, raising repeated concerns about his safety in public.

The ordeal followed just a day after his birthday. Liu turned a year older on September 5 and went back to his hometown to celebrate. At that same moment, Liu unveiled a new single, Tacit Understanding (默契). The track was described as a tribute to anyone torn in love yet still brave enough to face it.

With two airport mobbing incidents in recent months, the focus has now shifted towards his safety. Many online fans are criticizing the netizens who were present there, causing such a situation.

"These are not fans, this is a bunch of crazy people. Nothing justifies this kind of behavior. I understand he is a celebrity, but in the end he is just a person. People need limits, this is getting out of hand," an X user commented.
Fans are saying that the fan culture in China is too "scary."

Others seem frustrated with the situation, with some having expressed their disappointment openly online.

Agency’s statement on Liu Xuan Cheng’s safety & privacy violations

Liu Xuan Cheng in Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)
Liu Xuan Cheng in Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

Liu Xuan Cheng and his crew have recently faced multiple alarming situations. On a drive back to his Beijing residence, the Chinese actor’s car was reportedly pursued and blocked by several stalkers. The episode put the safety of everyone inside the vehicle at serious risk.

On August 19, 2025, X-account @xiaoxindaily posted that his management confirmed they collected proof of these dangerous chases and will move forward with legal steps against those involved. Meanwhile, some individuals allegedly trafficked or leaked Liu’s private information online. The studio has ordered that all such details be removed immediately.

They emphasized that anyone involved must publicly apologize within 24 hours or risk legal consequences. Meanwhile, Liu has been the target of online hate (from rumors to personal attacks), especially on platforms like Weibo.

His team has documented the abuse, asking those responsible to remove the posts and apologize. Fans were urged to respect the 21-year-old’s privacy, avoid stalking or intrusive behavior, and follow only official sources for updates.

Meanwhile, Liu Xuan Cheng was honored with the Weibo Breakthrough Artist of the Year award at the 2025 Weibo Gala. The event took place on August 16 at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The very next day, August 17, he joined co-star Zhan Xuan for their first-ever fan meeting in Thailand.

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
