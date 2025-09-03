From 600K yuan debt to record-breaking sales: Revenged Love star Zi Yu’s story of success

Born in a small village in Lianyungang, Jiangsu, Chinese actor Zi Yu has gained fame after headlining the BL web series Revenged Love. At only 22, he has gone from trainee to rising star with fans crowding airports and public events. Behind the new success, he is still carrying a debt left over from his idol career.His parents split when he was still a child, leaving him in the care of his father, a truck driver who was hardly ever home. The actor first appeared on survival shows We Are Young and Youth With You 3. He later debuted in 2021with the boy group Guanghe Shaonian.The group dissolved in 2022, and Zi Yu, also known as Zheng Peng, cut ties with HKBX Entertainment. According to Tonboriday, ending his contract came with a cost of 600,000 yuan (about AUD 127,000). His current agency, Rui He Entertainment, has stated that the amount is being repaid and should be cleared soon.The split was surrounded by allegations. Zi Yu accused member Zheng Xingyuan of repeated bullying, including physical assault and being made to live in a basement for months. In late 2022, fans reportedly noticed visible bruises on him at the airport. By January 2023, Zi Yu released a formal statement (per another Tonboriday article).On the 10th, Zheng Xingyuan publicly apologized to Zi Yu, explaining their conflict was due to a disagreement over dance positions, not bullying. He described it as a brief physical scuffle where both were injured.Without a stable income, Zi Yu also took retail jobs, small cameos, and ad shoots to cover costs. His monthly repayment was approximately 10,000 yuan, in addition to rent and living expenses. To save money, he often used bicycles or walked to subway stations. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis career shifted with Revenged Love. The series has grown popular in China and overseas despite strict rules on BL content. The artist played Wu Suo Wei, a man belittled by his wealthy ex-girlfriend, who seeks revenge by targeting her new partner, heir Chi Cheng, played by Tian Xu Ning.Zi Yu’s upcoming dramasZheng Peng (Image via X/@gagaoolala)Zi Yu is set to embark on one of his most anticipated projects this year, the short romance film Late Summer and Early Spring. He steps into the role of Ji Nanfeng, a 22-year-old college student who. After a one-night stand, he unexpectedly finds himself in a relationship with an older woman.The drama was initially set to premiere on August 2, 2025, but just two days before, on July 31, producers announced a delay, stating that the team needed more time to fine-tune the post-production. A new release date hasn’t been announced yet. This year has otherwise been packed for the Chinese star. MyDramaList lists him in several titles, including:Qian Tu Wu Liang! Wo Jiao Gong Zi Kai Yin HangDi Nv CeRoad to EmpressJing Cheng Zhi Deng Dai Yi Chang Li Bie XueThe Tyrant’s Reluctant ConsortFinding YouJing Zhong Mo Sheng RenChi Xia Yu Zao ChunSheng Shi Tian XiaWhile many of these are already on air or wrapping up, Late Summer and Early Spring are still the ones fans are waiting for.Meanwhile, fans can catch up on his latest drama, Revenged Love, on Viki!