  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • From 600K yuan debt to record-breaking sales: Revenged Love star Zi Yu’s story of success

From 600K yuan debt to record-breaking sales: Revenged Love star Zi Yu’s story of success

By Shreya Jha
Published Sep 03, 2025 21:14 GMT
Zi Yu (Image via X/@gagaoolala)
Zi Yu (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

Born in a small village in Lianyungang, Jiangsu, Chinese actor Zi Yu has gained fame after headlining the BL web series Revenged Love. At only 22, he has gone from trainee to rising star with fans crowding airports and public events. Behind the new success, he is still carrying a debt left over from his idol career.

Ad

His parents split when he was still a child, leaving him in the care of his father, a truck driver who was hardly ever home. The actor first appeared on survival shows We Are Young and Youth With You 3. He later debuted in 2021with the boy group Guanghe Shaonian.

The group dissolved in 2022, and Zi Yu, also known as Zheng Peng, cut ties with HKBX Entertainment. According to Tonboriday, ending his contract came with a cost of 600,000 yuan (about AUD 127,000). His current agency, Rui He Entertainment, has stated that the amount is being repaid and should be cleared soon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The split was surrounded by allegations. Zi Yu accused member Zheng Xingyuan of repeated bullying, including physical assault and being made to live in a basement for months. In late 2022, fans reportedly noticed visible bruises on him at the airport. By January 2023, Zi Yu released a formal statement (per another Tonboriday article).

On the 10th, Zheng Xingyuan publicly apologized to Zi Yu, explaining their conflict was due to a disagreement over dance positions, not bullying. He described it as a brief physical scuffle where both were injured.

Ad

Without a stable income, Zi Yu also took retail jobs, small cameos, and ad shoots to cover costs. His monthly repayment was approximately 10,000 yuan, in addition to rent and living expenses. To save money, he often used bicycles or walked to subway stations.

Ad

His career shifted with Revenged Love. The series has grown popular in China and overseas despite strict rules on BL content. The artist played Wu Suo Wei, a man belittled by his wealthy ex-girlfriend, who seeks revenge by targeting her new partner, heir Chi Cheng, played by Tian Xu Ning.

Zi Yu’s upcoming dramas

Zheng Peng (Image via X/@gagaoolala)
Zheng Peng (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

Zi Yu is set to embark on one of his most anticipated projects this year, the short romance film Late Summer and Early Spring. He steps into the role of Ji Nanfeng, a 22-year-old college student who. After a one-night stand, he unexpectedly finds himself in a relationship with an older woman.

Ad

The drama was initially set to premiere on August 2, 2025, but just two days before, on July 31, producers announced a delay, stating that the team needed more time to fine-tune the post-production. A new release date hasn’t been announced yet. This year has otherwise been packed for the Chinese star. MyDramaList lists him in several titles, including:

  • Qian Tu Wu Liang! Wo Jiao Gong Zi Kai Yin Hang
  • Di Nv Ce
  • Road to Empress
  • Jing Cheng Zhi Deng Dai Yi Chang Li Bie Xue
  • The Tyrant’s Reluctant Consort
  • Finding You
  • Jing Zhong Mo Sheng Ren
  • Chi Xia Yu Zao Chun
  • Sheng Shi Tian Xia
Ad

While many of these are already on air or wrapping up, Late Summer and Early Spring are still the ones fans are waiting for.

Meanwhile, fans can catch up on his latest drama, Revenged Love, on Viki!

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Maithreyi S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications