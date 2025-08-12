Revenged Love ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Wu Suo Wei and Chi Cheng get their happily ever after?

On August 11 and 12, 2025, the final episodes 23 and 24 of Revenged Love were released on GagaOOLala.The BL drama follows the story of Wu Suo Wei’s (Zi Yu) revenge plan, taking an unplanned turn. After years of jabs from his wealthier ex-girlfriend, he decided to rebuild himself and launch a company.Along the way, he kept bumping into Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning), the privileged heir to his family’s firm. The meeting wasn’t a coincidence for long as Wu soon aims to disrupt his ex’s new romance by drawing Chi in.Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)Raised in a working-class home, Wu was still marked by past humiliation. Wu had never shown interest in men before, but the act stayed in motion. The intended sting shifted when Chi’s affection became mutual. Their paths linked more often, turning brief meetings into a web of personal and business ties. The situation grew more complicated than either had expected. However, by the Revenged Love conclusion, Chi Cheng and Wu Suo Wei end up happily together. There is also no official confirmation for a renewal.Revenged Love episode 23 &amp; 24 recapRevenged Love episode 23 reveals that Yue Yue’s ex-boyfriend, Wang Zen Long (whom she was seeing alongside Wu), was behind the tax fraud case targeting Chi Cheng. Wang orchestrated the plan as revenge, blaming Chi for the accident that caused his breakup with Yue Yue and left him partially paralysed.Wu makes several attempts to remove Chi but fails to get Wang’s approval. After his business with Chi collapses, Wu returns to selling sugar figurines to survive. While selling one day, he catches Wang’s aide, who discloses that Wang had promised him ¥1 million after Chi's imprisonment, but never paid. The aide demands ¥5 million for his cooperation, and Wu accepts.Lacking funds, Wu sells his mother’s house for the amount. He then visits Chi in prison, confessing he has given up his home and does not want wealth, but only him. After Wu leaves, Chi breaks down in tears.Episode 24 opens with Chi Cheng’s parents spotting Wu Suo Wei selling sugar figurines. Chi's mother, aware that Wu had sold his house to help free Chi, approaches him. Wu hands her one of the figurines. That night, Jiang informs Wu that the court’s decision will be announced the next day. Wu asks Jiang and Guo to attend in his place, saying he cannot face Chi's parents.The following day, Wang surrenders to the authorities, leading to Chi's release. The group later visits Wu, and the reunion turns into playful water splashing. Back home, Wu and Chi share an intimate evening. Wu falls asleep, and Chi quietly lets him rest. Meanwhile, Guo and Jiang’s relationship deepens. Guo offers Jiang a restaurant space to open the clinic he had long dreamed of but could not afford.To make it possible, Guo sells his snake farm and uses the proceeds to expand the clinic. Their conversation ends with a kiss. In the closing scenes, Chi buys back Wu’s house for seven million yuan and returns it to him. The BL series ends with the two lying together in bed, holding each other.Will there be a follow-up season for Revenged Love?Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)There will be no second season for Revenged Love. Chi Cheng and Wu Suo Wei’s story closes in the final episode with no loose ends. It is adapted from Chai Ji Dan’s novel Counter Attack, which also ends without a follow-up.Though the BL show made small changes from the book, it did not add new unresolved plots. Main issues like Chi's case, Wu’s money problems, and their relationship are settled. Side stories, including Guo and Jiang’s, also end without cliffhangers.Creating another season would mean writing an entirely new plot, which could stray from the original tone. The series ends where both the novel and the characters naturally finish.All 24 episodes of Revenged Love are available to stream on GagaOOLala and Viki!