  Is Revenged Love based on a novel? 7 TV adaptation differences explained

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 12, 2025 08:49 GMT
Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)
A still from Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

Based on the Chinese book Counter Attack by Chai Ji Dan, Revenged Love has drawn the interest of numerous admirers through both its source material and its newly released television adaptation. Although the main storyline stays largely intact, there are significant distinctions between the two renditions. This article explores those deviations.

A still from Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)
A still from Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

The C-drama follows the journey of Wu Suo Wei (Zi Yu). Born into a modest household, he is constantly belittled by his wealthy ex-girlfriend, Yue Yue. Fed up with her criticism, he decides to transform his life by starting his own business. Along the way, Wu crosses paths with Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning), an affluent heir.

Upon learning that his ex is dating Chi Cheng, Suo Wei plans to get even by winning Chi Cheng’s affection. Although he has no prior romantic interest in men, Wu Suo Wei pursues Chi Cheng with determination. Unexpectedly, he develops sincere feelings during this pursuit. As their lives become increasingly intertwined, Suo Wei’s situation grows more complicated.

How the Revenged Love adaptation diverges from the original novel?

Below are the key changes made in the Revenged Love adaptation compared to the Counter Attack novel.

1) Wei’s dating life

In the novel, Wu Suo Wei’s early romantic life is more complicated and explicit. Initially, Wei is shown dating a girl named Yue Yue. Later, during a business trip, Wei briefly dates another girl, going out for meals with her.

However, fearing Chi Cheng’s reaction if he were to find out, Wei deliberately avoids further contact with this girl. In contrast, the Revenged Love series significantly tones down Wei’s romantic escapades. After developing a relationship with Chi Cheng, Wei is not shown dating anyone else.

2) The comparison between Wu Suo Wei and Wang Shuo

One notable scene from the novel is removed in the drama: Chi Cheng comparing Wei to Wang Shuo, his complicated ex-boyfriend. In the novel, Chi Cheng calls Wei nastier than Shou, a remark that underlines the darker, more complex sides of Wei’s personality. The adaptation leaves out this comparison.

3) Wu Suo Wei's mother’s awareness of the relationship

A significant emotional difference lies in how Wei’s mother perceives the relationship. In the novel, she remains unaware of Wei and Chi Cheng’s romance before she dies. However, the TV adaptation alters this by depicting that Wei’s mother knows about their relationship before passing away.

4) Chi Cheng’s attendance at the Wu Suo Wei mother's funeral

In the novel, Chi Cheng chooses not to attend Wei’s mother’s funeral directly. Instead, he observes it from a distance, inside a car. Revenged Love changes this sequence by having Chi Cheng attend the funeral in person, signaling greater acceptance and emotional connection.

A still from the series (Image via X/@gagaoolala)
A still from the series (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

5) Cheng Yu’s attempted setup

The novel includes a comic and somewhat awkward subplot where Cheng Yu tries to set Chi Cheng up with a girl known for her large br*asts. However, the girl is kicked out before anything can happen, making the setup fail comically. The adapted drama replaces this with Cheng Yu giving Chi Cheng a s*x doll instead.

6) The Hawaii vacation

A lighter moment in the novel is a vacation trip to Hawaii that the protagonists take. This trip serves as a backdrop for relationship development and relaxation. In the BL drama, this vacation is totally removed.

7) The B*SM candle holiday scene

The novel delves into mature and intricate elements of Wei and Chi Cheng’s relationship, including a B*SM candle holiday scene. This particular scene is omitted in the television series, likely to keep the content appropriate for a wider audience.

The Revenged Love finale will release today, August 12, at 8 pm China Standard Time on GagaOOLala. International fans can stream it on Viki!

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

