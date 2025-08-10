Revenged Love: When will episode 24 (finale) release, and what to expect

The 2025 Chinese BL drama Revenged Love, adapted from Chai Ji Dan’s novel Counter Attack, concludes its 24-part run with the last episode premiering on Tuesday, August 12, at 8 pm China Standard Time on GagaOOLala. It will be available to watch on Viki for international users. The finale arrives two weeks earlier than its originally scheduled release date of August 26, 2025.On August 8, GagaOOLala announced that the drama would shift from its twice-weekly release schedule to daily episode drops. The change began that same day with episodes 19 and 20. The reason for the accelerated release has not been officially stated.What is the plot of Revenged Love?Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)Revenged Love follows Wu Suo Wei (Zi Yu), raised in a struggling household, and Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning), the wealthy heir of the Yuancheng Group. After his affluent ex-girlfriend Yue Yue (Sun Qian Yu) ends their relationship and mocks his lack of money, Wu sets out to rebuild his life.He starts his own business, but soon discovers that Yue Yue is now dating Chi Cheng. Wu then plans to get back at both by drawing Chi Cheng’s interest. With help from friend Jiang Xiao Shuai, Wu studies Chi Cheng’s lifestyle and arranges chance meetings, from sports matches to shared snake-handling sessions. Chi Cheng initially keeps his guard up, but Wu’s approach works. The scheme shifts when Wu begins developing real feelings.Recent developments and what to expect in episode 24 of Revenged LoveWith the arrival of Wang Shuo, Chi Cheng’s former boyfriend, tensions escalate, eventually leading to the separation of Chi Cheng and Wu. It is short-lived, however, as they reconcile soon after. Chi Cheng realizes that his feelings belong entirely to Wu, with no emotional ties left to his ex.By the conclusion, both have a clear understanding of their emotions, leaving no doubts between them. Cheng openly speaks to his father about the relationship, affirming that his heart is with Wu.While his father worries about public opinion, Cheng’s sister points out that society is now more accepting and urges him to change his outlook. In episode 22, Cheng faces conviction for tax evasion, a moment that deeply affects Wu.In episode 24, Wu might take control of the situation, and Cheng may be released, possibly leading to a happy ending for both. Meanwhile, the romance between Guo Cheng Yu and Jiang continues to develop, and their story also seems headed toward a positive conclusion.All the episodes of Revenged Love are available to stream on GagaOOLala and Viki.