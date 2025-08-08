"I'm not ready to say goodbye": Viewers disappointed as Revenged Love sets August 12 finale with consecutive episode releases

On August 8, 2025, LGBTQ film streaming platform GagaOOLala announced a major change to its schedule for the drama Revenged Love. The series, which has been releasing 2 episodes weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays since June 16, will now drop episodes daily. The new daily release schedule will start with episodes 19 and 20, both airing on the day of the announcement. The drama’s finale, Episode 24, will now air on August 12 at 8:00 pm, moving up from its original August 26 date. The announcement of Revenged Love’s accelerated schedule has sparked a strong and mixed reaction from fans online. While some fans are excited to watch the remaining episodes sooner, others are disappointed about the shorter run. One fan of Revenged Love writes on X,нεя 🍉 from the river to the sea 🇵🇸 will be free @kleponkleponLINK@RevengedLove_ I'm thrilled to see #RevengedLove airing in a row, but I'm not ready to say goodbye to it just yet! 😫Many people took to X to share their frustration and disbelief over the drama ending sooner than expected, saying they weren't prepared for such a sudden change._deliiii__ @nightscitylightLINK@RevengedLove_ NO FU**ING WAY DUDE!!! REVENGED LOVE SHOULD ENDED ON 26TH AUGUST NOT 12TH AUGUST!!!! I WON'T SAYING GOODBYE TO THEM AT 12!!! NOOOOOO PLEASE NOOOO #RevengedLoveParitaofsavoi @parittajirui8LINKWHAT IS &quot;are you ready? &quot; IAM NOT, IAM NOT READY, IAM MAD RIGHT NOW i can believe they really just show something like this LIKE A BOMB I NEED EXPLANATION?!? #GagaOOLala #BL #RevengedLove #ChaiJidan #ZiYu #TianXuning #WuSuowei #ChiCheng #逆愛 #柴雞蛋 #梓渝 #田栩寧520 @RizkufatulahALFLINK@RevengedLove_ By the heavens and the earth, the islands and oceans of Sonsonan, I will pass Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. To wait, I am ready to pass those days. But not like this, you gave 5 eps directly 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 RL END ME ENDSome fans, on the other hand, have responded to the news with understanding and optimism. While many admit feeling sad about the earlier finale, they also show support for the production team’s decision, citing concerns for the cast and crew and appreciation for the series’ completion.Inifein 🌽 @iniFeinLINKI will try to think positively, this is better than they aint finish airing all episode. This is also for safety and protection for all actor and staff, director and all people who participate to make this series. Thank you for your effort and make this series for us to love💕R_LoverZ 💌 @Queen_GodFriendLINKTHEY WILL AIR ALL EPISODES &amp;amp;amp; THEY DID IT FOR ME!!! My birthday is tomorrow, they released the episode tonight &amp;amp;amp; the finale episode will be on 12th August, THE BEST PRESENT EVER. I'm happy but sad at the same time because the series will end 😭 #RevengedLoveLai 🍀 @elaizahvkLINKMixed emotions but let's be positive and trust the team's decision. With all that's been happening lately after they rose to popularity, this might be the best way to ensure that all their hard work won't go to waste and still won't leave us hanging. 🥺🥹 #RevengedLove #逆爱𝐕 @itgirlspradaLINKi actually get it if they do this to protect their actors bc RL is too popular its getting scary 🫩 i just hope theyd still give us bts till the end of this month or probably, yk, RL directors cut version 😔Revenged Love speeds up release amid off-screen controversies involving lead actorsThe announcement of Revenged Love’s sped-up release comes amid controversy surrounding its lead actors. On July 10, 2025, the South China Morning Post reported that other passengers on the flight actor Tian Xu Ning was on tried to enter the business class to reach him, prompting flight attendants to intervene. The incident followed a July 4 airport disturbance and another similar flight incident, where Tian faced verbal accusations of being in a secret relationship and having a child. His agency has since denied these claims. Co-star Zi Yu, meanwhile, was accused by an alleged former girlfriend of ending their relationship abruptly. She shared a photo and statement about their past. Zi Yu later admitted to the claim, saying the breakup happened during an emotionally unstable period for both. Revenged Love is a Chinese BL drama adapted from Chai Ji Dan’s (柴鸡蛋) popular web novel Counter Attack (逆袭). The story follows Wu Suo Wei, aka Wu Qi Qiong (Zi Yu), a man from a humble background. He plots to seduce wealthy heir Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning) after discovering he’s dating his ex-girlfriend. What starts as revenge soon turns into genuine feelings, forcing Suo Wei to confront whether love can survive a plan built on deception.