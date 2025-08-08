  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "I'm not ready to say goodbye": Viewers disappointed as Revenged Love sets August 12 finale with consecutive episode releases

"I'm not ready to say goodbye": Viewers disappointed as Revenged Love sets August 12 finale with consecutive episode releases

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 08, 2025 12:09 GMT
Zi Yu and Tian Xu Ning in the series Revenged Love (Image via X/@RevengedLove_)
Zi Yu and Tian Xu Ning in the series Revenged Love (Image via X/@RevengedLove_)

On August 8, 2025, LGBTQ film streaming platform GagaOOLala announced a major change to its schedule for the drama Revenged Love. The series, which has been releasing 2 episodes weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays since June 16, will now drop episodes daily.

Ad

The new daily release schedule will start with episodes 19 and 20, both airing on the day of the announcement. The drama’s finale, Episode 24, will now air on August 12 at 8:00 pm, moving up from its original August 26 date.

The announcement of Revenged Love’s accelerated schedule has sparked a strong and mixed reaction from fans online. While some fans are excited to watch the remaining episodes sooner, others are disappointed about the shorter run. One fan of Revenged Love writes on X,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Many people took to X to share their frustration and disbelief over the drama ending sooner than expected, saying they weren't prepared for such a sudden change.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Some fans, on the other hand, have responded to the news with understanding and optimism. While many admit feeling sad about the earlier finale, they also show support for the production team’s decision, citing concerns for the cast and crew and appreciation for the series’ completion.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Revenged Love speeds up release amid off-screen controversies involving lead actors

The announcement of Revenged Love’s sped-up release comes amid controversy surrounding its lead actors. On July 10, 2025, the South China Morning Post reported that other passengers on the flight actor Tian Xu Ning was on tried to enter the business class to reach him, prompting flight attendants to intervene.

Ad

The incident followed a July 4 airport disturbance and another similar flight incident, where Tian faced verbal accusations of being in a secret relationship and having a child. His agency has since denied these claims.

Ad

Co-star Zi Yu, meanwhile, was accused by an alleged former girlfriend of ending their relationship abruptly. She shared a photo and statement about their past. Zi Yu later admitted to the claim, saying the breakup happened during an emotionally unstable period for both.

Revenged Love is a Chinese BL drama adapted from Chai Ji Dan’s (柴鸡蛋) popular web novel Counter Attack (逆袭). The story follows Wu Suo Wei, aka Wu Qi Qiong (Zi Yu), a man from a humble background. He plots to seduce wealthy heir Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning) after discovering he’s dating his ex-girlfriend. What starts as revenge soon turns into genuine feelings, forcing Suo Wei to confront whether love can survive a plan built on deception.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications