When do Secret Lover's new episodes release? Full schedule, air time, and all you need to know

Secret Lover, a fresh Taiwanese BL drama, releases new episodes every Tuesday at 7 pm (GMT+8). The series premiered on July 22, 2025, airing on GTV and streaming through GagaOOLala. It includes 12 episodes, each about 25 minutes long. The series is adapted from the Japanese manga Itte Owarina Wake ga nai!

The story centers on two boys, Han Tuo (Chance) and Lu Jun Xi (Wang Jyun Hao), who have been close since childhood. Their bond shifts when they perform together in a university play. While rehearsing, Tuo suggests they practice a relationship to prepare for their roles. What starts as staged dating gradually develops into real emotions.

Jun Xi, initially unsure, begins reacting to Tuo’s growing sincerity. The drama follows how their fake romance starts to feel real, turning into a private connection away from others. The plot of the BL drama explores how both deal with changes in their friendship.

Release schedule & air time of Secret Lover

Secret Lover (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

As mentioned, Secret Lover rolls out new episodes every Tuesday at 7 pm (GMT+8). Episode 3 aired on July 29, followed by episode 4 on August 5. Episode 5 is set for August 12, with new episodes lined up every Tuesday until the finale on September 30. Based on this pattern, the projected schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: July 22, 2025 (Released)

Episode 2: July 22, 2025 (Released, same day as episode 1 premiere)

Episode 3: July 29, 2025 (Released)

Episode 4: August 5, 2025 (Released)

Episode 5: August 12, 2025

Episode 6: August 19, 2025

Episode 7: August 26, 2025

Episode 8: September 2, 2025

Episode 9: September 9, 2025

Episode 10: September 16, 2025

Episode 11: September 23, 2025x

Episode 12: September 30, 2025

The Taiwanese drama is available on GagaOOLala, accessible in most regions except Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Episode 1 is free on YouTube, but from episode 2 onward, a membership is required. In Taiwan, the series airs on GTV.

Secret Lover episodes 1 to 4 recap: Junxi and Tuo’s friendship shifts as tension builds

Secret Lover (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

In the first episode, Jun Xi asks Tuo to help him with matters of romance. Their moments range from watching a movie to nearly kissing. A beach outing ends with them sharing a room, and the mood starts to change.

Episode 2 features them as co-leads in a school performance. A stage kiss makes Tuo admit he’s been hiding his feelings. Jun Xi, caught off guard, can’t respond the same way. In episode 3, Jun Xi steps back to process everything. They soon agree to try dating, but Junxi sets some rules, unsure of what he truly wants.

In episode 4, the progress in their relationship stalls. They get closer, but a female classmate’s sudden confession to Junxi sparks another disagreement. In the end, Jun Xi breaks one of his own limits and makes the first move.

Secret Lover has a 7.7/10 rating on MyDramaList (based on 1,574 votes) and an 8.3/10 on IMDb so far. Fans on X praise the chemistry and fast-paced story but mention that the short episode length (25 minutes) feels lacking.

