Beyond the Bar soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix's legal K-drama

Beyond the Bar is a 2025 legal-themed K-drama that began airing on JTBC on August 2, with episodes released every Saturday and Sunday. The series is written by Park Mi-hyun, directed by Kim Jae-hong, and consists of 12 episodes, each running roughly 70 minutes.The drama centers on Kang Hyo-min (played by Jung Chae-yeon), an idealistic and socially awkward rookie lawyer who joins Yullim Law Firm. She is quickly paired with Yoon Seok-hoon (portrayed by Lee Jin-wook), a partner lawyer known for his brilliant legal skills and intimidating presence.The narrative unfolds through a series of weekly legal cases that test their ethics, courtroom savviness, and personal growth. Though they clash frequently, Hyo-min and Seok-hoon learn from each other and evolve, both professionally and personally.Beyond the Bar concluded on September 7, bringing its intense legal conspiracy to a dramatic end. The final episode resolved the high-stakes corporate case, exposing fraud and leading to the expulsion of corrupt executives from Yullim Law Firm. However, while the legal battles were resolved, the series left audiences stunned by its unfinished romantic subplot.All the songs that appeared on Beyond the BarHyo-min and Seok-hoon's unfinished love story was complemented by a wide range of songs throughout the series. Among these, five stood out as the show's original soundtracks (OSTs):Quiet - KIMMUSEUMLean into Me - d.earHome - Pagaehun Same as You - hikoGloomy-Go-Round - Sam OckOther notable music featured in Beyond the Bar includes:Start runningInductionI Do What I Do BestThe ColorsHashBetween UsJusticeHyomin’s IdentityA Grateful HeartLove DeeplyBack To The WallTime Heals All WoundsLove is Rainbow-ColoredFight BackFight For JusticeNegotiationBluffingIs This RealSuper SeriousNewcomerOffice DiaryA Better WorldTraining TestDreaming YouTiming BattleExplain An IncidentMore Than MeThe Love You Left BehindThe Shape Of LoveThrow AwayKwon Na YeonAll Kinds Of LoveJust FineLove IsBeyond the Bar masterfully weaves together courtroom battles, office politics, and a slow-burning romance. Its emotional narrative resonated with viewers, earning it a spot in Netflix’s global Top 10 for several weeks. While neither JTBC nor Netflix has officially confirmed a second season, the dramatic cliffhanger finale suggests that the leads' story deserves a happy ending.