  • Beyond the Bar soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix's legal K-drama

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Sep 08, 2025 15:17 GMT
The playlist of Beyond the Bar explored (Images via Instagram/j_chaeyeoni and jinuk0916)
Beyond the Bar is a 2025 legal-themed K-drama that began airing on JTBC on August 2, with episodes released every Saturday and Sunday. The series is written by Park Mi-hyun, directed by Kim Jae-hong, and consists of 12 episodes, each running roughly 70 minutes.

The drama centers on Kang Hyo-min (played by Jung Chae-yeon), an idealistic and socially awkward rookie lawyer who joins Yullim Law Firm. She is quickly paired with Yoon Seok-hoon (portrayed by Lee Jin-wook), a partner lawyer known for his brilliant legal skills and intimidating presence.

The narrative unfolds through a series of weekly legal cases that test their ethics, courtroom savviness, and personal growth. Though they clash frequently, Hyo-min and Seok-hoon learn from each other and evolve, both professionally and personally.

Beyond the Bar concluded on September 7, bringing its intense legal conspiracy to a dramatic end. The final episode resolved the high-stakes corporate case, exposing fraud and leading to the expulsion of corrupt executives from Yullim Law Firm. However, while the legal battles were resolved, the series left audiences stunned by its unfinished romantic subplot.

All the songs that appeared on Beyond the Bar

Hyo-min and Seok-hoon's unfinished love story was complemented by a wide range of songs throughout the series. Among these, five stood out as the show's original soundtracks (OSTs):

  • Quiet - KIMMUSEUM
  • Lean into Me - d.ear
  • Home - Pagaehun
  • Same as You - hiko
  • Gloomy-Go-Round - Sam Ock

Other notable music featured in Beyond the Bar includes:

  • Start running
  • Induction
  • I Do What I Do Best
  • The Colors
  • Hash
  • Between Us
  • Justice
  • Hyomin’s Identity
  • A Grateful Heart
  • Love Deeply
  • Back To The Wall
  • Time Heals All Wounds
  • Love is Rainbow-Colored
  • Fight Back
  • Fight For Justice
  • Negotiation
  • Bluffing
  • Is This Real
  • Super Serious
  • Newcomer
  • Office Diary
  • A Better World
  • Training Test
  • Dreaming You
  • Timing Battle
  • Explain An Incident
  • More Than Me
  • The Love You Left Behind
  • The Shape Of Love
  • Throw Away
  • Kwon Na Yeon
  • All Kinds Of Love
  • Just Fine
  • Love Is

Beyond the Bar masterfully weaves together courtroom battles, office politics, and a slow-burning romance. Its emotional narrative resonated with viewers, earning it a spot in Netflix’s global Top 10 for several weeks. While neither JTBC nor Netflix has officially confirmed a second season, the dramatic cliffhanger finale suggests that the leads' story deserves a happy ending.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

