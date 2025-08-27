KPop Demon Hunters becomes Netflix's most-watched movie with a gripping 236 million views

KPop Demon Hunters is now Netflix’s most-watched movie. The animated musical has recorded 236 million views on the platform, making it the biggest launch for a Netflix title to date. According to data released by Netflix on August 18, 2025, the film outperformed all other releases within its first 28 days of availability. It also topped the Most Popular English Films list, surpassing Red Notice which held the previous record since 2021.

The streaming numbers reflect both global reach and strong repeat viewership. Reports from Netflix Tudum on August 26, 2025, confirm that the film was streamed in more than 190 countries, securing top positions on weekly charts across multiple regions. BBC News reported on August 27, 2025 that the film climbed “up, up, up” the charts to reach the top position. While Netflix has not disclosed the total watch hours yet, the viewership data confirms its significant audience pull.

The film was originally developed by Sony before being sold to Netflix in early 2025. That decision contributed to its wide distribution. The storyline and cast remain major talking points among audiences. With these numbers, the movie has set a new benchmark for the streaming service.

Global success of KPop Demon Hunters

Huntr/x shows their confidence in KPop Demon Hunters during a high-energy scene. (Image via Netflix)

Netflix confirmed on Tudum’s official charts that KPop Demon Hunters dominated the global top 10 for four weeks. It ranked number one in the United States, South Korea, Brazil, India, and several European markets. According to CBC News report on August 27, 2025, the movie generated 236 million views within its opening months, placing it ahead of Netflix’s most successful originals.

The BBC highlighted that the film became a milestone for animated productions on Netflix, showcasing how the platform’s distribution power extends across continents. Polygon reported that the viewership trend indicates consistent performance, suggesting that the movie is not only popular upon release but continues to attract new audiences.

The popularity also extended to music platforms. Songs from the soundtrack topped Spotify’s global charts, with the single Golden reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Other tracks such as Your Idol by the fictional rival group Saja Boys also topped streaming charts. These results made Huntr/x and Saja Boys the highest charting fictional K-pop groups in US Spotify history.

Production journey of KPop Demon Hunters

The rival band Saja Boys in KPop Demon Hunters are revealed as key antagonists. (Image via Netflix)

As reported by IndieWire on August 26, 2025, Sony Pictures Animation initially developed KPop Demon Hunters with a production budget estimated at around $100 million. In early 2025, Netflix acquired worldwide streaming rights, giving the film a platform with global reach. The film was released on June 20, 2025, with a premiere at Netflix’s Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

Co-director Maggie Kang told CBC Radio’s Q with Tom Power on August 26, 2025,

“You don’t really expect this kind of reaction. I honestly didn’t think it was even possible for a movie to be this popular, really.”

Kang explained that the idea for the film came during a casual conversation with her husband, and was later pitched to producer Aron Warner. The film features the fictional girl group Huntr/x, with members Rumi, Mira, and Zoey using music and combat to fight demons. The rival group Saja Boys adds to the conflict, blending music and fantasy into one storyline. According to the BBC, this combination of pop music and animation made the film unique, bringing in fans from multiple communities.

Cultural reach of KPop Demon Hunters

Emotional moment from KPop Demon Hunters as Rumi delivers powerful lyrics. (Image via Netflix)

The film’s music has played a central role in its success. According to CBC News, the soundtrack became the first in history to have four songs charting simultaneously in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10. Tracks such as Golden, How It’s Done, and Soda Pop continue to appear on global music charts. The soundtrack has also earned over 3 billion global streams.

In interviews published by BBC on August 27, 2025, Maggie Kang said that she wanted the film’s music to

“really speak to the K-pop fans and be legitimately fit into the K-pop space.”

Some of the producers and songwriters involved have also worked with BTS, Twice, and Blackpink. The cross-cultural appeal extended beyond music. The animation highlighted elements of traditional and modern Korean culture, which resonated with audiences.

This contributed to the film’s success across both English and non-English speaking countries. KPop Demon Hunters appeared in Netflix’s top charts in over 80 countries.

Theatrical and streaming expansion of KPop Demon Hunters

Jinu adds depth to KPop Demon Hunters’ storyline. (Image via Netflix)

Following its strong online performance, Netflix organized a limited theatrical release of a sing-along version of the film in August 2025. According to CBC, the screenings took place in 1,750 theaters across the US and Canada, grossing an estimated $18–20 million over one weekend. The sing-along version later became available on Netflix, adding further to its viewership momentum.

Variety of reports noted that the theatrical screenings sold out across several regions, marking Netflix’s first number one film at the US box office. This strategy, rare for Netflix, expanded the reach of KPop Demon Hunters while building anticipation for its availability on streaming.

What is next for KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters brings humor with scenes of Huntr/x reacting dramatically. (Image via Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters’ performance has already led to talks of expanding the franchise. Netflix is in discussions with Sony Pictures for a sequel, with early development underway. Maggie Kang told Screen Rant on June 20, 2025, that

“There are always side stories, and there are things we've thought of while making this one. There are a lot of questions that are answered, but not fully. I think there are a lot of pockets that we can explore.”

Reports also suggest that Netflix is considering two sequels, a spin-off series, a short film, and even a stage musical. The franchise is being promoted at upcoming Netflix House venues. The Hollywood Reporter noted on August 26, 2025, that Sony Pictures is in talks with Netflix to make an animated sequel, with insiders confirming preliminary discussions are underway.

The report explained that the film’s success has reignited debate over Sony’s 2021 decision to release the title via Netflix instead of pursuing a full theatrical launch. Financially, Sony received Netflix funding for the $100 million budget plus a $25 million fee, while also retaining a share of soundtrack sales. Merchandising rights remain with Netflix.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix film chief Dan Lin said he and Netflix’s animation head Hannah Minghella were “thrilled to be supporting” Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Sony Animation president Kristine Belson. Lin also explained that the film grew steadily through word of mouth and social media in its fifth and sixth weeks after release, describing it as a cultural phenomenon.

At present, both studios acknowledge that a sequel cannot proceed without a joint agreement, making ongoing talks between Sony and Netflix the key step before any production moves forward.

KPop Demon Hunters has redefined expectations for animated musicals on streaming platforms. With record-breaking viewership, chart-topping songs, and theatrical success, the film has demonstrated its cultural reach across multiple industries. Negotiations between Sony and Netflix suggest that the story of Huntr/x will continue, though official announcements are still pending.

As it stands, the movie remains Netflix’s most-watched title and a landmark in global entertainment.

