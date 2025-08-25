KPop Demon Hunters to release its sing-along version on Netflix tonight

KPop Demon Hunters will release its sing-along version on Netflix tonight. The release follows a weekend event in theaters, which drew significant attention worldwide. The movie first arrived on Netflix in June, but the sing-along edition was created to give audiences a chance to engage with the music in a new way.

For fans, it offers the opportunity to sing along to the songs that have already topped streaming charts. It also reflects Netflix’s willingness to test unusual release strategies for films that prove to have strong cultural traction.

The sing-along version had a limited theatrical run in several countries, playing in more than 2,000 theaters. Audiences were encouraged to join in with karaoke-style captions on screen. Many of those shows sold out, confirming the wide demand for shared viewing experiences.

Events in New York and Los Angeles saw appearances from the cast and crew, while promotions included lighting the Empire State Building in the film’s signature color scheme.

These elements added to the sense of occasion. Now the sing-along edition is set to arrive on Netflix globally on Monday, August 25, 2025, where viewers worldwide can take part from home.

Netflix sing along release details

Mira and Zoey’s reaction after seeing the rival boy band Saja Boys for the first time in KPop Demon Hunters. (Image via Netflix)

Netflix confirmed that the full sing-along edition of KPop Demon Hunters will stream globally on August 25, 2025. The release comes after the film’s record-breaking success since its original June debut. It provides fans everywhere with the same interactive version that played in theaters with karaoke-style captions and the complete runtime.

Release details by region:

Region Release date Release time (local) United States & Canada August 25, 2025 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET United Kingdom & Ireland August 25, 2025 8:00 a.m. BST India August 25, 2025 12:30 p.m. IST Japan August 25, 2025 4:00 p.m. JST Nigeria August 25, 2025 8:00 a.m. WAT South Africa August 25, 2025 9:00 a.m. SAST Australia August 25, 2025 5:00 p.m. AEST New Zealand August 25, 2025 7:00 p.m. NZST

Fans who missed the screenings will now be able to join the experience at home, complete with lyrics and music integrated into the viewing format.

Story and characters of KPop Demon Hunters

Huntr/x in their demon hunter forms, preparing for action in KPop Demon Hunters. (Image via Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters follows Huntr/x, a fictional K-pop girl group made up of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. On stage they are global music icons performing in front of sold-out arenas, but in their secret lives they are protectors against dark supernatural forces. Their songs carry power that maintains a barrier keeping dangerous spirits away from their fans.

The plot intensifies when a rival boy band emerges, revealed to be demons in disguise, whose goal is to steal audiences and weaken Huntr/x’s strength. This conflict forces the group to balance their rising careers in music with the responsibility of defending their supporters. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, and produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the movie blends the high-energy world of K-pop with a supernatural battle narrative.

Theatrical event and fan screenings

Jinu, a member of the rival boy band Saja Boys, makes a stylish entrance in KPop Demon Hunters. (Image via Netflix)

Building on the movie’s popularity, Netflix staged a wide theatrical run of the sing-along version in August. The release spanned more than 1,700 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, along with additional venues in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. More than 1,300 shows sold out in North America alone, with audiences dressing up, singing along, and repeating dialogue from memory.

The event was supported by fan-focused promotions. Cast members Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, and Ken Jeong made surprise visits to screenings. Vocalists Rei Ami and Kevin Woo also participated, while producer Michelle L. M. Wong and directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans joined in events in New York and Los Angeles.

The Empire State Building lit up Golden on August 22, 2025 in partnership with Netflix, CAPE, and iHeartMedia. Fans in Manhattan also joined a double-decker bus sing-along. At Netflix’s Tudum Theater, early screenings included cosplayers and fan performances, reinforcing the communal aspect of the release.

Box office impact and strategy

The rival boy band, Saja Boys, who challenge Huntr/x in KPop Demon Hunters. (Image via Netflix)

The sing-along theatrical weekend earned between $18 million and $20 million, topping domestic box office charts and surpassing films like Weapons. This marked Netflix’s first box office victory and highlighted the unique demand for a shared fan experience even after weeks of availability on streaming.

The original soundtrack also reinforced the success, with Golden, Your Idol, and Soda Pop breaking into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and the album accumulating more than three billion global streams.

Netflix is unlikely to make wide theatrical releases a standard practice. The company viewed the strategy as a one-off response to exceptional demand. Previous Netflix projects like Roma and The Irishman received only limited releases. Theatrical screenings for KPop Demon Hunters showed how word of mouth and fandom could push a streaming film into a cultural phenomenon, comparable to the trajectory of Disney’s Encanto.

Future franchise plans for KPop Demon Hunters

The trio of Huntr/x relaxing between battles in Kpop Demon Hunters, showing their bond off-stage. (Image via Netflix)

According to a Shortlist report published on August 25, 2025, Netflix is exploring ways to expand KPop Demon Hunters into a wider franchise. The report explained that the company has been encouraged by the overwhelming success of the film and the soundtrack, and is assessing long-term opportunities.

Options under consideration include sequels to continue the animated storyline, a possible live-action remake to broaden the audience, a stage musical aimed at bringing the songs to theater venues, and short-form projects designed to keep audiences engaged while larger productions are developed.

While no official announcements have been made, industry coverage indicates that the scale of the film’s success has positioned it as a potential long-term property for Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation. These plans underline how the cultural reach of KPop Demon Hunters extends beyond streaming and box office performance.

KPop Demon Hunters continues to break records across streaming and music platforms, while its sing-along edition expands its reach further. With the release on Netflix, fans worldwide can now join in and experience the songs from home. The movie’s rise shows the power of fandom and the ways Netflix can adapt its release models for cultural phenomena.

The sing-along edition of KPop Demon Hunters is available now on Netflix. Fans can stream the movie, follow the on-screen lyrics, and share the experience with friends and family around the world.

