KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, which premiered on June 20, 2025, is an animated fantasy film that blends supernatural action with high-energy K-pop performances, centering on the world-famous girl group HUNTR/X, who secretly moonlight as demon hunters.
The trio Rumi (voice by Arden Cho, vocals by EJAE), Mira (voice by May Hong, vocals by Audrey Nuna), and Zoey (voice by Ji-young Yoo, vocals by REI AMI) uses their magical singing powers to combat demonic threats, including the rival Saja Boys, a demon boy band intent on controlling their fans.
KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack and film placement
The KPop Demon Hunters’ soundtrack debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, eventually climbing to No. 3, making it the highest-charting animated soundtrack of 2025 and a landmark success in the genre since Disney’s Encanto in 2021. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of every track featured in KPop Demon Hunters:
1) "How It's Done" – EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI
The KPop Demon Hunters opens with this energetic HUNTR/X number, played during the trio’s first battle against demons aboard their plane. The track sets the tone for the story, introducing viewers to the group’s dynamic sound and action-packed world.
2) "Soda Pop" – Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and SamUIL Lee
This upbeat track marks the debut of the Saja Boys, showcasing their charm and competitiveness. Its bubblegum K-pop style establishes the rivalry between the two groups.
3) “Golden”– EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI
HUNTR/X’s signature song, Golden acts as the emotional throughline of the film, highlighting the group’s ambitions and determination.
4) “Strategy”– TWICE
Performed by TWICE, this track accompanies a quieter moment as the girls return to their apartment, reflecting the balance between their stardom and everyday life.
5) “Takedown”– EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI
An intense diss track by HUNTR/X aimed at the Saja Boys, Takedown underscores the high-stakes conflicts in the film’s second act.
6) “Your Idol”– Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and SamUIL Lee
The Saja Boys’ dark finale track demonstrates their influence over fans, heightening tension prior to Rumi’s intervention.
7) “Free”– EJAE and Andrew Choi
A duet between Rumi (EJAE) and Jinu (Andrew Choi), Free conveys trust and emotional connection amid the action.
8) “What It Sounds Like”– HUNTR/X
This climactic ensemble number begins as a solo and expands into a full group performance, emphasizing the unifying and transformative power of music.
9) “Love, Maybe”– MeloMance
Performed by MeloMance, this indie folk track highlights the developing bond between Rumi and Jinu, providing a contrast to the film’s high-energy sequences.
10) “Path”– Jokers
A reflective ballad by Jokers, Path underscores Rumi’s internal struggles and marks a turning point in her character arc.
11) “Score Suite”– Marcelo Zarvos
Composed by Marcelo Zarvos, this instrumental piece blends orchestral intensity with modern beats, accompanying the film’s supernatural and action-packed moments.
12) “TAKEDOWN (JEONGYEON, JIHYO, CHAEYOUNG)” – TWICE
A remix by three members of TWICE plays over the end credits, offering a glimpse into the recording process and concluding the film on a celebratory note.
The soundtracks are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms.
