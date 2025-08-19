KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, which premiered on June 20, 2025, is an animated fantasy film that blends supernatural action with high-energy K-pop performances, centering on the world-famous girl group HUNTR/X, who secretly moonlight as demon hunters.

Ad

The trio Rumi (voice by Arden Cho, vocals by EJAE), Mira (voice by May Hong, vocals by Audrey Nuna), and Zoey (voice by Ji-young Yoo, vocals by REI AMI) uses their magical singing powers to combat demonic threats, including the rival Saja Boys, a demon boy band intent on controlling their fans.

KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack and film placement

Ad

Trending

The KPop Demon Hunters’ soundtrack debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, eventually climbing to No. 3, making it the highest-charting animated soundtrack of 2025 and a landmark success in the genre since Disney’s Encanto in 2021. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of every track featured in KPop Demon Hunters:

1) "How It's Done" – EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI

The KPop Demon Hunters opens with this energetic HUNTR/X number, played during the trio’s first battle against demons aboard their plane. The track sets the tone for the story, introducing viewers to the group’s dynamic sound and action-packed world.

Ad

2) "Soda Pop" – Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and SamUIL Lee

This upbeat track marks the debut of the Saja Boys, showcasing their charm and competitiveness. Its bubblegum K-pop style establishes the rivalry between the two groups.

3) “Golden”– EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI

HUNTR/X’s signature song, Golden acts as the emotional throughline of the film, highlighting the group’s ambitions and determination.

4) “Strategy”– TWICE

Performed by TWICE, this track accompanies a quieter moment as the girls return to their apartment, reflecting the balance between their stardom and everyday life.

Ad

5) “Takedown”– EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI

An intense diss track by HUNTR/X aimed at the Saja Boys, Takedown underscores the high-stakes conflicts in the film’s second act.

6) “Your Idol”– Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and SamUIL Lee

The Saja Boys’ dark finale track demonstrates their influence over fans, heightening tension prior to Rumi’s intervention.

7) “Free”– EJAE and Andrew Choi

A duet between Rumi (EJAE) and Jinu (Andrew Choi), Free conveys trust and emotional connection amid the action.

Ad

8) “What It Sounds Like”– HUNTR/X

This climactic ensemble number begins as a solo and expands into a full group performance, emphasizing the unifying and transformative power of music.

9) “Love, Maybe”– MeloMance

Performed by MeloMance, this indie folk track highlights the developing bond between Rumi and Jinu, providing a contrast to the film’s high-energy sequences.

A still from the KPop Demon Hunters movie (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

10) “Path”– Jokers

Ad

A reflective ballad by Jokers, Path underscores Rumi’s internal struggles and marks a turning point in her character arc.

11) “Score Suite”– Marcelo Zarvos

Composed by Marcelo Zarvos, this instrumental piece blends orchestral intensity with modern beats, accompanying the film’s supernatural and action-packed moments.

12) “TAKEDOWN (JEONGYEON, JIHYO, CHAEYOUNG)” – TWICE

A remix by three members of TWICE plays over the end credits, offering a glimpse into the recording process and concluding the film on a celebratory note.

Ad

The soundtracks are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms.

Also read: Amazon MGM nabs the rights to the long-awaited film Honeymoon with Harry, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More