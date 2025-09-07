  • home icon
  • "WE NEED SEASON 2"- Beyond the Bar fans disappointed after cliffhanger ending leaves Seok-hoon and Hyo-min's love confession unfinished

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 07, 2025 17:10 GMT
Beyond the Bar (Images via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)
The final episode of Beyond the Bar aired on September 7, 2025. The last episode brought its legal conspiracy plotline to a close but left viewers stunned with an unresolved romance. The drama wrapped up its major corporate case, exposing fraud and forcing out corrupt figures from Yullim Law Firm.

Seok-hoon and his team secured the votes to reform the office. Meanwhile, Hyo-min’s growth as a rookie lawyer was highlighted through her success in handling complex cases on her own. Amid these victories, the romance between Seok-hoon and Hyo-min finally seemed ready to bloom. Their bond had been developing slowly throughout the series, and the finale built toward an anticipated confession.

In the closing scene, Hyo-min asked Seok-hoon what love meant to him. He looked at her with clear affection and began his answer, only for the screen to cut off mid-sentence. Instead of a full resolution, the drama ended with silence. Viewers of Beyond the Bar believed it left their love story unfinished.

This abrupt ending frustrated viewers who had waited 12 episodes for the couple’s romance to come to light. Viewers began to demand a season 2 of the show. An X user, @mendulka, wrote:

"WE NEED SEASON 2."
Many took to social media to express their anger, saying the moment felt stolen from them. Some called the director’s decision unfair, while others demanded an immediate announcement for a second season.

Fans of Beyond the Bar agreed the story was far from over and that the two leads deserved a more complete conclusion.

About Beyond the Bar, story highlights, and what comes next

Beyond the Bar (Esquire) premiered on JTBC on August 2 and aired through September 7 before streaming globally on Netflix. The series starred Lee Jin-wook as senior lawyer Yoon Seok-hoon and Jung Chae-yeon as rookie attorney Kang Hyo-min. They starred alongside Lee Hak-joo and Jeon Hye-bin in pivotal roles.

The drama balanced high-stakes office politics with various personal narratives. Seok-hoon was known for his strict approach to the law. He found a partner in Hyo-min, whose empathy often clashed with his rigid methods. Their professional relationship gradually deepened into something more.

There were hints of romance woven throughout the cases they tackled together.

Stills from Beyond the Bar episode 12 (Images via Netflix)
Episode 12 tied up most of the firm’s conflicts. It resolved the fraud investigation and concluded custody disputes that tested Hyo-min’s confidence. Seok-hoon also closed chapters from his painful past. He confronted his former partner and put old wounds to rest. With these battles behind them, the stage was set for the central romance.

Instead, the drama chose to end with an incomplete confession, which fueled frustration and speculation. The unfinished line has already sparked endless fan theories and calls for renewal.

While the producers have not confirmed future plans, the open-ended finale strongly suggests there is room for Beyond the Bar to continue with a second season.

There could potentially be Seok-hoon and Hyo-min’s story that can finally receive the resolution fans are demanding.

