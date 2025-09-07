"WE NEED SEASON 2"- Beyond the Bar fans disappointed after cliffhanger ending leaves Seok-hoon and Hyo-min's love confession unfinished

The final episode of Beyond the Bar aired on September 7, 2025. The last episode brought its legal conspiracy plotline to a close but left viewers stunned with an unresolved romance. The drama wrapped up its major corporate case, exposing fraud and forcing out corrupt figures from Yullim Law Firm.Seok-hoon and his team secured the votes to reform the office. Meanwhile, Hyo-min’s growth as a rookie lawyer was highlighted through her success in handling complex cases on her own. Amid these victories, the romance between Seok-hoon and Hyo-min finally seemed ready to bloom. Their bond had been developing slowly throughout the series, and the finale built toward an anticipated confession.In the closing scene, Hyo-min asked Seok-hoon what love meant to him. He looked at her with clear affection and began his answer, only for the screen to cut off mid-sentence. Instead of a full resolution, the drama ended with silence. Viewers of Beyond the Bar believed it left their love story unfinished.This abrupt ending frustrated viewers who had waited 12 episodes for the couple’s romance to come to light. Viewers began to demand a season 2 of the show. An X user, @mendulka, wrote:&quot;WE NEED SEASON 2.&quot;felicja || saw shawn 🧌 @mendulkaLINKWE NEED SEASON 2 #BeyondTheBarMany took to social media to express their anger, saying the moment felt stolen from them. Some called the director’s decision unfair, while others demanded an immediate announcement for a second season.😺 @anilovesexoLINKthey should start the shooting of next season by the end of 2025 like why end it like that ??? should we complete that dialogue or what?? #BeyondTheBarEp12 #BeyondTheBar❦ @soneevrseLINKI HATE THIS DIRECTOR SO MUCH SEOKHOON WAS ABOUT TO SAY THAT FOR HIM LOVE IS HER AND THEY CUT IT THERE ARE YOU INSANE??? DO YOU WANT ME TO BE INSANE??? #BeyondTheBar #BeyondTheBarEp12dodo @dontboreeusLINKI’m literally going to scream. they’ve put everything at the very end! The first time their paths cross on the road they always pass, they have dinner together, and their hands touch. You absolutely have to give us a second season now. #BeyondTheBar #BeyondTheBarEp11Fans of Beyond the Bar agreed the story was far from over and that the two leads deserved a more complete conclusion.❦ @soneevrseLINKI usually don’t like legal dramas but #BeyondTheBar felt different and it kept me hooked every week. definitely one of my favorite watches this year. I’m going to miss it so much, I really hope we get a season 2, after that ending WE ALL NEED IT. #BeyondTheBarEp12hanaˎˊ˗✰²⁴⁴² @Mwah_hana2LINKITS CAN’T ENDING LIKE THISSS 😭😭😭 EXCUSE ME SEASON 2 WHENNNNN ???! LIKE SHE ASKED “WHAT IS LOVE?” AND HE SAID “LOVE IS Y.....” AND THEN BOOM END?????? NOOO I NEED MORE!!!😭😭 #BeyondTheBar #BeyondTheBarEp12ash.🪖 @yunoforevaLINKAlways knew it was going to be an open ending, the slow burn was rather slow😂... but I loved this series. Chaeyeon was phenomenal in her dual role, the chemistry was palpable so I really hope there's a season 2♥️ #BeyondTheBar #BeyondTheBarEp12About Beyond the Bar, story highlights, and what comes nextBeyond the Bar (Esquire) premiered on JTBC on August 2 and aired through September 7 before streaming globally on Netflix. The series starred Lee Jin-wook as senior lawyer Yoon Seok-hoon and Jung Chae-yeon as rookie attorney Kang Hyo-min. They starred alongside Lee Hak-joo and Jeon Hye-bin in pivotal roles.The drama balanced high-stakes office politics with various personal narratives. Seok-hoon was known for his strict approach to the law. He found a partner in Hyo-min, whose empathy often clashed with his rigid methods. Their professional relationship gradually deepened into something more.There were hints of romance woven throughout the cases they tackled together.Stills from Beyond the Bar episode 12 (Images via Netflix)Episode 12 tied up most of the firm’s conflicts. It resolved the fraud investigation and concluded custody disputes that tested Hyo-min’s confidence. Seok-hoon also closed chapters from his painful past. He confronted his former partner and put old wounds to rest. With these battles behind them, the stage was set for the central romance.Instead, the drama chose to end with an incomplete confession, which fueled frustration and speculation. The unfinished line has already sparked endless fan theories and calls for renewal.While the producers have not confirmed future plans, the open-ended finale strongly suggests there is room for Beyond the Bar to continue with a second season.There could potentially be Seok-hoon and Hyo-min’s story that can finally receive the resolution fans are demanding.