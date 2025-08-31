Beyond the Bar: When will episodes 11-12 (finale) release and what to expect

On August 30 and 31, 2025, Beyond the Bar (Esquire) released episodes 9 and 10, respectively. The episodes first aired on JTBC in South Korea. They were then made available for international audiences through Netflix. The legal drama has continued to build momentum with its courtroom narratives and emotional subplots.The series follows Yoon Seok-hoon (Lee Jin-wook). He is a senior attorney known for his rigid adherence to the law. It also stars Kang Hyo-min (Jung Chae-yeon). She portrays a junior lawyer who values fairness and empathy over strict rules.New episodes of Beyond the Bar are released every weekend at 10:40 pm KST. Netflix drops them the following day. Episode 11 of Beyond the Bar is scheduled for September 6, 2025. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated finale (Episode 12) will air on September 7. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeyond the Bar is directed by Kim Jae-hong and written by Park Mi-hyun. The series has earned praise for balancing authentic legal stories with heartfelt storytelling.As Beyond the Bar nears its conclusion, the stakes are expected to intensify. There are hints of a major case and deeper internal conflicts shaping the final verdicts at Yullim Law Firm.Beyond the Bar episodes 9 and 10 recap: Dr. Choi's trial and Yeong-mi's haunting caseEpisode 9 of Beyond the Bar opened with a tense moment on a flight when Kim Byeong-su collapsed midair. Dr. Choi, the physician onboard, hesitated upon recognizing him as the man convicted in 2015 of kidnapping and assaulting a young girl she once treated. Years earlier, she had refused to treat him at a hospital.When he died during the flight, his family accused her of deliberate negligence. The case was brought to Yullim, where Seok-hoon and Hyo-min defended her. Investigation later revealed that Byeong-su had Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. It is a genetic disorder that caused fatal complications. ❦ @soneevrseLINKseokhoon isn’t afraid anymore to show his true self. he lets hyomin see his heart, his vulnerable side… that itself is the greatest proof of his feelings for her. 🤍 #BeyondTheBar #BeyondTheBarEp9With medical experts confirming Dr. Choi’s actions aligned with protocol, the prosecution dropped charges, leaving her cleared of wrongdoing.Meanwhile, Na-yeon continued to initiate her plan to reform inside Yullim. She replaces fixed salaries with performance-based pay, which sparked tension with senior partners. She also revisited a shady corporate takeover involving Bluestone Fund and Mr. Lee. It linked her past demotion to interference in that very case. On the personal front, Jin-woo confessed his feelings to Min-jeong, though she walked away, conflicted over his intentions.Episode 10 of Beyond the Bar shifted focus to a darker case involving Kim Yeong-mi, who killed Choi So-yun in an altercation and subsequent traffic accident. Yeong-mi revealed she had been brutally bullied by So-yun during school. She claimed that it left her with lasting trauma and PTSD. Snippets from the latest episode (Images via Netflix)Represented by Hyo-min, she argued that years of psychological abuse influenced her actions. The court weighed charges ranging from attempted murder to involuntary manslaughter. However, the defense highlighted So-yun’s repeated reckless behavior and Yeong-mi’s mental state. Ultimately, Yeong-mi was sentenced to two years in prison. It was a punishment that reflected both accountability and leniency due to her circumstances.At the same time, firm politics grew more dangerous. Na-yeon uncovered further corruption involving Bluestone Fund and Yullim’s senior partners. Meanwhile, Seok-hoon quietly stepped in to support younger colleagues, including Ho-yeon, who struggled with family issues. Jin-woo’s relationship with Min-jeong deepened after an emotional night, hinting at new dynamics within the team.With the finale approaching, Beyond the Bar has set the stage for its showdown. The final two episodes are expected to resolve lingering rivalries inside Yullim while tackling a high-stakes trial that could push Seok-hoon and Hyo-min to their limits.