"Need this chaotic trio back"– Fans thrilled as Netflix Korea confirms season 2 of BTS Jin starrer variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B

On July 11, 2025, Netflix Korea officially announced that Kian’s Bizarre B&B will return for a second season. The original cast of Kian’s Bizarre B&B featured webtoon artist Kian84, BTS’ Jin, and actress Ji Ye-eun. The trio ran a quirky guesthouse on the remote Ulleungdo Island.

Although the upcoming cast line-up of Kian’s Bizarre B&B 2 has not been confirmed yet. However, the anticipation is high for the reunion of the original trio.

The show initially premiered in April 2025 and quickly gained international recognition. It entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV Series chart at No. 6.

The series also appeared in the top 10 lists in countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

As the announcement went live, fans flocked to social media to share their excitement. An X user, @elleneys, wrote,

"we need this chaotic trio back! especially, the all rounder manager JinSeok."

Others also shared their anticipation for the upcoming season. They expressed their hope to see the original cast in the second season as well.

"I hope the original cast will join. They are the best team and have the best teamwork when they are together. AA pls convince "jinseok" to join, he charmed too many people in S1," an X user wrote.

"What I loved was that you created a space for all 3 leaders & guests to be their uniquely weird and fun selves, despite being strangers before the show, despite filmed 24/7, despite (or maybe as a result of?) being in such unusual circumstances," a fan commented.

"Waaaaaaa same cast would be sooo fun! Looking forward to it!," a netizen added.

"THE BEST VARIETY SHOW IS COMING BACK," another one wrote.

While some are cautiously optimistic, others declared that their excitement depends heavily on whether the trio, especially BTS Jin, returns for the second season of Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

"Let it be known that it's the OG team or NOTHING for me. Lol. It won't be the same if it's not Kian - Jin - Yeeun I'll remain excited for the time being," a fan remarked.

"We want our boat captain, our boss and our right hand Jinseok back then we will watch," another one said.

"OMG, am super excited! I can't wait where they'll set-up the B&B this time, and how it would look like! And please I badly want more episodessss, showing a bit more the dynamics and chemistry of Jin, Kian and Ye Eun, and the stories of their guests!," a netizen added.

All about season 1 of Kian’s Bizarre B&B and Jin’s solo tour updates

Season 1 of Kian’s Bizarre B&B was set on Ulleungdo Island, where Kian84 opened a uniquely designed guesthouse for travelers. Jin took on multiple roles, from handyman to manager. He earned praise for his maturity, humor, and problem-solving approach.

The Kian’s Bizarre B&B’s imaginative elements made the show stand out. It included outdoor sleeping setups and a rock-climbing wall entrance.

Jin’s packed solo schedule raises questions about his return to Kian’s Bizarre B&B. He is currently on his first-ever solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The tour began in Goyang, Korea, on June 28–29. The show features songs from both Happy and Echo.

Here is the upcoming tour schedule:

July 12–13 : Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

: Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka July 17–18 : Anaheim, California – Honda Center

: Anaheim, California – Honda Center July 22–23 : Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

: Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center July 26–27 : Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena

: Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena July 30–31 : Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

: Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center August 5–6 : London, U.K. – The O2

: London, U.K. – The O2 August 9–10: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

The first season of Kian’s Bizarre B&B is currently available on Netflix to stream.

