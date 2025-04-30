“Season 2 is coming” — Fans thrilled as Kian84 hints at Kian Bizarre B&B return with BTS’ Jin, reveal behind-the-scenes struggles & Netflix talks

On April 30, 2025, the host of Kian’s Bizarre B&B gathered to discuss season 2 renewal with BTS’ Jin and actress Ji Ye-eun in Kian's YouTube show "인생84 (life84)." In the show, webtoonist Kian84 revealed that the reality show has been in talks with Netflix's production team for a season renewal. This surprised BTS' Jin, who asked for dates as he would be busy with his solo world tour starting June 2025.

Hearing this, Kian joked that he would design the next guesthouse (B&B) in the city where Jin would perform, assuring the K-pop idol that Kian's Bizarre B&B is a mobile guesthouse.

"Let's go for Season 2! This discussion is slowly gaining momentum from somewhere. With Netflix people. I’ll tailor the schedule solely to fit yours, so no need to worry. No worries, we'll build the Kian's B&B right next to that tour concert hotel. Our B&B is mobile guesthouse. There will be a discussion, so no worries," Kian said.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B has proven that blending webtoon creativity, K-pop star power, and reality TV unpredictability can yield both laughs and genuine human moments. While the first season’s trials—literal and figurative—pushed hosts and crew to their limits, they also forged bonds that underpinned fan enthusiasm for what comes next.

With Kian84 sketching new sketches and Jin ready to once again don an apron, the stage seems set for another round of whimsical madness on Ulleung Island—pending Netflix’s final say.

Social media lit up with fan-made posters and banners echoing the rallying cry “Season 2 is coming” shortly after the finale aired on April 22, 2025. One fan wrote on X:

"Yess season 2 is coming."

Fans reacted to Kian praising the BTS star for braving the obstacles that turned up during the unscripted filming of Kian's Bizarre B&B, where Jin slept through rain, on the streets, cooked day and night, and went beyond his means.

"Is season 2's house going to be a private jet?" a fan wrote.

"“a true leader will always lead you back to yourself.” the way seokjin believed and supported kians vision unceasingly and most esp when kian was having doubts himself. suddenly seeing slide police, eating without spoons, sleeping in the rain in a diff light. what an amazing guy," another fan said.

"That has always been our Seokjinnie .. so proud of him and he is always so endearing," another fan added.

Others echoed the same sentiment, praising the idol for his "down-to-earth" personality.

"EVERYONE, and I mean EVERYONE, falls in love with Jin. Even if he is reprimanding them. You just KNOW he was absolutely essential to the success of that show and Kian is grateful," a fan wrote.

"Seokjin is the absolute definition of down to earth," another fan added.

Behind the quirky façade: BTS' Jin and Kian recall production struggles during Kian's Bizarre B&B

Adapted from Kian84’s surreal webtoon drafts, the B&B set was built on a floating barge off Ulleung Island and a forested monorail cabin, both designed to provoke laughter—and occasional panic.

The series’ signature feature—a 3.8-meter rock-climbing wall leading to the entrance—tested the physical limits of both cast and crew, prompting Kian84 to admit that he briefly regretted his doorless concept after viewing footage of exhausted participants struggling in subtropical weather.

In the forest cabin, the absence of a chimney forced smoke to accumulate indoors with every lit fire, leading producers to debate adding safety disclaimers—a suggestion Kian84 resisted in favor of maintaining “pure, unfiltered chaos.”

From scale-defying poles to smoke-filled huts, the production team battled weather delays and safety scares while bringing Kian’s eccentric sketches to life on Ulleung Island. Across the nine episodes, Jin emerged not only as a co-host but as the production’s emotional linchpin.

Recalling their struggles, the BTS star mentioned Kian "crashing out" after episode 5, struggling to maintain his optimism amidst ongoing challenges.

"Hyung, I could tell u were mentally crashing from ep5. It was really fun for me. When else will I be able to go and experience such things? I have that mindset, that's why I was able to enjoy it," Jin said.

Kian also lauded Jin for his military-honed personality, as the idol slept through the rain without waking up, despite getting drenched while Kian and some of the guests moved indoors to sleep. Webtoonist Kian84 also revealed "counting days" before they could finish filming and leave for home.

"I was counting days to go home from that time on. Didn't you have any tough moments? You are strong. There’s a clear difference when it comes to a world star for certain. Evertime I became worried or lost, you told me 'It's because you're an amateur superstar! You have to be a real world star like me to not be bothered by that kind of stuff."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, during the show's filming, a typhoon warning interrupted the inaugural guest check-in, forcing a last-minute relocation to a backup mountain cabin conceived of in under 24 hours.

On the main barge, high winds during filming raised questions about the rigging of hanging bunk beds, with staff occasionally reassessing suspension cables amid footage of cots swinging over open water. Despite the risks, director Jung Hyo-min defended the extreme design choices, keeping the precarious poles.

Kian's Bizarre B&B has nine episodes and is available on Netflix.

