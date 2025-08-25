  • home icon
Beyond the Bar: When will episodes 9-10 release and what to expect

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 25, 2025 20:24 GMT
Beyond the Bar (Images via Netflix)
Beyond the Bar (Images via Netflix)

On August 23 and 24, 2025, Beyond the Bar (Esquire) released its episodes 7 and 8, respectively. The episodes were initially aired on JTBC in South Korea before airing on Netflix for international viewers. The legal drama has been gaining steady viewership for its compelling mix of intense courtroom battles and personal conflict.

The story follows Yoon Seok-hoon (Lee Jin-wook), a senior attorney who strictly follows the law to the letter. It also follows Kang Hyo-min (Jung Chae-yeon), a junior lawyer advocating for fairness and empathy over rules.

Their difference in their belief system causes friction as they represent opposing sides of every conflict. However, with each successive case, their relationship evolves toward mutual respect.

New episodes of Beyond the Bar are broadcast each weekend at 10:40 pm KST, with Netflix streaming them internationally the following day. Episodes 9 and 10 are set to premiere on August 30 and 31, with the finale scheduled for September 7.

Beyond the Bar is directed by Kim Jae-hong and written by practicing lawyer Park Mi-hyun. The show has been praised for its blend of realistic legal detail and layered emotional storytelling.

As the series enters its final stretch, viewers can expect the stakes to rise even further, with hints of a major murder case and deeper internal rivalries shaping the conclusion.

Beyond the Bar episodes 7 and 8 recap: What challenges did the lawyers face inside and outside court?

Episode 7 of Beyond the Bar opened with a hit-and-run that occurred two years earlier. The accident was witnessed by Cha Yeong-sun, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. Despite her efforts to report the incident, the child victim died after being left unattended for nearly an hour.

In court, Seok-hoon defended the accused driver by questioning Yeong-sun’s memory, which made her testimony appear unreliable. Later, Yeong-sun chose assisted s*icide in Switzerland, leaving her husband accused of abetting her death.

The case became further complicated by inheritance disputes, as her younger brother claimed a motive against the husband.

Beyond the Bar episode 7 (Images via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)
Beyond the Bar episode 7 (Images via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

Seok-hoon, who was burdened by guilt, fought to defend him. Meanwhile, the courtroom also highlighted marital struggles and questions of love and loyalty.

The episode also dealt with firm politics. Na-yeon pushed forward a merit-based salary plan that angered senior partners, who plotted to undermine Seok-hoon by spreading rumors about his relationship with a junior lawyer.

Meanwhile, personal bonds developed as Seok-hoon reflected on his failed marriage. Jin-woo grew closer to Min-jeong, and Hyo-min continued strengthening her mentor-mentee connection with Seok-hoon.

Episode 8 of Beyond the Bar shifted focus to a high-profile case involving Han Seol-yeon. She is a well-known news anchor arrested for assaulting her husband. Her defense revealed years of abuse leading to Battered Woman Syndrome, along with side effects from prescribed medication that caused blackouts.

Seok-hoon and Hyo-min argued diminished capacity in court, eventually securing a verdict of not guilty. The case raised difficult questions about justice, morality, and personal trauma.

At the same time, internal rivalries escalated at Yullim. Evidence was planted to frame Seok-hoon. However, it was traced back to Kang Min-jun, which exposed deeper corruption within the firm. Parallel to this, Min-jeong retrieved a treasured camcorder showing memories of her late mother, with Jin-woo’s support, hinting at a growing bond between them.

By the end of episode 8 of Beyond the Bar, Hyo-min shared a quiet rooftop moment with Seok-hoon, thanking him for guiding her decisions.

With a murder case teased for upcoming episodes, Beyond the Bar is set to push its characters into even more complex moral and legal battles.

Mantasha Azeem

