Beyond The Bar: When will episodes 5-6 release and what to expect

On August 9 and 10, 2025, episodes 3 and 4 of Beyond The Bar (Esquire) aired on JTBC in South Korea and on Netflix for global viewers. The weekend legal drama has been drawing attention for its mix of gripping court cases and layered character development. It is set within the high-pressure halls of Yullim Law Firm.The series follows Yoon Seok-hoon (Lee Jin-wook), a by-the-book senior litigator, and Kang Hyo-min (Jung Chae-yeon). She is a passionate newcomer who believes the law should protect people before power. Their personalities clash from the start. However, as they navigate complex legal battles, a subtle mutual respect begins to emerge.Episodes of Beyond The Bar release every Saturday and Sunday at 10:40 pm KST, with Netflix streaming the following day. The next two episodes, 5 and 6, are scheduled to release on August 16 and 17. The show will continue its run until September 7, delivering two new episodes each weekend until the finale. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeyond The Bar is directed by Kim Jae-hong and written by practicing lawyer Park Mi-hyun. The drama combines realistic legal procedures with personal backstories that add emotional weight to each case.In the most recent episodes, the stakes rose for both the legal team and their personal lives. Episode 3 explored a case involving a delivery driver accused of injuring a young boy. It reveals deeper psychological elements behind the claim. Episode 4 shifted focus to a powerful CEO accused of child abuse. It becomes a case that forces Seok-hoon into a moral crossroads.Beyond the Bar episodes 3 and 4 recap: Why did Seok-hoon break his own rules to take on the CEO’s case?Episode 3 of Beyond the Bar, Butterfly Chrysalis, opened with a glimpse into Hyo-min’s past. This reveals her diagnosis of psychogenic dyslexia. The central case involved Deok-ho, a delivery driver accused of injuring a child named Min-guk. Physical evidence suggested he hadn’t hit the boy. However, Min-guk showed symptoms consistent with an accident - pointing to a possible nocebo effect.The boy’s mother, Sang-mi, was found to be overly controlling. She was found suspicious of Munchausen Syndrome of influencing the situation. Courtroom revelations like the fact that Sang-mi was still breastfeeding her four-year-old son, cast further doubt on her parenting.𝚊𝚖𝚋𝚊𝚛 @Ambar_KraliceLINKthe fact that Hyomin shared a family secret with Seokhoon and what she suffered because of it... only proves that she feels safe with him. 🥺 we already know their ages, Hyomin is 28 years old, and Seokhoon is 30... #BeyondTheBarep3 #BeyondTheBarThe episode also peeled back layers of Seok-hoon’s own cynical views on family and motherhood. His thoughts were rooted in personal heartbreak.Episode 4 of Beyond the Bar, Lex Talionis, was centered on Choi Cheol-min, the CEO of COMO Fund. He faced accusations of abusing his young daughter. Despite usually refusing cases involving child abuse, Seok-hoon took the case for strategic business reasons.As Hyo-min investigated, the housekeeper Yeong-suk gave disturbing testimony about the child’s condition.A still from episode 4 of Netflix's Beyond the Bar (Images via Netflix)However, the housekeeper's credibility was clouded by a criminal past. In a shocking turn, Cheol-min admitted to the abuse. This prompted Seok-hoon to secretly work with Yeong-suk to get the girl to safety.The episode climaxed with Seok-hoon confronting and physically attacking the CEO. He did this while also orchestrating his financial downfall.By the end of the latest episode, custody was returned to the child’s mother. Meanwhile, Seok-hoon and Hyo-min’s professional bond deepened. This could hint at a shift in their potential relationship later in the show.New episodes of Beyond the Bar drop twice a week. There will be two episodes released together until the finale airs later next month.