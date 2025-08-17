Beyond the Bar: When will episodes 7-8 release and what to expect

On August 16 and 17, 2025, episodes 5 and 6 of Beyond The Bar (Esquire) premiered on JTBC in South Korea. Netflix made the show available the following day for viewers worldwide. The legal drama has been steadily gaining attention for its sharp mix of courtroom intrigue and personal struggles inside Yullim Law Firm.The show follows Yoon Seok-hoon (Lee Jin-wook), who is a senior lawyer known for his rigid approach to the law, and Kang Hyo-min (Jung Chae-yeon), a spirited junior attorney determined to prioritize people over power. Their clashing perspectives often spark conflict. However, with each case they handle, a quiet respect for one another begins to take shape.New installments of Beyond The Bar air every Saturday and Sunday at 10:40 pm KST, while Netflix carries them the next day for international audiences. Episodes 7 and 8 are confirmed to release on August 23 and 24. The drama will continue its weekend run until the finale on September 7. Beyond The Bar is directed by Kim Jae-hong and written by lawyer Park Mi-hyun. The series blends authentic legal detail with emotionally layered backstories.In the most recent episodes, the stakes were higher both in the courtroom and within the characters' private lives. Episode 5 examined an art copyright lawsuit, forcing Hyo-min into her first major trial. Meanwhile, episode 6 tackled issues of love, consent, and manipulation, testing the lawyers on moral as well as legal grounds.Beyond the Bar episodes 5 and 6 recap: How did the lawyers handle the art fraud scandal &amp; a case of abusive love?Episode 5, Salieri's Monologue, of Beyond The Bar, focused on a copyright dispute over a painting. A rising artist, Ryu Gwan-mo, accused young painter Jeong-hye of copying his masterpiece Fiesta, which had sold for hundreds of millions. At first glance, the two paintings looked nearly identical.With Jeong-hye's family failing to respond to court deadlines, it seemed like a lost cause. Hyo-min, however, decided to take the case pro bono, despite resistance from senior lawyers at Yullim.The courtroom battle was tough from the start. Gwan-mo was arrogant and dismissive, while Jeong-hye, under stress, froze on the stand and revealed she had an intellectual disability. This nearly destroyed the case, and Hyo-min was criticized for her inexperience.Remembering Seok-hoon's advice about finding the "essence," she pressed her client for details. The breakthrough came when Jeong-hye revealed she had hidden her absent father’s face in her artwork using luminous paint.When the lights were dimmed in court, the painting exposed the truth. Her work was original and deeply personal. The revelation turned the tables and forced Gwan-mo to admit his jealousy and plagiarism. With this victory, Hyo-min earned the respect of her peers.For the first time, Seok-hoon addressed her as &quot;attorney&quot; rather than by title, signalling her growth as a true lawyer.Hyo-min’s reaction to being addressed as &quot;Attorney&quot; (Image via Netflix/ Beyond the Bar)Episode 6, Love is an Impairment, of Beyond the Bar, shifted into darker territory. The case centered on Eun-yeong, a model who was left with keloid scars after her relationship with Han-seok, a powerful game company CEO. Although she had signed a consent form for their intimacy, she claimed she was manipulated into agreeing.Hyo-min proposed a risky argument that Eun-yeong had been in an “impaired state” because of her love and dependency, which made true consent impossible. Initially dismissed as far-fetched, the idea gained credibility as Han-seok’s pattern of manipulation emerged. It went from emotional highs and lows to coercing her into abusive encounters.The legal battle became complicated when Han-seok attempted to buy silence with money. He even attempted to charm Hyo-min inappropriately, crossing professional lines.Beyond the Bar episode 6 (Images via Netflix/Beyond the Bar)Meanwhile, firm politics heated up as Na-yeon was promoted to director, becoming Yullim’s first female leader, unsettling many of the older male partners. The contrast between Eun-yeong’s personal struggle and the shifting power dynamics at the firm highlighted the show’s theme of justice versus exploitation.In the end, Eun-yeong chose dignity over profit, accepting only coverage for medical and legal costs instead of a large settlement. This decision was encouraged by Hyo-min, allowing her to regain self-respect while closing the chapter with her abuser.By the close of episode 6, Hyo-min had not only proven herself as an attorney capable of compassion and courage but also deepened her professional bond with Seok-hoon.With episodes 7 and 8 on the horizon, Beyond The Bar is expected to continue exploring both challenging cases and the growing tensions inside Yullim Law Firm.