“Arisu will die?”—Alice in Borderland 3 trailer sparks major plot twist speculation

Netflix has finally dropped the much-awaited trailer for Alice in Borderland season 3, featuring the protagonists Arisu and Usagi, and it promises an even more intense survival thriller chapter. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into what lies ahead for Arisu, and the remaining players. This is raising the stakes yet again in the twisted, alternate Tokyo that fans came to know about in the second season.

There is a particular scene in the trailer of Alice in Borderland 3, where a figure that appears to be Arisu is struck by a laser beam through the head, followed by Usagi crying out his name in shock. This moment has sparked speculation among fans that he may not survive this final round.

Whether this scene hints at Arisu's end or just a misdirection, the trailer seemingly avoids clarifying, leaving viewers on edge. Fans are speculating about the protagonist's fate, with one X user asking:

"Arisu will die ???😳🥲😒😒"

“SHUT UPPPPPP ARISU CAN’T DIE THEY BETTER NOT PLAY WITH OUR FEELINGS,” a fan exclaimed.

“No way they would spoil that… it’s probably a nightmare or something,” a fan said.

“There’s no way they would show him dying in the trailer like that’s too big of a spoiler there has to be another explanation for this like what if usagi was imaging the worse that could happen so it’s not real,” an X user wrote.

Fans continue to share their differing views, with one user claiming that if Arisu is supposed to die, then the makers wouldn’t show it in the trailer.

“No stop it guys Arisu will not die repeat it with me he . will . not . die . this ain't no squid game guys he will literally not die,” a fan in disbelief.

“Watched the Alice in Borderland trailer and why is it like they're trying to tell me he isn't gonna make in the end??? another fan mentioned.

“They won’t kill them off trust, they made it look like Arisu was dying for shock value but if he was really dying they wouldn’t put it in the trailer, also there’s a sequel manga and they’re both alive, i don’t think netflix would go against tye creator’s wishes and do that,” a netizen wrote.

Alice in Borderland 3 will release on September 25, featuring the fates of Arisu and Usagi

Season 3 picks up after the events of the previous season, where Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) had seemingly escaped the horrors of the Borderland. Having cleared all the card challenges, they returned to what appeared to be the real world, putting the traumatic past behind them. In a heartfelt epilogue, the two were shown married, ready to start over.

However, their peace is short-lived because according to the new trailer, Usagi suddenly disappears without warning. This triggers Arisu's return to the Borderland in search of her.

What begins as a rescue mission quickly devolves into another deadly round of games, now elevated with new stakes. Fire arrows, electric currents, and twisted psychological traps fill the landscapes of this alternate Tokyo world.

Alice in Borderland 3 is set to release on September 25, 2025 on Netflix. A new poster for the same has also been unveiled.

