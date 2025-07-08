Will Kuina and Chishiya return in Alice in Borderland 3? Confirmed cast lineup so far explored

Alice in Borderland 3 has been confirmed for release on September 25, 2025; however, the question remains whether characters Kuina and Chishiya will join the upcoming season. Hikari Kuina, a transgender woman played by Japanese actress Aya Asahina, and Shuntaro Chishiya, portrayed by actor Nijiro Murakami, are some of the significant characters of Alice in Borderland.

According to the trailer released by Netflix on July 8, 2025, both Kuina and Chishiya appear. However, the news shared by Netflix does not include any information regarding Aya Asahina and Nijiro Murakami's participation in Alice in Borderland.

Notably, their involvement has not been directly confirmed by the makers or the production team. Nevertheless, many fans speculate that Aya Asahina's pregnancy and Nijiro Murakami’s reported mental health issues are the reasons behind their alleged absence from the series.

Alice in Borderland 3 was confirmed in September 2023, and Aya Asahina announced her first pregnancy in December 2023. She later shared news of her pregnancy in April 2025.

Furthermore, Nijiro Murakami was reported to have faced mental health difficulties in 2023, as per Anime News Network. Viewers of the show speculate that these personal reasons may prevent the two actors from appearing in the forthcoming season.

Alice in Borderland 3 cast explored: Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya return with a new line-up

Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya are all set to make a return in Alice in Borderland 3, reprising their roles as Ryohei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi. According to Netflix, the trailer unveiled on July 8, 2025, offers a glimpse of the new characters joining the survival game.

New cast line-up:

Koji Ohkura

Risa Sudou

Hiroyuki Ikeuchi

Tina Tamashiro

Kotaro Daigo

Hyunri

Sakura Kiryu

Kento Kaku

Yugo Mikawa

Joey Iwanaga

Akana Ikeda

Recurring cast:

Hayato Isomura

Ayaka Miyoshi

Katsuya Maiguma

More about Alice in Borderland 3

Alice in Borderland is based on the manga penned by Haro Aso, which tells the story of Ryohei Arisu, a game addict who finds himself in the mirrored version of Tokyo. He must play games to stay alive and reach the next level, which only gets more difficult to survive.

The games are based on French Suite cards, which, when a person completes, get to renew their stay visa. However, if a person fails to pass a game, they are killed by laser lights from above.

In the last season, Ryohei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi completed each card in the game, returning to the real world. They lead a happy married life and believe their time in the borderland was an illusion or a dream, until Yuzuha Usagi disappears one day.

Netflix described the show as

"After Usagi is abducted and left unconscious by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife, Arisu returns to the perilous 'Borderland' to save her. Teaming up with new players, they must face the yet-unseen "Joker" stage in a desperate bid to find a way back to their original world."

Netflix's Alice in Borderland 3 will depict Yuzuha Usagi's journey to Borderland once again with the guidance of Ryuji, an individual learning about the afterlife. Meanwhile, Ryohei Arisu learns about Yuzuha Usagi through Banda, a person who lives in the Borderland. Ryohei Arisu returns to the unavoidable danger in Borderland, with only the Joker stage left to complete.

Viewers can catch up with the first two seasons on Netflix, while Alice in Borderland 3 will be released on September 25, 2025.

