Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Yuzuha and Alice character skins announced

HoYoverse has officially announced several new additions for Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 via the latest livestream event, which commenced on July 4, 2025. The telecast has showcased gameplay footage of Yuzuha and Alice, confirming their arrival in the next update. It will also bring a new pair of beach-themed cosmetics, which will be available in the shop.

The officials have yet to announce the exact prices of these cosmetics. That said, this article further discusses the Yuzuha and Alice character skins in ZZZ 2.1.

Yuzuha and Alice character skins are heading to Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update

The Tanuki in Broad Daylight and Sea of Thyme outfits belonging to Yuzuha and Alice will arrive in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update. As indicated during the telecast, the patch will be released on July 16, 2025, featuring both agents on the limited-time banner. Their beach-themed cosmetics will be available in the game shop after the version 2.1’s global launch, and players can acquire them by spending real currency.

Yes, players must purchase the required Monochrome and exchange it for the character skins, which will be featured in the store simultaneously. However, Yuzuha and Alice will arrive in different banner phases.

According to the official announcement, Yuzuha will be released in Phase 1, alongside Miyabi’s rerun. Alice and Yanagi are reserved for the second phase of the patch. Players must acquire the agent first to equip them with an outfit.

However, that’s not the case for the Proxy sibling skins. Their Peaceful Waves and Summer Skies outfits will be dropped through story progression. The "Tales of Midsummer Dreams" quest will further the narrative of Waifei Peninsula and shed some light on the Spook Shack faction. Apparently, Yuzuha and Alice are among the members of the organization.

Yuzuha is confirmed to be a Physical agent with a Support specialty. Alice also hails from the same element but specializes in the Anomaly fighting style.

