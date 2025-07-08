Alice in Borderland Season 3 trailer decoded: From Good Fortune Bad fortune game to Arish and Usagi's married era

On July 8, 2025, Netflix released the trailer for Alice in Borderland season 3, teasing a return to the deadly Borderland world. The final season premieres on September 25.

Arisu and Usagi are now married and living peacefully—until Usagi suddenly vanishes, forcing Arisu back into the Borderland. This time, he faces the final Joker card, known for its unpredictable challenges.

The trailer shows Arisu facing electric shocks and flaming arrows as he searches for Usagi. He also meets Banda, who confirms she has re-entered the Borderland.

Usagi appears with a game collar around her neck. This could be a signal that she’s once again a participant.

The emotional tone shifts to a happy one as viewers catch glimpses of their shared memories. It could mean that even though they escaped, the trauma of the Borderland remains. The trailer shows that this time, Arisu’s mission isn’t just about survival anymore; it’s about saving the woman he loves.

For those unaware, Alice in Borderland is a Japanese sci-fi thriller. It follows a group of people forced to play deadly games in a mysterious world known as the Borderland. It was released in 2020, based on Haro Aso’s manga. The series quickly gained global attention for its psychological twists, survival themes, and emotional storytelling.

In Alice in Borderland season 2, protagonists Arisu and Usagi cleared all the card-based challenges and returned to the real world, forgetting their memories of the Borderland.

New games, returning faces, and decoded hints from the Alice in Borderland season 3 teaser

The trailer breaks down several new games in quick flashes. One card titled Zombie appears briefly. It sparked speculation about players being hunted or transformed.

Another, Good Fortune, Bad Fortune, takes place in a chaotic festival setting where flaming arrows fly across the screen. A third game uses electricity as its main danger, where players scream as they’re shocked.

This could indicate a high-stakes logic challenge. One scene even shows contestants rolling dice, hinting at a strategy-based stage that tests mental sharpness.

New games introduced:

Zombie Game

Good Fortune, Bad Fortune

Electric Shock Game

Dice Game

Shotgun Game

Laser Dodge

Among the most intriguing moments is a card duel scene, where someone chooses between the Joker and the Ace of Hearts. This nods to the manga’s intense train-based death game, where players must check in at every station to survive. The Joker card likely ties into the final round of the Borderland, an ultimate test that goes beyond physical survival into psychological torment.

The teaser also introduces new characters. Ryuji, a scholar obsessed with the afterlife, may hold answers to the Borderland’s existence. Blue-haired Rei and sharp-eyed Kazuya bring mystery and threat. Meanwhile, Banda and Yaba, now seemingly in charge of games, add tension with cryptic lines about emotion and control. Several new faces appear in key scenes, one seated like a game master, possibly the Joker figure himself.

Scenes of Arisu and Usagi in domestic life suggest the show will adapt elements from Alice in Borderland: Retry, where they live peacefully before being pulled back into danger.

The cast of Alice in Borderland sees the return of Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, alongside Ayaka Miyoshi, Hayato Isomura, and Katsuya Maiguma. New additions like Kento Kaku, Koji Ohkura, and Tina Tamashiro round out the ensemble. Directed again by Shinsuke Sato and adapted from Haro Aso’s manga, the season will explore blurred lines between life, death, and illusion.

With only the Joker card left, Alice in Borderland season 3 prepares to push its characters and viewers through one final, unforgettable game.

