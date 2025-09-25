Who is Rei in Alice in Borderland Season 3? All you need to know as Tina Tamashiro's character sends the internet into a frenzy

Alice in Borderland Season 3 premiered on Netflix on September 25, 2025, returning with high-stakes survival challenges and new mysteries. This season has introduced several new characters alongside returning faces, one of whom is Rei Morikage, portrayed by Tina Tamashiro. Rei Morikage (Morikage Rei) appears as a supporting character in Season 3 and is a member of Arisu's team. A college student with a love for anime, she is first introduced in episode 2, during a challenge called 'Zombie Hunt'.Although Rei initially comes from a different team, she quickly joins forces with Arisu and his teammates. She offers her insights and strategies, ultimately playing a key role in helping the team win and survive the deadly game.Rei has quickly become a focal point of discussion online, generating considerable attention among fans. Tina Tamashiro’s portrayal of Rei has captivated viewers as soon as the season releases on the OTT platform. Many viewers have expressed their admiration on X. One fan writes on X,&quot;She is crazy I LOVE HER,&quot;Alice in Borderland fans have flooded X with their reactions to the introduction of Rei Morikage, portrayed by Tina Tamashiro. They praise both Rei's presence in the storyline and Tamashiro's performance. Many fans consider her one of the best additions to the season, appreciating the fresh energy and dynamic she brings to Arisu's team.Neil @NeilinyourareaLINKAnyone else love Rei 🥺She was the best cast addition to season 3 #aibs3spoilers #AliceinBorderland3𝙲𝚢𝚛𝚒𝚕 @real__cyrilLINKTina Tamashiro's now in the mix!!! LET'S GO TINA CHAN!!! Rei! let's see how long this character would last 😂😭 #AliceInBorderlandS3 #AliceInBorderland3 #AliceInBorderlandAel @skiiirkyyyLINKlove this diva!!!Fans continue to express their excitement over Rei Morikage's debut in Alice in Borderland Season 3, sharing their admiration for both her personality and style on X. Viewers are not only praising her role in the game but are also appreciating the style and screen presence that Tina Tamashiro brings to the screen.َ @RenegaodesLINKFINESHYT.cn ౨ৎ amnse lockdown ⋆˚࿔ GSOT ERA @lsjsmyjkLINKRei slayed 😌 #AliceinBorderland3nata. HoMQ era @colinbton3LINKi love rei’s nails so much #AliceinBorderland3Rei Morikage's journey in Alice in Borderland season 3: Tina Tamashiro’s standout performance and character breakdownRei Morikage is a new addition to Alice in Borderland season 3, quickly drawing attention with her intelligence, style, and presence. Rei is transported into the Borderland, where she faces a series of deadly games of varying difficulty. On the surface, she comes across as cheerful and lively, yet she carries an air of mystery beneath.She first encounters Arisu and his team during the &quot;Zombie Hunting&quot; challenge of Alice in Borderland season 3. Zombie Hunt is a game of card that has 3 main cards, zombie, vaccine, and shotgun cards. Each player must choose an opponent, either from their own team or another, to play a round of cards.The zombie card trumps all others, turning the losing opponent into a zombie. The vaccine card can reverse a zombie back to human while the shotgun card is a one-time weapon that kills zombies. The game spans 20 rounds, and at the end the teams with the maximum remaining members wins.Rei in Alice in Borderland (Image via Netflix)Rei Morikage quickly devises a strategy to give her team an edge. She suggests that human players openly declare who is infected and who is safe, using transparency to build trust and deter hidden attacks. She also proposes using their zombies to identify opposing zombies, threatening them with shotguns to maintain control.Rei emphasizes fair distribution of number cards and limiting vaccine use to her own team to encourage collective survival over secret betrayals. She claims possession of both zombie and vaccine cards, leveraging them strategically.For a while, Rei’s plan keeps Arisu’s team ahead, allowing them to outmaneuver the competition. However, chaos soon ensues when other players begin using their shotgun cards against zombies, threatening to upend her carefully laid strategy. However in the end with her help Arisu wins the game.Rei then takes on the &quot;Kick the Can&quot; game, successfully navigating its dangers. In the final game, Rei faces intense challenges and becomes trapped in a room but ultimately manages to escape the Borderland safely. Her journey concludes with her returning to the real world and being hired to create anime, aligning with her personal passion.Physically, Rei is distinctive with a short, two-tone bob with the colour cyan at the top fading into darker blue at the ends and straight-cut bangs. Her outfit reflects a sporty yet edgy style, featuring a black and white zip jacket with patches, a pleated blue checked skirt, and wide-leg detached gaiters.Rei in Alice in Borderland (Image via Netflix)Accessories include layered necklaces, such as a black choker with an O-ring, a silver chain, and a longer necklace with a padlock pendant. Her cyan-painted nails match the top of her hair, completing the coordinated look.27 years old actress Tina Tamashiro brings Rei to life in the series. Born on October 8, 1997, in Urasoe City, Okinawa Prefecture, Tamashiro is and of mixed heritage, with an American father and Japanese mother.She was discovered by the president of her agency while walking home with friends and has since built a career as an actress and model. Her notable works include AI Amok (2020), Dolmen X (2018), and XxxHolic (2022). Tamashiro’s portrayal of Rei has resonated with fans, contributing to the character’s instant popularity and making her one of the standout additions to Alice in Borderland season 3.Alice in Borderland season 3 comes with a disruption in Arisu and Usagi's married life in the real world. Usagi is pulled back into the Borderland once again. Arisu follows her into the dangerous realm, setting the stage for the long-awaited Joker stage.The entire season 3 of Alice in Borderland is now available to stream on Netflix.