On September 23, 2025, KBS released the second trailer for their upcoming romantic drama Last Summer. The drama is set to premiere on November 1, 2025, at 9:20 pm KST on KBS2.The drama stars Lee Jae-wook in a dual role and Choi Sung-eun as the leads. It tells a story of childhood friends whose paths cross again in adulthood as their reunion reignites memories of a turbulent event from their past.The newly released teaser showcases Lee Jae-wook taking on dual roles of twin brothers Baek Doha and Baek Doyoung. The brothers' bond becomes complicated when both find themselves entangled in a love triangle with Choi Sung-eun’s character, Song Ha-kyung.lia @avmeliasLINKLEE JAEWOOK’S FIRST DOUBLE ROLE AS TWINS BAEK DOHA AND BAEK DOYOUNG IS HERE OH MY GODComplete release schedule of Last SummerLast Summer is scheduled as a weekend drama with a total of 12 episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 70 minutes. The series will begin airing on November 1, 2025, and continue through December 7, 2025, with new episodes released every Saturday and Sunday.EpisodeRelease DateEpisode 1Nov 01, 2025Episode 2Nov 02, 2025Episode 3Nov 08, 2025Episode 4Nov 09, 2025Episode 5Nov 15, 2025Episode 6Nov 16, 2025Episode 7Nov 22, 2025Episode 8Nov 23, 2025Episode 9Nov 29, 2025Episode 10Nov 30, 2025Episode 11Dec 06, 2025Episode 12Dec 07, 2025More about the plot and the released trailer of Last Summer Last Summer follows the intertwined lives of twins Baek Do-ha and Baek Do-yeong, who have been separated in childhood after their parents’ divorce. Do-ha grows up in the United States, while Do-yeong remains in South Korea.Every year, Do-ha returns to Korea for 3 weeks, to spend his summers with his father, his brother. Their neighbor Song Ha-kyeong, whose family shares a close bond with the twins’ father.Over the summers, Ha-kyeong and Do-ha go from constant bickering to forming an unspoken connection, though her feelings remain hidden as his visits are fleeting. As adults, Do-ha has become a skilled architect, while Ha-kyeong works in the public architecture sector.lia @avmeliasLINKlee jaewook double role as twins baek doha &amp;amp;amp; baek doyoung in a love triangle with choi sungeun as song hakyung.. this is going to be a one for the history booksHowever, a life-altering incident from two years earlier disrupts the fragile balance between the twins and HHa-kyeon. The incident sets the stage for a story of love, longing, and painful truths that resurface when they meet again.The drama paints a portrait of a midsummer romance where past memories and present emotions collide. It forces the characters to confront wounds they can no longer ignore.Last Summer explores the final summer the two friends spend together, delving into themes of love, truth, and healing. The drama promises a poignant and vivid tale of mending old wounds, rediscovering lost connections, and embracing a summer romance that marks both an ending and a new beginning.According to the production team, Last Summer is designed to deliver more than just a romance. They shares with KbizoOm,&quot;Last Summer will go beyond the central romance, offering fresh appeal through the unique theme of architecture and rich storylines involving the supporting characters. We ask for the audience’s love and support.&quot;The second teaser of Last Summer released on September 23 revisits the characters’ past. It begins with Baek Do-ha (Lee Jae-wook) and Song Ha-kyung (Choi Sung-eun) during their younger days.Do-ha, who spends only part of his summers in Korea, is shown smiling as Ha-kyung tells him she will be his “number one during the summer.” His narration, “Summer was good. It was my summer,” sets the tone for the nostalgic memories they share.The teaser also introduces Do-ha’s twin brother, Baek Do-young (also played by Lee Jae-wook), who joins them during the summer. The brothers, separated since their parents’ divorce, are seen reuniting warmly. Together with Ha-kyung, they spend time playing games and decorating walls with shared memories.The tone of the teaser then shifts. Ha-kyung’s narration reflects on how the trio’s bond eventually unravels. She is seen confessing her feelings to one of the twins and sharing a kiss, while the other watches from a distance. This moment appears to alter the dynamics between them. The teaser concludes with a glimpse of the present, showing Do-ha reappearing in Ha-kyung’s life.Last Summer is helmed by director Min Yeon-hong, best known for The Impossible Heir. The script is penned by Jeon Yu-ri, whose previous works include Kiss Sixth Sense and Radio Romance.With its heartfelt story, cast, and intriguing teasers already stirring curiosity, the drama has quickly become one of the most anticipated upcoming releases.