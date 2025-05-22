"I'll have to ask Netflix separately to make an instruction manual"- Lee Jae-wook addresses Dear Hongrang's coherence criticism

On May 19, 2025, Lee Jae-wook sat down for an interview at a café in Jongno-gu, Seoul, where he reflected on his latest project, Dear Hongrang. Portraying the title role of Hong-rang, the actor opened up about the challenges faced during the series’ production and the mixed reactions following its release.

Dear Hongrang is based on Jang Da-hye’s novel Tangeum: Swallowing Gold, known for its complex characters and layered storytelling. With the series condensed into approximately 11 hours of screen time, the Netflix period drama tries to pack a rich and intricate story into a shortened viewing period.

After the drama was released on May 16, though visually impressive, it was criticized as having haphazard storytelling and abrupt cuts. Acknowledging the criticism, Lee lightheartedly said,

"I think I'll have to ask Netflix separately to make an instruction manual."

Since the premiere, viewers were vocal and noted abrupt narrative shifts and occasional incoherence in storytelling. Lee did not shy away from the criticisms, noting that significant portions had to be edited during production.

"There was a lot of editing. I think the viewers might feel uncomfortable because a lot of explanations were missing. Still, I think the editing was well done. It could be my own rationalization, but I think it's packed with substance. There might be some reviews that say it's disappointing because the original work has such power." the actor explained.

A long-lost heir, a forgotten past: Dear Hongrang unravels a Joseon-era mystery of identity and betrayal

Dear Hongrang is a South Korean Joseon-era "sageuk" melodrama mystery, mixed with elements of historical intrigue and emotional depth. It is written by writer Kim Jin-ah and directed by director Kim Hong-sun. The story revolves around Hong-rang, the missing son of the greatest merchant guild in Joseon, who comes back after 12 years, his memory erased.

The tale begins after the abrupt and inexplicable vanishing of young Hong-rang, Chief Merchant Sim Yeol-guk's favorite son. As searchers toil indefatigably and use every ritual under the sun to restore him to his family, no sign of the boy is ever seen. Years pass, and with it, the family's hope begins to fade.

12 years after the disappearance, a man who has no memory of his past appears and claims to be the missing Hong-rang. Though after examinations, the family decides to take him in, accepting him as Hong-rang, his stepsister Jae-yi is suspicious and unequivocally denies him, sure that him being an impostor.

As suspicions intensify, an ominous undertone develops. Hints start to arise, which reveal that the reality of Hong-rang's vanishing is much more complicated than anyone could have ever thought.

What follows is a suspenseful and emotionally intense unraveling of mysteries centered on a painter who is associated with a series of children's disappearances. With tensions escalating, trapped in a toxic web of deception, ulterior motives, and hurtful realities, imposter Hongrang and Jae-yi form an unlikely bond.

Through their uneasy partnership, they unravel a sinister conspiracy and confront a menacing figure with a nickname, the snowman. Dear Hongrang navigates themes of loyalty, love, and revenge, set against politics and deep personal cost.

Dear Hongrang features Lee Jae-wook playing the mysterious Hong-rang, Jo Bo-ah playing the determined and wary Jae-yi, and Jung Ga-ram playing Moo-jin, the adopted son of the enemy Min Merchant Guild.

Uhm Ji-won acts as the commanding matriarch of the Min family, Min Yeon-ui, while Park Byung-eun plays Shim Yeol-guk, the dominant chief of the Shim Merchant Guild. All episodes of Dear Hongrang are now available to stream on Netflix.

Lee Jae-wook is at present working on the Netflix project Perfect Job. He is also getting ready to begin his mandatory military service in the latter half of 2025.

