"Whole incest vibes thing is a bit weird" - fans react to Dear Hongrang's controversial pseudo-sibling romance

Netflix's new historical K-drama Dear Hongrang is causing a stir on the internet. Since its release on May 16, the series has been causing controversy regarding the romantic subplot in the drama. However, the characters in the relationships are initially introduced to be siblings, making it for many awkward and "bizarre."

The Joseon-set mystery drama centers on Jae-yi (Jo Bo-ah), a noblewoman tormented by the disappearance of her younger half-brother, Hong-rang. Years after his disappearance, a man (Lee Jae-wook) shows up, saying he's the long-lost brother. The rest of the family soon welcomes him, except for Jae-yi, who remains dubious and torn emotionally.

What has especially disturbed audiences is the romantic tension between Jae-yi and the man who says he is her sibling. Even as she is unsure of his identity, Jae-yi finds herself attracted to him in a way that is more than sisterly concern. Meanwhile, her adoptive brother Mu-jin (Jung Ga-ram) also harbors covert romantic feelings for Jae-yi.

It is revealed later that the guy played by Lee Jae-wook isn't truly Hong-rang, but rather an assassin with no familial blood connection to the family. However, the early setup of the romance has already left viewers feeling uncomfortable. One viewer of Dear Hongrang wrote:

"Anyways, I am watching Tangeum/Dear Hongrang and it's interesting but the whole incest vibes thing is a bit weird ngl. Like obviously they're not siblings but, as far as I've got she doesn't know that for sure yet you know?"

"Can someone watching dear hongrang PLEASE explain to me wtf is happening. are they siblings or do they have a romance plot. pls say its not both," posted one netizen.

"I cannot watch this f**king dear hongrang drama because why tf are yous giving sexual tension when your supposed to think your SIBLINGS," said an X user.

"This part had me screaming cuz they were treating eo as siblings but acting like theyre lovers i had to pause and remind myself hongrang is an impostor so everything is okay yeah," posted another netizen.

The early framing of the lead characters of Dear Hongrang as siblings and the subsequent romantic developments have made the storyline difficult to digest for many. They express their discomfort with the pseudo-sibling love triangle, criticizing the writing and direction for making the relationships feel "off" and emotionally confusing.

"Why is no one talking about how weird the romance of #hongrang is. I mean she doesn't know for sure he is not her brother and still fall for him. This is Hawrang all over again. It did not help that Jo Bo-ah has zero chemistry with LJW. It was so eeky. Kdramas needs to stop this," said an individual on X.

"Excuse me but I'm confused how to see their rship. Want to see them as couple but it feels so wrong tho they're not even bloodrelated. Want to see them as sibling, but what kind of younger brother doing this to his sister!! focus on ur mission hey hongrang!!" wrote this netizen.

"Ik the ml isn't the fl's brother but its still so uncomfy to watch this wtf is wrong w these writers this drama has sm potential why'd they make the relationship bw them so weird," shared one X user.

"Take a lot of pause while watching dear hongrang cuz it feels so wrong... the drama started with introducing the 3 as siblings but later, they have a love triangle," added this viewer.

Dear Hongrang: A mystery melodrama of lost identity, family secrets, and dark conspiracies in a historical Korea

Dear Hongrang is a South Korean mystery melodrama sageuk television series. The series, written by Kim Jin-ah and directed by Kim Hong-sun, features Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah in the lead. Dear Hongrang is based on Jang Da-hye's novel Tangeum: Swallowing Gold.

The narrative starts with the mysterious disappearance of Hongrang, a boy who is the son of Chief Merchant Sim Yeol-guk. Though exhaustive searches and religious ceremonies follow his disappearance, Hong-rang does not turn up, and his family succumbs to despair. With time passing by, fake claimants seeking to be Hongrang appear at the doorstep of his family, only to be brutally punished upon being identified as impostors.

Expand Tweet

Years later, an unknown man who claims to be Hongrang but is afflicted with no memory of the past suddenly appears. Though the family accepts his identity, Hongrang's stepsister Jae-yi rejects him, convinced he is an impostor. As tensions rise, secrets unravel involving a dark conspiracy linked to a sinister painter connected to a series of child disappearances, including the real Hongrang.

Caught in a web of betrayal, hidden agendas, and painful truths, the impostor Hongrang and Jae-yi form an unlikely bond. Together, they confront powerful forces behind the mystery, including a haunting figure known as the snow man. The series explores themes of identity, family loyalty, love, and vengeance against political intrigue and personal sacrifice.

All 11 episodes of Dear Hongrang are now available to stream on Netflix.

