The Manipulated starring Ji Chang-wook and D.O. on Disney+: Release schedule, airtime, plot, cast, and everything to know

Disney+ has officially announced the release details of its upcoming thriller crime revenge drama, The Manipulated (조각도시). The series is set to premiere globally on November 5, 2025.The series stars Ji Chang-wook, Doh Kyung-soo aka D.O, Lee Kwang-soo, and Jo Yoon-su. The drama centers on an ordinary man whose life unravels when he is falsely accused of a serious crime and imprisoned. As he learns how his downfall was deliberately orchestrated he sets out on a relentless quest for vengeance.On September 22, 2025 the OTT platform releases a new poster of the series featuring the two leads, Ji Chang-wook and EXO’s Doh Kyung-soo aka D.O. The poster captures an intense moment between between the 2 as their characters clash in a heated confrontation. Alongside the poster reveal, Disney+ highlighted the drama's central theme with a striking caption, teasing,&quot;The day life was shattered, race began You too can be shattered! The Manipulated Exclusively released on November 5&quot;Complete release schedule of The ManipulatedThe series will run for 12 episodes in total. The series is set to debut exclusively on Disney+ on November 5 with a 4-episode launch. After the premiere, 2 new episodes will be released every Wednesday, leading up to the finale on December 3, 2025.EpisodeRelease Date1Nov 5, 20252Nov 5, 20253Nov 5, 20254Nov 5, 20255Nov 12, 20256Nov 12, 20257Nov 19, 20258Nov 19, 20259Nov 26, 202510Nov 26, 202511Dec 3, 202512Dec 3, 2025The Manipulated: Plot, cast and moreThe Manipulated the upcoming action thriller on Disney+, follows the harrowing journey of Tae-joong. Once living a quiet and ordinary life, he finds himself accused of a brutal crime he never committed. Thrown behind bars he is stripped of everything he once used to have.While fighting to prove his innocence, Tae-joong discovers that his suffering is no accident but the result of a scheme devised by the calculating Yo-han. With his world shattered, Tae-joong transforms his despair into determination.He sets out on a calculated and unforgiving path to seek retribution against the one who has manipulated his fate. Blending suspense, crime, and psychological intensity, The Manipulated explores betrayal, injustice, and the lengths one man will go to reclaim his life.nej @jen_kiyowoLINKOMFG AYAN NA, ITS HAPPENING!!!!! WE'RE GOING TO WITNESS VILLAIN KYUNGSOO, AND PROTAGONIST CHANG WOOK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩Ji Chang-wook leads the cast of The Manipulated as Tae-joong, a man whose life unravels after he is falsely accused of murder and sent to prison. What begins as a struggle for survival soon turns into a calculated mission for revenge as he uncovers the truth behind the conspiracy that destroyed him.Opposite him, Doh Kyung-soo (D.O.) steps into his first villain role as Yo-han. He is a manipulative figure who controls the fate of others with precision and cold intent. In the supporting roles are Kim Jong-soo, Jo Yoon-su, and Lee Kwang-soo.The poster released on September 22, depicts a tense confrontation between Tae-joong and Yo-han. Tae-joong, driven by anger, throws a punch, while Yo-han calmly blocks it, his slight smile hinting at his control over the situation. The use of black-and-white tones emphasizes the intensity and high stakes of their clash.grace • bliss @runawaykyungsooLINKWE SUPPORT THE VILLAIN UNTIL THE ENDSpeaking about the project to South Korean media outlet Newsen, Ji Chang-wook described the series saying,&quot;The Manipulated is a lighthearted and diverse revenge drama that I've seen in a long time. It's a feast for the eyes with lots to see thanks to the unique action scenes,&quot;Doh Kyung-soo echoed the excitement, sharing with Newsen,&quot;The script was so much fun. The pacing is fast, and I'm excited to see how the action and racing scenes will be brought to life.&quot;The screenplay for the series comes from Oh Sang-ho, recognized for his work on Taxi Driver and The Roundup: Punishment (The Outlaws 4). Direction is handled by Park Shin-woo and Kim Chang-ju.The series will be available for streaming on Disney+.