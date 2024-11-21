Disney+ has announced its upcoming original series, The Manipulated (previously titled Sculptured City), scheduled for release in 2025, as reported by SBS Entertainment News on November 21, 2024. Ji Chang-wook teams up with Do Kyung-soo and Lee Kwang-soo, joining the cast alongside rising star Jo Yoon-soo.

The Manipulated is an action drama written by Oh Sang-ho, known for his work on Taxi Driver and The Roundup: Punishment. The series follows the story of an ordinary man framed for a heinous crime. When he uncovers someone else to be the mastermind, he sets out on a relentless quest for revenge.

The Manipulated: Plot and cast

The Manipulated tells the story of Taejung, a quiet man whose life is shattered when he is falsely accused and imprisoned for a terrible crime. Upon discovering that his downfall was meticulously planned by a shadowy figure named Yohan, he becomes determined to seek revenge.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Manipulated features Ji Chang-wook as Tae Joong, a man seeking revenge after being wrongfully accused, and Do Kyung-soo in his first villain role as the mastermind behind the scheme. Lee Kwang-soo and Jo Yoon-soo join the cast in key supporting roles.

Written by Oh Sang-ho, known for creating compelling revenge dramas, and directed by Park Shin-woo and Kim Chang-joo, The Manipulated promises a gripping narrative with intense action.

More about the cast

Ji Chang-wook is a South Korean actor and singer who gained prominence with his lead role as Dong-hae in the drama Smile Again. He has since starred in several popular series, including Warrior Baek Dong-soo, Empress Ki, Healer, The K2, Suspicious Partner, Melting Me Softly, Backstreet Rookie, The Sound of Magic, If You Wish Upon Me, The Worst of Evil, and Welcome to Samdal-ri.

Expand Tweet

Doh Kyung-soo, known by his stage name D.O., is a South Korean singer, actor, and member of the boy band EXO. In addition to his music career, D.O. has appeared in various television dramas and films, including Pure Love, My Annoying Brother, Be Positive, Room No.7, 100 Days My Prince, Swing Kids, Bad Prosecutor, and The Moon.

He debuted as a solo artist in 2021 with his first EP, Empathy. The Korean Film Council also recognized D.O. as one of the 200 actors who best represent the future of Korea's film industry.

Expand Tweet

Lee Kwang-soo is a South Korean actor, entertainer, and model. He made his acting debut in the sitcom Here He Comes and gained recognition for roles in It's Okay, That's Love, Collective Invention, Confession, The Sound of Your Heart, Live, and Inseparable Bros. Lee was a regular cast member of the variety show Running Man from 2010 to 2021, with his final appearance airing in June 2021.

Jo Yoon-su is a South Korean actress best known for her role in the action-mystery Disney+ series The Tyrant (2024). She made her debut in a web drama by Cheese Films in 2019 and later appeared in minor roles in True Beauty and supporting roles in Juvenile Justice (Netflix), The Killer's Shopping List (tvN), and The Interest of Love (JTBC).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback