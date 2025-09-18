  • home icon
Lee Jae-wook and Shin Ye-eun confirmed to lead new rom-com, Doctor Jonbeo: Everything we know so far

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 18, 2025 10:53 GMT
Lee Jae-wook and Shin Ye-eun (Image via Instagram/@studiogenie_official)
Lee Jae-wook and Shin Ye-eun (Image via Instagram/@studiogenie_official)

Actors Lee Jae-wook and Shin Ye-eun have officially been confirmed as the leads of Genie TV’s upcoming original drama Doctor Jonbeo (working title). On September 18, ENA and Genie TV officially announced the casting of the two actors.

The series, also referred to as The Persevering Doctor or The Last-Stand Doctor (working title), is adapted from the popular webtoon Doctor Jonbeo written by Kim Tae-pung. It tells the story of Do Ji-eui, a public health doctor, and Yook Ha-ri, a nurse, who operate a small clinic on the remote island of Pyeondong.

The narrative combines elements of romance and comedy while portraying their professional and personal journeys in an unusual setting. Doctor Jonbeo will be directed by Lee Myung-woo, best known for helming Boyhood, and is scheduled to air on ENA in 2026.

Announcing the drama casting ENA took to social media, describing the drama as:

"The romantic comedy of public health doctor 'Doji' (Lee Jae-wook) and nurse 'Yuk Hari' (Shin Ye-eun) who arrive on the notorious island 'Pyeondongdo' See you next year with ENA's Doctor Jonbeo"
Doctor Jonbeo, a rom-com medical drama set on remote island: Plot & cast

Doctor Jonbeo (working title) centers on the lives of public health doctors assigned to Pyeondong-do, an isolated and notorious island that few are willing to serve on. It tells the story of medical students and professionals who get to fulfill their mandatory military service by serving as public health doctors.

Do Ji-ui, a former plastic surgeon at a university hospital, is assigned to Pyeondong-do. Carrying trauma from his past experiences with islands and the sea, his arrival on the remote island is a significant turning point in his life. From the first day, he faces challenging circumstances and unexpected dangers, testing his ability to endure the year-long assignment.

On the other hand is Yuk Ha-ri, a nurse who also transfers from a university hospital and has her own secret past. Despite the rumors surrounding Pyeondong-do, she focuses on helping a particular patient she is determined to treat.

The series explores the interactions between the island’s unique residents and the two medical professionals. Through their work on the island, both Do Ji-ui and Yuk Ha-ri learn to overcome personal traumas.

They connect with the villagers, and find empathy, care, and love in a challenging environment. Doctor Jonbeo will combine elements of medical drama, romantic comedy, and slice-of-life storytelling, while delivering humor, warmth, and emotional depth.

Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae-wook has been cast as Do Ji-eui, a former university hospital plastic surgeon assigned as a public health doctor to the remote Pyeondong-do Island. His time on the isolated island helps him grow into a true doctor. Reflecting on the role, Lee expressed his enthusiasm to media outlet SportsChosun, noting that it is his first time portraying a doctor. He said,

"It's my first time playing a doctor, so I'm worried as much as I expected, but I'll do my best to make a good work with a great director, writer, and fellow actors. Please show a lot of interest and love for 'Doctor Jonbeo', which will be a new challenge and valuable experience for me as well."
Shin Ye-eun, known for The Glory, Revenge of Others and more will portray Yook Ha-ri, the nurse with a hidden backstory. Ha-ri is dedicated to her work and patients, undeterred by rumors or gossip. Shin described the story as instantly captivating. She expressed to SportsChosun,

"The story unfolding on an island where one community lives together was interesting. In the script reading 'What a fun drama!' I wanted to do well with confidence. I'm even more excited to meet the director and writer who I really wanted to be with, and I'm very excited about the future journey with all the actors and staff who are with me."
Doctor Jonbeo, aka The Last-Stand Doctor, will be directed by Lee Myung-woo, acclaimed for his work on hits such as The Fiery Priest and Boyhood. The script will be penned by Kim Ji-soo, recognized for Pump Up the Healthy Love.

Doctor Jonbeo is set to air on ENA in 2026 and will also be available for free streaming on KT Genie TV as a VOD release.

