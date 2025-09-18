Bai Jingting's Mobius on Netflix: Complete release schedule, airtime, plot, cast, & all you need to know

The new Chinese sci-fi drama Mobius (不眠日) starring Bai Jingting and Janice Man has made its debut on Netflix on September 17, 2025. This highly anticipated time reversal drama is set to conclude on September 24, 2025, airing daily.

The drama is available simultaneously on iQIYI and Netflix for streaming. Adapted from Zhang Xiaomao’s novel Ni Shi Zhen Cha Zu (逆时侦查组), the show combines elements of science fiction, time travel, and crime investigation.

The story follows detective Ding Qi, who discovers he possesses a rare supernatural ability allowing him to reverse time. However, his life takes a darker turn when a murder notice linked to a figure known as “X” appears.

Complete release schedule of Mobius

Bai Jingting in Mobius (Image via IQIYI)

Mobius is a 16-episode drama, with each episode running for about 45 minutes. It follows a release schedule of airing episodes daily from Monday through Sunday.

It has premiered with the release of the first 5 episodes on September 17. After that, 2 new episodes will drop each day until the finale at 6 pm CST.

Episode Release Date 1 September 17, 2025 2 September 17, 2025 3 September 17, 2025 4 September 17, 2025 5 September 17, 2025 6 September 18, 2025 7 September 18, 2025 8 September 19, 2025 9 September 19, 2025 10 September 20, 2025 11 September 20, 2025 12 September 21, 2025 13 September 21, 2025 14 September 22, 2025 15 September 23, 2025 16 September 24, 2025

Detective Ding Qi’s time-loop pursuit unfolds in Bai Jingting’s sci-fi drama Mobius: Plot & cast

The plot of Mobius follows detective Ding Qi, who in a peculiar moment of time and space stumbles upon an extraordinary ability. He gains the power to reverse the day and live it again. This cycle is limited to 5 repetitions, bound to reset at midnight.

With each restart, the world forgets what has already transpired. The process leaves only Ding Qi and, on rare occasions, a select few to be able to recall faint fragments of earlier loops.

Using this gift, he spends the first 4 cycles gathering evidence and following leads, saving the final loop as the decisive moment to prevent crimes from unfolding. His unusual skill allows him to untangle cases that would otherwise remain unsolved. However, each of these use leaves him grappling with the burden of memory that no one else shares.

Ding Qi’s life shifts when a chilling murder notice signed by a suspect named “X”, later revealed as “Squid”, emerges. The precision of past crimes attributed to this figure leads Ding Qi to believe that his adversary may also wield the same time-looping ability.

This creates a dangerous symmetry between pursuer and pursued. What begins as a straightforward investigation transforms into a high-stakes battle across shifting timelines. Every clue gathered risks being rewritten by the next cycle.

As Ding Qi and his investigation team dig deeper, their path narrows toward a powerful genetic research and biotechnology organisation. The case grows more unsettling when key executives within the group start dying one after another.

It suggests that the murders are tied to a larger conspiracy hidden within the cracks of time itself. In this labyrinth, Ding Qi learns that not all allies can be trusted with betrayal and deception shadowing every step. The deeper he ventures, the closer the danger creeps into his personal life, drawing those around him into the spiral of uncertainty.

Within this framework lies the concept of the “Time Cycle Perceiver,” individuals who manage to retain fragments of their memories from earlier iterations. Their presence complicates the fragile balance of each cycle.

Bai Jingting in Mobius (Image via IQIYI)

It makes the fifth and final repetition, which is the "Ultimate Cycle Day", the most perilous of all. Unlike the earlier loops, this final one involves other perceivers who actively alter the course of events, turning Ding Qi’s careful strategies into volatile gambles.

At the heart of the series is the notion of the “Mobius Strip,” where Ding Qi’s relentless pursuit and Squid’s evasions twist endlessly through folds in time and space. Here, truth and falsehood blur into one.

This creates a cyclical struggle where victory and defeat become indistinguishable. The detective’s power renders him both formidable and vulnerable. It forces him to confront not only the crimes he seeks to solve but also the fragile line separating fate from choice.

The First Frost fame Bai Jingting plays the role of Ding Qi. Alongside him in the lead role is Operation Moscow actress Janice Man, who plays biologist and researcher An Lan. Actor Song Yang also joins the cast in a significant role.

Episodes 6 and 7 of Mobius are scheduled to premiere on September 18, 2025, at 6 pm CST.

