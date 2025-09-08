"Why not give 16 eps with happy endings": 12 episode trend in kdrama sparks disappointment amidst Beyond the Barsuccess

JTBC’s legal drama Beyond the Bar concluded its run on September 7, 2025, after airing 12 episodes from August 2. The legal drama, also released globally on Netflix, drew wide attention for its fast-paced storytelling and unpredictable twists. It earned both domestic and international popularity.While the series received praise for its sharp narrative, many viewers expressed disappointment with its length. The finale left several plotlines unresolved, including the central romance and supporting character arcs.The final scene of Beyond the Bar features Hyo-min asking Seok-hoon what love means to him. He begins to respond but the screen cuts to black before he finishes, leaving their relationship hanging. This seemingly incomplete ending fueled criticism over the run time also calls for continuation.Audiences noted that the 12-episode format left the ending feeling rushed and incomplete. This reaction reignited debate over a broader trend in Korean drama production of the shift from traditional 16-episode formats to shorter seasons of 12 episodes or fewer.Fans voiced strong opinions on the matter. They argued that shorter series cut down on the layered subplots and character development that have long defined K-dramas. Social media comments frequently echoed sentiments such as one fan commented,&quot;Why are dramas these days has 10-12 episodes and then give us the ending open with the possibility of S2. Why not give 16 eps with happy endings🫠🫠 First #MyLovelyJourney now #BeyondTheBar&quot;Kaleshi Billi☕😼 @dounicornexistsLINKWhy are dramas these days has 10-12 episodes and then give us the ending open with the possibility of S2. Why not give 16 eps with happy endings🫠🫠 First #MyLovelyJourney now #BeyondTheBarFans expressed disappointment that the drama did not follow the traditional 16-episode structure. They believed a longer run of the drama would have allowed for more character depth and narrative closure. Social media platforms quickly filled with reactions, with some calling for longer dramas and others criticizing the finale that they felt was abrupt.Miscellaneous @Miscellane93757LINK#beyondthebar should have 16 episodes. 12 episodes are too less. This 12 episode trend for almost every K-drama has become a bad trend😞アンナ🌸❤ @Anna111745LINKIt’s been such a long time since I actually wished a drama had 16 episodes instead of 12, but in this case wow, it would really make so much sense since there’s still so much left to dive into🥹 #BeyondTheBarEp12 #BeyondTheBarMartarella🧚‍♀️🏠🇮🇹 @delnegromartaLINKWhat kind of ending is this? Are you crazy? We've suffered through 12 episodes, at least a half-hint to let us know if they'll end up together or not, come on. #BeyondTheBarEp12 #BeyondTheBarAlongside criticism of the 12-episode format, many viewers of Beyond the Bar were also rallying for a second season. Fans expressed that the open ending felt less like closure and more like a setup for further development.Social media flooded with posts urging the production team to confirm another season. Many highlighted how the drama became a weekend favorite they are not ready to part with.신화🍊+TOPBros💜💙🍯💎🌹⚓️ @SHCJAngelOT6LINKOMG! PD nim I beg you better do a Season 2 of #BeyondTheBar! That ending on episode 12 still has a lot of unfinished stuffs of the storyline not just for their love line but for other matters of the casts! It totally left hanging a lot of questions! 🤣 I will wait for good news?!n @ceokimjisoosLINKNO WAYY the original script for #beyondthebar DID have a strong love line for seokhoon and hyomin but they decided to go a more subtle route 😭 so we weren’t mass hallucinating they ARE a confirmed romance!!!!! and season 2 may be in the works!!!❦ @soneevrseLINKI usually don’t like legal dramas but #BeyondTheBar felt different and it kept me hooked every week. definitely one of my favorite watches this year. I’m going to miss it so much, I really hope we get a season 2, after that ending WE ALL NEED IT. #BeyondTheBarEp12Arru⚡ @itsmearrunimaLINKForget the open ending &amp;amp;amp; everything that we've been robbed off.. thanks for making my weekends better for 6 weeks now. I could endure work stress all week cause I knew I'll get to see this drama on the weekend. Pls come back for season 2 #BeyondTheBarEp12 #BeyondTheBarBeyond the Bar finale sparks debate as K-drama industry shifts to shorter 8–12 episode formatsBeyond the Bar follows the journey of Kang Hyo-min, a rookie lawyer at Yullim Law Firm, who is principled and confident in her work but socially awkward. Under the guidance of her partner, the experienced and highly skilled Yoon Seok-hoon, Hyo-min grows into a capable lawyer, learning to navigate both complex cases and office politics.Beyond the Bar stars Lee Jin-wook as Seok-hoon and Jung Chae-yeon as Hyo-min. The series blends high-stakes legal battles with personal stories, focusing on the dynamic between Seok-hoon’s strict, methodical approach and Hyo-min’s empathetic perspective. Their professional partnership slowly evolves into a deeper emotional connection over the course of the series.By the finale, while the professional storylines were fully resolved, the personal arcs were left open. Beyond the Bar particularly left out the possibility of romance between the leads, Hyo-min and Seok-hoon, open-ended, creating both anticipation and debate among fans.Regarding the recent shorter runs of the dramas, media outlet KOREA.net points to changing viewing habits and the rise of global streaming platforms as major factors shaping this shift in episode numbers. Traditional Korean dramas aired weekly on television, but streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ favor binge-friendly formats, where condensed narratives hold stronger appeal.According to Korea Times and Hankook Ilbo, this model helps eliminate filler content and keeps storylines more focused, though it comes at the cost of slower character arcs. One of the latest examples of this shift is Netflix's The Trauma Code. Originally designed as a 10-episode series with hour-long installments, it was eventually shortened to 8 episodes of about 45 minutes to deliver a faster narrativeOther recent titles, including Love Scout, Motel California, My Lovely Journey also adopted the 12-episode structure. This reflected the industry's growing shift toward shorter formats and preference for compact storytelling.Industry reports indicate that many of the dramas scheduled for release in 2025 will follow the shorter format, with some productions expected to have as few as 10 or even 8 episodes.