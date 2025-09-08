  • home icon
  "Season 2 needs to happen"- Beyond the Bar fans frustrated as Lee Jin-wook confirms changes to Seok-hoon and Hyo-min's original romance plotline

"Season 2 needs to happen"- Beyond the Bar fans frustrated as Lee Jin-wook confirms changes to Seok-hoon and Hyo-min's original romance plotline

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 08, 2025 10:39 GMT
Beyond the Bar fans demand for season 2 (Images via Netflix)
Beyond the Bar fans demand for season 2 (Images via Netflix)

On September 7, 2025, the finale of Beyond the Bar left viewers with many questions about the central romance between Seok-hoon and Hyo-min. While the legal drama wrapped up its corporate conspiracy storyline and provided closure for several side plots, the slow-burning relationship between the two leads stopped short of a full confession.

Moreover, according to iMBC News, the comments from lead actor Lee Jin-wook confirmed that the original script actually included a much stronger romantic angle between the characters. In a recent interview with iMBC, Lee Jin-wook revealed that the romance arc was intentionally softened during production.

"The original script had a stronger love line between Seok-hoon and Hyo-min. However, the addition of the love line seemed to dilute the strengths, so we formed this relationship after reaching a certain level of agreement. I thought we shouldn't get ahead of the viewers. I tried to introduce the love line a little later than the viewers in a way that would induce a little excitement," he said.
He explained that the first version emphasized Seok-hoon and Hyo-min’s relationship more clearly, so the creative team of Beyond the Bar agreed to take a subtle approach so it would not overshadow the legal drama.

"I think it was a little more comfortable to watch because the relationship was subtle, and that's why we were able to capture the viewers' attention more," the actor continued.
He added that by introducing the bond gradually, it kept audiences intrigued. The actor also hinted that discussions for a deeper love line could take place if the show returns with another season. However, he stopped short of confirming anything concrete.

"I think I could watch Season 2 if it were a little deeper," he said. "We are currently talking about positive things, so please look forward to it".
His statement immediately caught the attention of Beyond the Bar’s fans online. Many shared their excitement for a possible sequel. An X user, @kat_army1, posted,

Viewers felt they had waited twelve episodes for a love confession, only for the finale to cut away right at the crucial moment. Fans argued that knowing the original script included a romance made the decision to remove it even more disappointing.

Another said that the cliffhanger ending now felt even more deliberate. It further increased the demand for a continuation.

All we know about Beyond the Bar’s finale, cast, and more

Beyond the Bar (also known as Esquire) concluded its first season on September 7, 2025, with episode 12. The series was broadcast on JTBC and later released on Netflix. Lee Jin-wook (Yoon Seok-hoon) and Jung Chae-yeon (Kang Hyo-min) starred in the lead roles.

The former is a senior lawyer with strict and meticulous routines, while the latter is a rookie attorney who becomes more confident under his guidance. The supporting cast included Lee Hak-joo and Jeon Hye-bin.

The finale of Beyond the Bar resolved a major corporate fraud case, restored order at Yullim Law Firm, and ended lingering rivalries. While Seok-hoon finally moved on from his past, Hyo-min proved her strength as a lawyer by handling complex cases on her own. Their partnership hinted at romance but left the final declaration unfinished. Seok-hoon’s response to Hyo-min’s question about love was cut off.

Lee Jin-wook's confirmation that the original script was much more romantic has rekindled hopes for a new season, but there has been no confirmation from JTBC or Netflix about a second season.

For now, fans are left with a finale that balances courtroom drama and subtle personal connections. Still, the call for a continuation and a fully resolved love story is louder than ever.

Edited by Shreya Das
