7 shows to watch if you liked Beyond the Bar

Lee Jin-wook, Jung Chae-yeon, Lee Hak-joo, and Jeon Hye-bin are the main cast members of the South Korean courtroom drama Beyond the Bar. The tale revolves around Hyo-min, a novice lawyer at Yullim Law Firm who is socially awkward but has strong morals.

Guided by Seok-hoon, a seasoned lawyer with a cold demeanor, she learns to face the challenges of both the courtroom and her professional relationships, steadily growing into a confident and capable lawyer.

If viewers liked watching Beyond the Bar for its themes of young lawyers finding their footing and the challenges of balancing personal growth with professional duty, then here are seven similar shows.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and 6 other shows to watch like Beyond the Bar

1) Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a South Korean drama starring Park Eun-bin (Image via Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) is a South Korean drama starring Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, and Kang Ki-young. It centers on Woo Young-woo, a rookie lawyer on the autism spectrum who begins her career at a prestigious Seoul law firm.

Though her communication style is often perceived as unusual, her remarkable memory and sharp legal mind allow her to tackle cases in unique ways. As she grows through professional challenges, she gradually earns respect from colleagues, clients, and the wider legal community.

Like Beyond the Bar, this series emphasizes the struggles and growth of a young attorney as she manages both courtroom battles and workplace relationships, with a focus on unique perspectives in law.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Suits

Suits (2011-2019) is an American legal drama created by Aaron Korsh (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Suits (2011-2019) is an American legal drama created by Aaron Korsh and set in a New York City law firm.

The story begins with Mike Ross, a college dropout with a photographic memory, who starts working as an associate under star attorney Harvey Specter despite never having attended law school.

The series follows their partnership as they handle complex corporate cases while concealing Mike’s secret. Suits combines legal battles with office politics, shifting alliances, and personal relationships, and is celebrated for its witty dialogue and stylish take on the world of corporate law.

Just as Beyond the Bar follows a guiding relationship, Suits thrives on the bond between a rookie associate and his seasoned mentor within a competitive law firm.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Peacock

3) Law School

The series follows young lawyers pursuing truth and justice (Image via Netflix)

Kim Myung-min, Kim Bum, Ryu Hye-young, and Lee Jung-eun are the main cast members of the South Korean drama Law School (2021). Premiering on JTBC and available on Netflix, it is set at Hankuk University Law School, where professors and students are tested by an unexpected case that shakes the institution.

The series follows aspiring lawyers and their mentors as they confront issues of truth, justice, and integrity. When a shocking incident unfolds during a mock trial, the students and faculty become entangled in a search for answers that pushes them to reconsider the meaning of law itself.

Similar to Beyond the Bar, it combines legal education and challenges, showing how students and mentors confront truth and justice under intense pressure.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The Good Wife

The series follows Alicia Florrick as she restarts her law career (Image via Apple TV+)

The Good Wife is an American political and legal drama that ran from 2009 to 2016. The series follows Alicia Florrick, who is forced to restart her law career after her husband, a prominent State’s Attorney, becomes embroiled in a highly publicized scandal.

Set in Chicago, the drama portrays Alicia’s journey from a longtime stay-at-home mother to a determined litigator. As she faces the courtroom and workplace politics, she must manage her professional growth alongside the challenges of family and public scrutiny.

Both The Good Wife and Beyond the Bar portray the strength of lawyers rebuilding or shaping their careers while juggling personal challenges and professional demands.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Paramount+, Apple TV+

5) Ms. Hammurabi

Ms. Hammurabi is a South Korean drama adapted from Moon Yoo-seok’s novel (Image via Viki)

Ms. Hammurabi (2018) is a South Korean drama based on the novel by Moon Yoo-seok, chief judge of the Seoul Eastern District Court. Starring Go Ara, Kim Myung-soo, and Sung Dong-il, it explores the lives and challenges of judges inside and outside the courtroom.

The story follows three judges with contrasting outlooks: an idealist driven by empathy, a principled elite who values rules above all, and a seasoned chief judge grounded in life’s realities. Together, they confront diverse disputes that test both their convictions and the justice system itself.

Much like Beyond the Bar, this drama explores the moral dilemmas within the legal system, emphasizing the personal convictions of judges facing diverse disputes.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Viki

6) How to Get Away with Murder

Viola Davis as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

How to Get Away with Murder (2014-2020) is an American legal thriller created by Peter Nowalk and produced by Shonda Rhimes.

The story follows Annalise Keating, a defense attorney and law professor in Philadelphia, who, along with a group of her students, becomes entangled in a murder case. The series explores ambition, morality, and the dark secrets that bind people together.

Like Beyond the Bar, this series blends legal drama with personal struggles, showing how aspiring lawyers and their mentors handle intense cases and moral conflicts.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+

7) Boston Legal

Boston Legal is an American legal dramedy by David E. Kelley (Image via Apple TV+)

Boston Legal (2004-2008) is an American legal dramedy created by David E. Kelley, starring James Spader, William Shatner, and Candice Bergen.

Set at the Boston law firm Crane, Poole & Schmidt, the series follows attorney Alan Shore and his eccentric colleague Denny Crane as they take on cases. The show combines sharp legal drama with humor and satire, and is best known for its witty banter, offbeat characters, and unconventional take on friendship and justice.

Similar to Beyond the Bar, it combines legal cases with character-driven storytelling, focusing on partnerships, professional ethics, and unconventional courtroom tactics.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch Beyond the Bar season 1 on Netflix.

