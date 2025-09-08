Will there be Beyond the Bar season 2? Lee Jin-wook shares update on renewal possibilities

On September 8, 2025, iMBC reported that actor Lee Jin-wook addressed Beyond the Bar's future after its first season ended on JTBC and Netflix. The twelve-part legal drama, also known as Esquire, ended on September 7, finished its plot lines with some room left for development.
In the sit-down, Lee Jin-wook indicated that the original script of Beyond the Bar included more of a love line between their characters Seok-hoon and Hyo-min (played by Jung Chae-yeon). However, the creative team decided to take a more subdued approach.
He noted that it was good for the viewers to be able to see a relationship evolve without it overshadowing the entire plot of the legal drama. Although no notice has been given yet, he indicated that talks about a possible renewal have taken place. According to iMBC, he said,
"I think we'll be able to see a slightly deeper love line in season 2 if it happens. There are currently positive talks going around, so please look forward to it" (as translated by Google Translate).
He hinted that if season 2 goes ahead, their romance could take a deeper turn.
Lee Jin-wook also praised Beyond the Bar co-star Jung Chae-yeon’s performance as rookie lawyer Hyo-min. He highlighted how naturally she carried challenging courtroom scenes.
"Because of Hyo-min's smart and confident attitude, she could have easily come across as annoying, but I think there were many scenes where her lovely charm changed her into a likable one. I was so grateful to actress Jung Chae-yeon for playing the role of Hyo-min," he said (as translated by Google Translate).
About Beyond the Bar, story, cast, renewal discussions, and more
Beyond the Bar follows Yoon Seok-hoon (Lee Jin-wook), a senior lawyer known for his rigid principles, and Kang Hyo-min (Jung Chae-yeon), a rookie who grows under his mentorship. The show features an additional strong ensemble cast, including Lee Hak-joo and Jeon Hye-bin.
Beyond the Bar showed various courtroom cases with office politics and emotional subplots. The finale resolved the season’s central conspiracy at Yullim Law Firm. Seok-hoon and his allies exposed a fraudulent acquisition scheme. It led to the ousting of a key antagonist and paved the way for reforms within the firm.
At the same time, Seok-hoon confronted his past ties with his ex, and finally closed that chapter to open his heart to Hyo-min. She also demonstrated her growth by handling a complex divorce case independently. This marked her transformation from an anxious rookie to a capable lawyer.
The final scene teased an emotional shift when Hyo-min asked Seok-hoon how he defines love. However, they cut the scene off before he could give his answer. That was done deliberately to leave fans wondering if there was more to come from the two.
Although the drama was made as a limited series, the high rating and Lee Jin-wook's comments about there being talks about more, put the possibility of another season in viewers' minds.
Should it return, season 2 is likely to expand on Seok-hoon and Hyo-min’s relationship while continuing the firm’s journey toward justice and integrity.
As of the time of writing this article, there has been no official announcement from JTBC or Netflix regarding the renewal of Beyond the Bar for a second season.