Beyond the Bar ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Seok-hoon confess his feelings to Hyo-min?

JTBC’s Beyond the Bar aired its final episode on September 7, 2025. It closed out its first season with both legal resolutions and romantic uncertainty. The 12th episode tied up the corporate corruption case at Yullim Law Firm, but ended with a cliffhanger for the relationship between Yoon Seok-hoon and Kang Hyo-min.The finale saw Seok-hoon and his team prove that the acquisition deal was fraudulent. This led to removing corrupt figures and laying the groundwork for reform within the firm. Meanwhile, Hyo-min, who was once a nervous rookie, showed her growth as a confident lawyer by handling a challenging divorce case largely on her own.At the same time, Seok-hoon finally confronted his past with Yeon-a. This put an end to lingering hurt and made space for new beginnings.Romantic tension between the two leads of Beyond the Bar reached its peak in the closing scene. Hyo-min asked Seok-hoon what love meant to him. He looked at her with intent and began to answer, “To me, love is…” before the scene cut to black. The moment confirmed his feelings but left the confession unfinished. It left viewers without the closure they had been anticipating.Secondary storylines of Beyond the Bar were also wrapped up in the episode. Jin-woo, despite concerns about his relationship’s age gap, proposed to Min-jeong. The gesture gave the drama one decisive romantic conclusion and balanced out the unresolved arc of the main couple.Meanwhile, Na-yeon’s victory against entrenched corruption set up a fairer future for Yullim Law Firm.Beyond the Bar season 2: Renewal possibilities and cast detailsBeyond the Bar (Esquire) aired its first episode on JTBC on August 2, 2025, and its last episode on September 7, 2025. It was also later released on Netflix for an international audience. The series quickly gained popularity on Netflix.The cast was led by Lee Jin-wook as senior lawyer Yoon Seok-hoon, as well as Jung Chae-yeon as junior lawyer Kang Hyo-min. The show also starred Lee Hak-joo as Seung-chan and Jeon Hye-bin as Na-yeon, along with an additional strong supporting cast.Beyond the Bar depicts Hyo-min's development from a novice to a competent lawyer under the mentorship of Seok-hoon.n @ceokimjisoosLINKthe finale centered around &quot;what is love?&quot; and the forms it takes. marriage, relationships, breaking up, but love never does end. it just shifts. and hyomin and seokhoon are learning this through each other. so while the ending is open i don't think it's unreadable #beyondthebarBeyond the Bar combines courtroom battles, office politics, and a slow-simmering romance. Its mix of emotional storytelling connected with audiences and kept it in Netflix’s global Top 10 for a number of weeks.As of now, JTBC and Netflix have not confirmed a second season. However, the cliffhanger ending strongly hints that the story is far from finished. The show left Seok-hoon and Hyo-min’s romance at a turning point, and Na-yeon’s reforms at Yullim were just beginning.These threads suggest that a continuation could easily pick up from the open-ended finale.Stills from the show's last episode (Image via Netflix)If the series is renewed for season 2, the narrative could potentially include whether Seok-hoon eventually admits his feelings to Hyo-min, what the state of their relationship becomes, and what new legal issues await the firm.The response from audiences and the unresolved narrative suggest there is support for another season of the show. However, there aren't any official announcements yet.