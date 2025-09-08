“There weren't any major revisions” - Jung Chae-yeon addresses Beyond the Bar cliffhanger romance plotline disappointment & season 2 possibilities

The series Beyond the Bar wrapped on September 7, 2025, leaving the love arc hanging. The bond between Yoon Seok-hoon (Lee Jin-wook) and Kang Hyo-min (Jung Chae-yeon) hit its peak in the last shot. Hyo-min asked Seok-hoon what “love” meant to him. He looked at her warmly and began to speak, but the screen cut mid-line. The show ended without giving closure to their link, which left fans disappointed. ❦ @soneevrseLINKI HATE THIS DIRECTOR SO MUCH SEOKHOON WAS ABOUT TO SAY THAT FOR HIM LOVE IS HER AND THEY CUT IT THERE ARE YOU INSANE??? DOYOU WANT ME TO BE INSANE???#BeyondTheBar #BeyondTheBarEp12However, lead actress Jung later explained that choice, saying (per Xports News), &quot;I agreed with this opinion a lot (of the open ending), and since the love line needs to be open to allow viewers to think, I thought it would be fun to say, 'What? Is that love between you?' Is it love as a man, or love out of respect as a senior? I thought that part would be fun.&quot;Jung Chae-yeon in Beyond the Bar (Image via X/@jtbclove)About the romance line alteration, speaking to News 1, she stated, &quot;Actually, there weren't any major revisions, but I agreed with that opinion. I think the love line should be somewhat open-ended, making it more entertaining for viewers. I strongly agreed with the idea that it would be good for viewers to consider whether this was true male love, or respect for a senior.&quot;The 27-year-old performer added,&quot;Personally, I interpreted it largely as respect for a senior. Hyomin observed the love between her clients, but she was a friend who was naive and unfamiliar with her own love, so that's how I interpreted it.&quot; Jung was also questioned about a follow-up season during another interview with News1. &quot;I don't know for sure, but I also really hope there's a season 2. I'm very optimistic, so I hope it happens,&quot; she admitted. With its romance left in limbo, Beyond the Bar signed off with an ending that stirred both debate and expectation for a possible return.Beyond the Bar finale peaks at 10.1% viewership View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJTBC’s weekend drama Beyond the Bar wrapped up on September 7. The 12-episode series ended with steady ratings and a lasting question: “What is love?” According to Nielsen Korea, the finale recorded 9.1% in Seoul and 8.4% nationwide, with the episode’s peak moment reaching 10.1%.The project, scripted by Park Mi-hyun and guided by Kim Jae-hong, followed the Songmu group of four attorneys handling cases linked to relationships. The closing story centered on a couple bound by a shared child-care deal, which triggered discussion inside the team. The lawyers concluded that even without romance, a union could remain solid, stressing that love has many forms.The last chapter also closed out individual arcs. Lee Jin-wook’s Yoon Seok-hoon released his old feelings for his former wife and shifted from a rigid leader to a more humane lawyer. Jung Chae-yeon’s Kang Hyo-min mended ties with her mother after years of distance, learning to live with the scars left behind.Lee Hak-joo’s Lee Jin-woo finally saw his one-sided affection returned when Jeon Hye-bin’s Heo Min-jeong accepted his offer. He described love not as a set solution but as a path built through errors and lessons, asking Min-jeong to walk it with him. She agreed, and their story turned into a romance.Beyond the Bar originally aired on South Korea’s JTBC network from August 2 to September 7, 2025, with episodes broadcast every Saturday and Sunday. The series is now available for streaming on Netflix.