"Can't wait": Fans excited as JTBC unveils first teaser and poster for My Youth starring Song Joong-ki and Chun Woo-hee

On August 6, 2025, JTBC released the first teaser and poster for its upcoming Friday drama, My Youth. The series is set to premiere on September 5, 2025, at 8:50 pm KST, marking the highly anticipated small-screen return for lead actors Song Joong-ki and Chun Woo-hee.My Youth follows the story of two former lovers who cross paths after a decade. Their reunion brings emotional complexities as they navigate unresolved feelings from the past.The drama's poster presents the two leads in a nostalgic, vintage-toned image, reminiscent of an old photograph. JTBC uploaded this poster on social media with a caption that suggests the theme of a fated reunion, writing,“'I will recognize you over and over again.' A dazzling first love reunion romance is coming.”The teaser video gives glimpses into the tone of the drama, offering a peek into the characters’ past with the younger version of the two leads riding a bus together on a rainy day. The visuals then shift to their adult selves, with narration from Song Joong-ki's character reminiscing about his past relationship, saying,“At 19, you stood out like a stone in the road, tripping me up whenever I passed by. What would you say if you saw me now?” (as translated).Following the release of the teaser and poster for My Youth, fans took to social media to express their excitement over Song Joong-ki’s return to television. One fan on X wrote:&quot;Beside ji chang wook, #songjoongki is one of the most versatile actors I’ve ever seen! He is not afraid to play new and different characters and he never disappoints us by his choices! this makes him so special to me. Can’t wait for #myyouth !&quot;Praising Song Joong-ki's range and acting choices, many continued to highlight his versatility and emotional depth as an actor.&quot;Absolutely! when i was talking about my youth with my best friend she was shocked that he is the same actor from Vincenzo and Arthdal chronicles ?! my best actor,&quot; a netizen commented.&quot;Joongki is simply piece of art, there is no debate about it,&quot; read another tweet.&quot;Can't wait to see joongki on screen,&quot; shared one more fan.Netizens expressed strong anticipation online, eagerly awaiting My Youth’s premiere in September while showing intrigue about the drama’s tone, cast, and storytelling.&quot;A wonderful poster and a wonderful trailer. This is my happy morning. The first thing I saw after waking up,&quot; said an X user.&quot;Help i didn’t even know Chun Wohee has a new drama with Song Joong Ki and is that Seo Jihoon I saw? This looks like it will be a popular drama, the healing vibe looks great. Might check this out too,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;Jtbc with its healing drama. The last time I followed a jtbc healing drama was in 2020 with Run On, and now it's the same writer again uwuu, I hope it's as good as Run On,&quot; mentioned a netizen.&quot;Is that seo jihoon i see????????? is he finally gonna survive or....,&quot; added this fan.𝑹𝒐𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒅𝒚 @RoushdyBingeLINK#MyYouth I'm really excited about this K-dramaSong Joong-ki and Chun Woo-hee lead in emotional healing drama My YouthIn My Youth, Song Joong-ki stars as Sun Woo-hae, a former child actor who once basked in fame but lost everything due to the greed of those around him. Having endured significant hardship, he now lives a quiet life as a novelist and florist.His routine is disrupted when he unexpectedly reunites with his first love, Sung Je-yeon, bringing back memories he had long buried. The two had supported each other through difficult times in their youth, and their meeting after ten years sets the stage for a new chapter in their lives.Chun Woo-hee plays Sung Je-yeon, a team leader at Feel Entertainment. Once raised in a wealthy and carefree environment, her life changed drastically after her family fell into financial ruin. Now focused solely on success, she approaches life with intensity and ambition. Her decision to seek out Sun Woo-hae—her first love—leads to an emotional reckoning.푸트리 ᥫ᭡ @moonliebe_LINKLove this part from young Sunwoo Hae &amp; Sung Jeyeon to their adult version.. along with the narration, “At 19, you stood out like a stone in the road, tripping me up whenever I passed by. What would you say if you saw me now?” #MyYouth #SongJoongki #ChunWooheeAs she confronts her past through him, Sung Je-yeon begins to reflect on the version of herself she once left behind. Joining the cast are Lee Joo-myung as Mo Tae-rin, an emotionally expressive and eccentric actress, and Seo Ji-hoon as Kim Seok-joo, a tax accountant and Mo Tae-rin’s first love.My Youth is written by Park Si-hyun (Run On) and directed by Lee Sang-yeop (A Piece of Your Mind, Yumi's Cells 1 and 2) along with Go Hye-jin. The 12-episode series will stream in South Korea on Coupang Play, while international viewers will be able to watch the drama via Viu and Rakuten Viki.