Head Over Heels ending explained & Season 2 renewal possibilities explored: What happened to Bongsu? Did Gyeonu & Seonga get their happily ever after?

Head Over Heels, starring Choo Young-woo and Cho Yi-hyun, released the final episode on July 29, 2025, on tvN. The series is about a young shaman, Park Seong-a, who is completing her high school. Park Seong-a (Cho Yi-hyun) started liking the new boy in school, Bae Gyeon-u (Choo Young-woo). Learning that Bae Gyeon-u does not have much time to live, she does her best to protect him.In the final episode, Bae Gyeon-u regains control of his body after Bong-su's soul is returned and contacts Yeomhwa (Choo Ja-hyun). Bae Gyeon-u and Yeomhwa decided to perform an exorcism and end their lives together to free Bong-su and protect Park Seong-a. Meanwhile, Park Seong-a woke from a deep dream and read Yeomhwa's letter. She requested her patron spirits to return, and they came back along with Dongcheon. She rushed to the shack and opened the door with her sword. Park Seong-a stopped Yeomhwa and asked Bong-su to tell his real name. When Bong-su's soul took over Bae Gyeon-u's body, he was trapped in his illusion like before. Bae Gyeon-u met the kid Jang Yoon-bo. It was revealed that, as Jang Yoon-bo could not send the ring to his mother, he started imagining a non-existent elder brother and believed that he took care of him. Eventually, it was concluded that Bong-su's real name was Jang Yoon-bo, as the tall brother was only in his imagination.With this revelation, Park Seong-a helped Bong-su, aka Jang Yoon-bo, to cross over to the afterlife. Park Seong-a continued with her life as a shaman, helping and consoling spirits, while Bae Gyeon-u was selected for the national archery team. Head Over Heels provided a conclusion to each character, leaving no room for further queries. This lowers the possibility of a second season. Head Over Heels ending explained: Park Seong-a and Bae Gyeon-u finally reuniteIn episode 11 of Head Over Heels, Park Seong-a lured Bae Gyeon-u in her dream and transferred Bong-su's soul into her body. She said she would return before the graduation ceremony. While she was gone, her patron spirits also disappeared. Yeomhwa told Bae Gyeon-u that if he ever sees Park Seong-a in a white dress in his dream, that means she's passed away. Bae Gyeon-u continued working hard and won several gold medals as an archer. Bae Gyeon-u, Park Ji-ho (Cha Kang-yoon), and other friends waited for Park Seong-a, but she didn't come to the graduation ceremony. Bae Gyeon-u met Flower Master and asked him to make talismans so that he could ask the ghosts for Park Seong-a's whereabouts. Yeomhwa secretly paid for the talismans, as she wanted Bae Gyeon-u to find Seong-a.Two months later, Bae Gyeon-u learned about Park Seong-a through a ghost with no face. Yeomhwa followed him and got the information from the ghost. As she was about to catch Park Seong-a, Bae Gyeon-u distracted her, letting her go. He also destroyed the hammer, which had kept Bong-su and Yeomhwa unified. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYeomhwa warned Bae Gyeon-u that this was the last chance to get rid of Bong-su (the evil spirit). She also warned him to run if he ever crossed paths with Park Seong-a again, as she'd become more dangerous. Two years later, Park Ji-ho moved into Bae Gyeon-u's house. Around the same time, Park Seong-a's great aunt passed away.Park Seong-a's aunt called Bae Gyeon-u and gave him the lip balm, which belonged to her great aunt. As Head Over Heels episode 11 progressed, Bae Gyeon-u realized he saw the same dream over and over again. The dream took him to his 12th grade, but it was different from reality. He felt Park Seong-a's presence but never saw her. He was convinced Park Seong-a summoned him in her dream.By the end of Head Over Heels episode 11, it was shown that Yeomhwa put a talisman inside the lip balm case to bring Bae Gyeon-u and Park Seong-a together. Park Seong-a, possessed by Bong-su, finally reunited with Bae Gyeon-u at Flower Master's house.In episode 12 of Head Over Heels, Bae Gyeon-u took Park Seong-a home. Park Ji-ho was surprised to see her. Later, Kim Jin-ung, who was serving in the military, randomly dropped by Bae Gyeon-u's place. Bae Gyeon-u and Park Ji-ho tried to hide Bong-su/Park Seong-a from him but failed.Soon, all their high school friends learned that Park Seong-a was back and held an impromptu comeback party. Bong-su ended up in tears, realizing it should be Park Seong-a in his place. Later in the Head Over Heels episode finale, Bong-su started making fun of Bae Gyeon-u as he tried to meet Park Seong-a during the Ox hours but failed. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBae Gyeon-u became frustrated and scolded Bong-su. Park Ji-ho told Bae Gyeon-u that although they've grown into adults, Bong-su was still a kid, and later asked him to console Bong-su. Bae Gyeon-u apologized to Bong-su and asked him for a way to meet Seong-a. Bong-su told him to die in Park Seong-a's place, as it was the only way to save her.Bae Gyeon-u saw the same dream again, where he met Park Seong-a. They kissed, and Park Seong-a woke up in her body. Bae Gyeon-u assured her that Bong-su's soul went back to his body and that he would find a way to help him go to the afterlife. He put her to sleep and contacted Yeomhwa for the exorcism.At the end of Head Over Heels, Park Seong-a, her aunt, and Flower Master Yeomhwa performed Bong-su's final rites using his ring and name, Jang Yoon-bo. As Yeomhwa tried to leave before the rites ended, Bae Gyeon-u asked her for her real name. Yeomhwa tried to pat his head, but he took a step back. Yeomhwa told him that the body reacts to someone they hate and told him not to force himself to forgive her.Head Over Heels season 2 possibilities exploredStill from Head Over Heels (Image Via Instagram/@tvn_official)Kim Jin-ung and Ku Do-yeon continued their relationship. While watching Park Seong-a return to his usual self, Park Ji-ho moved out of Bae Gyeon-u's house, saying that it was the end of his first love. Yeomhwa also learned that her great aunt was protecting her deceased baby.After Bong-su's departure in Head Over Heels episode 12, Bae Gyeon-u focused on his archery, something he loved to do. Park Seong-a, who wanted to live a normal life without having the tag of shaman, accepted her powers.She decided to continue helping people who are in trouble or feel lonely. Head Over Heels concluded on a happy note for the main characters, which lowers the chances of a second season renewal. However, tvN is yet to make any official statement regarding the same.Meanwhile, all 12 episodes of Head Over Heels are available for streaming on Prime Video and TVING.