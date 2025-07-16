Head over Heels: When will episodes 9-10 release and what to expect? 

Head Over Heels, starring Choo Young-woo and Cho Yi-hyun, unveiled episodes 7-8 on July 14-15, respectively, on tvN. It is a story of a young shaman, Park Seong-a (Cho Yi-hyun), who falls in love with Bae Gyeon-u (Choo Young-woo), a boy who has only 21 days left to live. Park Seong-a decides to protect her first love from evil spirits.

According to the preview of Head Over Heels episode 9, Yeomhwa takes an oath to keep cursing Bae Gyeon-u. Meanwhile, Park Seong-a does her best to protect Bae Gyeon-u, but it seems they might have to stay apart from each other. Bae Gyeon-u is seen saying he wants to stay with Park Seong-a, but since he is possessed by the evil spirit Bong-su, it is unclear whether those words were said by the spirit or Gyeon-u.

Yeomhwa also appeared to have merged her soul with Bong-su, welcoming more dangerous events. Furthermore, fans may also look forward to the secrets Leader Dongcheon has kept from Yeomhwa. Meanwhile, it is yet to be seen who was the one that is counter-cursing Yeomhwa.

Additionally, curiosity about Park Seong-a’s spells and amulet, but it appears that her efforts are ineffective. Notably, Head Over Heels episodes 9 and 10 are set to be out on July 21 and 22 on tvN at 8:50 KST and later on Prime Video.

Head Over Heels episodes 7-8 recap: The evil spirit makes a deal with Gyeon-u and cooperates with Seong-a

In Head Over Heels episode 7, Bae Gyeon-u is possessed by the evil spirit summoned by Yeomhwa. The evil spirit made a bet with Park Seong-a to play hide and seek— if she found him, then he would grant her a wish. It seemed that the evil spirit used to be a war veteran, as he gets war flashbacks.

Park Seong-a found Bae Gyeon-u/the evil spirit at the arcade, held his hand, and took him outside. She confessed her love for Bae Gyeon-u and why she wanted to save him, believing that he was an evil spirit. She soon realized that whenever she touched Bae Gyeon-u, his spirit returned.

Park Seong-a took him to her house, and Leader Dongcheon tried to remove the spirit, but she could not do it. They spent the night together holding hands, but the next day he disappeared. Meanwhile, Leader Dongcheon brought Yeomhwa home. The evil spirit was looking for Bae Gyeon-u’s high school, as he had a different goal.

The evil spirit met Gyeon-u's archery coach, Yang, and was taken for practice. He realized that Bae Gyeon-u had a talent for archery. Meanwhile, when Pyo Ji-ho asked him whether he was not Bae Gyeon-u, the evil spirit kicked him and fled the scene. Soon, Park Seong-a reached school and tried chasing Bae Gyeon-u.

After a lot of running, she lured the evil spirits with a temporary spell and gave him the name Bong-su. By the end of Head Over Heels episode 7, Bae Gyeon-u, who could interact with Bong-su through the mirror, made a deal with the spirit that he would enter a tournament for him. If Bong-su complied with his offer, Bae Gyeon-u would let Bong-su use his body at school.

In episode 8 of Head Over Heels, it was revealed that Yeomhwa was Leader Dongcheon’s spirit daughter. In the past, Yeomhwa tried to summon his dead child and made the child her deity. Leader Dongcheon and her elder sister stopped her, and so Yeomhwa blamed Dongcheon for abandoning her.

Meanwhile, Kim Jin-ung found a resemblance between his late dog Bok-i and his classmate Ku Do-yeon. Park Seong-a told him that his dog was near him and protecting him. He believed that Ku Do-yeon was Bok-i.

As Head Over Heels episode 8 progressed, Pyo Ji-ho also confessed to having a crush on Park Seong-a after hearing that Bae Gyeon-u liked her. She told them both that they would discuss this after Bong-su was taken out of Bae Gyeon-u’s body.

Yeomhwa had no intentions to leave Leader Dongcheon's house, as Bong-su was also there. She met Bong-su, but he told her that he wanted to live in Bae Gyeon-u’s body for a decade. Meanwhile, the great aunt, Dongcheon's elder sister, surprisingly dropped by their house since she sensed that an evil spirit was in the house. Bong-su attacked the great aunt and almost killed Aunty, but somehow Park Seong-a stopped him.

Bae Gyeon-u realized he could control Bong-su and used the sound of bullets to make him listen to them. The next day, Park Seong-a made Bong-su apologize to his great aunt and made him take an oath that he would not hurt innocent people.

The great aunt asked Bae Gyeon-u if he could feel the pain in his ears, and he replied with a yes. She warned him that once his eyes open, he would start seeing ghosts, and once he starts smelling their blood, there would be no way of turning back.

By the end of Head Over Heels episode 8, Yeomhwa taunted Bong-su for having fun with kids, but he responded that she would not be able to do anything without him. Later, Bong-su cooperates with Park Seong-a, letting Bae Gyeon-u go for archery practice. It seemed that Bong-su was looking for a name in the school.

Bong-su saw Park Seong-a struggling with making amulets as she could not reach hanja and helped her out. He helped her make a human talisman in such a way that Bae Gyeon-u’s spirit would return for 24 hours. Meanwhile, Yeomhwa recalled Bong-su’s words, saying that she would not be able to do anything without him due to their deep connection.

Yeomhwa made a talisman, sending her evil energy to Bong-su, and it seemingly worked. This is because Bae Gyeon-u was at the archery tournament, and Bong-su was locked inside him. Due to the human amulet, Bong-su was helping Bae Gyeon-u by not coming out and allowing Gyeon-u to perform well. Before the competition began, he could hear and also see the ghosts.

Head Over Heels episodes 7 and 8, on Prime Video.

