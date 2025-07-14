Good Boy Episodes 13-14 recap: Dong-ju and Han-na share a kiss, but a surprise visitor forces a hasty escape

Good Boy dropped episodes 13 and 14 on July 12 and 13, 2025, respectively, on JTBC. Good Boy depicts the story of five cops who were national athletes before joining the police force. They face discrimination at work and get sidelined, yet keep moving forward towards making Insung crime-free.

After a long chase, Min Ju-yeong (Oh Jung-se) in episode 14 of Good Boys, Ji Han-na (Kim So-hyun), and Yoon Dong-ju (Park Bo-gum) went home. Yoon Dong-ju and Ji Han-na shared a kiss, but at the same time, Ji Han-na’s mother reached her house.

Her mother panicked after watching her on the news and dropped by to check up on her. Ji Han-na hid Yoon Dong-ju in the bathroom. Soon, Yoon Dong-ju discreetly left the place and went to Kim Jong-hyeon (Lee Sang-yi).

Good Boy episodes 13 & 14 recap: Did Yoon Dong-ju and Ji Han-na catch Min Ju-yeong?

In Good Boy episode 13, Baek Seok-Choon killed Golden Bunny, and Leo was seen shooting Sergei. Ji Han-na found out that Min Ju-yeong killed her father and went to the construction site, aiming to kill him. She aimed at Min Ju-yeong, but Kim Yeon-ha came to the site.

Kim Yeon-ha was furious at what he did to her friend, but could not do anything. Min Ju-yeong forced Kim Yeon-ha to take the new candy drug they created, but she spit it out. Meanwhile, Ji Han-na pulled the trigger, but it passed by Min Ju-yeong's face, hurting him slightly.

The team found Sergei dead at their hideout, but Gwangse made it out alive. They learned that Oh Dollar's son, Oh David, was Min Ju-yeong and found out that Ji Han-na was investigating this case alone.

Ji Han-na took down several goons and reached the penthouse, where Min Ju-yeong was ready with a gun. He shot at her, but she wore a bulletproof vest to protect herself. He tried to challenge her to bring evidence of his crimes and was confident she could not put him behind bars because of the corrupt system. However, Ji Han-na revealed she was wearing a camera that broadcast their conversation live.

Later in the Good Boy episode 13, Yoon Dong-ju woke up and was ready to go behind Min Ju-yeong, but was surrounded by his goons. He knocked them down and went to the hotel, where the commissioner gathered all influential people to protect Min Ju-yeong.

Despite the cops standing for the commissioner's security, the RIU head let Yoon Dong-ju inside. He punched the commissioner before going to the construction site.

By the end of Good Boy episode 13, Leo confronted Min Ju-yeong and helped Ji Han-na leave the building. He gave her Ji Heo-cheol’s camera. In episode 14 of Good Boy, Ji Han-na saw the footage and went back to Min Ju-yeong’s penthouse with her gun. Before Sergei died, he revealed that Oh Dollar did not kill his father; it was Min Ju-yeong.

Min killed Oh Dollar and the Russian mafia, Leo’s father. He lied to Leo that Oh Dollar killed his father and that there was a cop backing him up. Min provoked Leo to kill the cop. When Leo saw it was Ji Heo-cheol, he took a step back in shock, as Heo-cheol had treated him in the past. Min Ju-yeong came, took the gun, and shot Ji Heo-cheol.

Soon, the Russian goons shot Leo, and his last wish was to know Kim Yeon-ha's real name, which she revealed to be Yoon Mi-hyang. Before Ji Han-na could attack Min Ju-yeong, Kim Yeon-ha used a grenade to attack Min. Ji Han-na and Kim Yeon-ha went down together, but Min Ju-yeong survived. Ji Han-na did not want to go out before she took down Min Ju-yeong.

Soon, in Good Boy episode 14, Yoon Dong-ju, Ji Han-na, Kim Yeon-ha, and Min Ju-yeong gathered on a floor, and Yeon-ha used another grenade, and once again Min Ju-yeong ran away. After Ji Han-na’s broadcast, the police and media reached the site.

Bae Seok-choon left the place with the trucks full of new candy, planning to abandon and betray Min Ju-yeong by selling the candy by himself. Min Ju-yeong and his Russian goons ran away from the site.

Soon, the team found out that the rookie cop in the RIU department was Min Ju-yeong’s informant. The informant was found dead. Go Man-sik and the team saw over 500 cops calling for the commissioner’s security at the station.

After the rookie's death, Yoon Dong-ju realized Min Ju-yeong was hiding at the precinct. The team reached the station, and despite Yoon Dong-ju and Ji Han-na’s great efforts, Min Ju-yeong escaped. By the end of Good Boy episode 14, Yoon Dong-ju chased Min in the basement parking area but was surprised by Oh Jong-gu.

Yoon Dong-ju was punched by Oh Jong-gu thrice in his face. Due to this, Yoon Dong-ju seemingly lost his vision. This was because, despite several warnings from the doctor about punch-drunk syndrome, he continued to get into physical fights.

Meanwhile, fans may catch up with Good Boy episodes 13 and 14 on Prime Video.

