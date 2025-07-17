"Funniest bromance of the year"- Head Over Heels fans react as Choo Young-woo & Cha Kang-yoon's chemistry goes viral over the actual romance plot

Head Over Heels is going viral on social media for the bromance shared between Choo Young-woo and Cha Kang-yoon's characters. Head Over Heels depicts the story of a teenage shaman, Park Seong-a (Cho Yi-hyun), who tries to save the life of her crush, a new student named Bae Gyeon-u (Choo Young-woo), who has only a few days left to live.
Bae Gyeon-u is surrounded by misfortune, drawing him closer to death. Park Seong-a tries to save him through spells and talismans. Notably, Park Seong-a's best friend, Pyo Ji-ho (Cha Kang-yoon), has a crush on her and is slightly jealous of the new student's appearance.
However, once Pyo Ji-ho learned about Bae Gyeon-u’s situation, he volunteered to be the human amulet for him. Park Seong-a wrote spells on Pyo Ji-ho's body. Whenever any evil spirit or a ghost goes near Bae Gyeon-u, Pyo Ji-ho touches him with all his strength to protect him.
The depiction of their skinship has been shown through hilarious scenes, which had fans swoon over the two actors. Although Choo Young-woo and Cho Yi-hyun have gained appreciation for their chemistry, Head Over Heels fans also could not stop talking about his bromance with Cha Kang-yoon.
"Funniest bromance of the year," a fan said.
"He even give his favorite figure aaaa bromance is bromancing our human amulet jiho is here to save gyeonu," a user stated.
"Bromance is bromancing like there's no tomorrow yo! BWAHAHAHA! Seriously, those Jiho and Gyeonu moments were like sprinkles on a cupcake! I'd love to see them in another universe! Hee!" a netizen mentioned.
Fans also shared their thoughts on the skinship between Choo Young-woo and Cha Kang-yoon's characters in Head Over Heels.
"I love their trio so bad... even though they both like the girl, jiho and gyeonu’s bromance is so cute. the three of them remind me so bad of the while you were sleeping trio," a fan commented.
"This might be the funniest love triangle i’ve seen in a drama because wdym the second lead is crushing on both the female lead AND the male lead and he can’t figure out who he’s jealous of," another fan commented.
"In all the history of highschool kdramas I watched, this is the first time I saw the second lead having a lot of skinship with his own rival. Human amulet Jiho is so cute," a user mentioned.
In particular, fans mentioned why they liked Pyo Ji-ho's character.
"Jiho is the best guy ever. he willingly became a human talisman not only bec he has a crush on seonga but bec he wanted to protect gyeonu too. he even gave him a robot toy. he is so kind, please don't make him a pathetic guy," a netizen stated.
"For Jiho, at first, he must have been. I'm glad that after a few episodes, he have grown to like gyeonwoo. Jiho is indeed a kind soul because he looked out for gyeon woo like he did with seong ah," another netizen added.
"Jiho genuinely cares about him and want to protect him after he overheard the phone call between gyeonwoo and that H girl," a user reacted.
Head Over Heels: Hilarious moments shared between Choo Young-woo and Cha Kang-yoon's characters
In the recent developments of Head Over Heels, Bae Gyeon-u was possessed by the evil spirit named Bong-su. Watching Bae Gyeon-u and Park Seong-a grow close, Pyo Ji-ho decided to confess his feelings. Park Seong-a’s human amulet works in such a way that when she comes in physical contact with Bae Gyeon-u, his spirit returns while Bong-su gets trapped inside.
In Head Over Heels episode 8, Bae Gyeon-u was also present, holding hands with Park Seong-a when Pyo Ji-ho opened up about his feelings. Pyo Ji-ho said that he was a fool for confessing late, and when Park Seong-a left Bae Gyeon-u’s hand, he turned into Bong-su. The evil spirit, aka Bong-su, asked Park Seong-a to give him ten minutes, only to tell Pyo Ji-ho that he was not a fool but a big pushover.
After saying this, Bong-su immediately held Park Seong-a’s hand, turning into Bae Gyeon-u. Pyo Ji-ho was offended while Bae Gyeon-u tried to explain that it wasn't him. However, the situation turned chaotic as Pyo Ji-ho started chasing Bong-su/Bae Gyeon-u while Park Seong-a tried to calm them down.
Head Over Heels episode 9 is set to be released on Monday, July 21, 2025, on tvN and Prime Video.